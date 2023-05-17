Vallourec's sales jump on strong tubes, mine & forest volumes

By Dina Kartit

May 17 (Reuters) - French steelmaker Vallourec VLLP.PA reported a 46% increase in its quarterly revenue on Wednesday, boosted by strong sales volumes in its tubes and mine & forest divisions.

The group's revenue rose to 1.34 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in the first quarter, from 916 million euros a year earlier. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose more than sevenfold to 320 million euros.

The group attributed the results to strong tubes volumes at 431 million tonnes. Sales volumes of iron ore mine production also saw a strong increase to 1.5 million tonnes from 0.1 million tonnes last year, driven by solid mining activity in Brazil.

Operations at Vallourec's Pau Branco iron ore mine in Brazil were temporarily suspended in January 2022 due to flooding-related damage. Earlier this month, Vallourec said the mine would return to full production potential by the end of the second quarter.

"We are already well advanced in the resumption of full production at this mine and all the work undertaken to improve the profitability of the tube activity is obviously continuing to bear fruit and will continue to do so in Q2," CEO Philippe Guillemot told reporters.

The group reiterated its guidance for 2023 and beyond. For the second quarter, it expects an EBITDA similar to the first quarter and total cash generation around breakeven.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

