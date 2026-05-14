Valmet Oyj (BIT:1VALM) Price Target Decreased by 10.39% to 29.42

The average one-year price target for Valmet Oyj (BIT:1VALM) has been revised to €29.42 / share. This is a decrease of 10.39% from the prior estimate of €32.83 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €24.41 to a high of €38.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.22% from the latest reported closing price of €22.42 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valmet Oyj. This is an decrease of 93 owner(s) or 98.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1VALM is 0.00%, an increase of 98.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.71% to 55K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 55K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 98.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1VALM by 6,341.38% over the last quarter.

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