News & Insights

US Markets

Vallourec to resume full production at Brazil's Pau Branco mine

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

May 05, 2023 — 02:48 pm EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French steel pipe maker Vallourec VLLP.PA said on Friday that its Pau Branco iron ore mine in Brazil would return to full production potential by the end of the second quarter at the latest after it obtained the necessary permissions from local authorities.

Operations at the Pau Branco mine were temporarily suspended in January 2022 following flooding-related damage to its core Cachoeirinha waste pile, the statement said.

Operations were partially restarted in May 2022 using alternative waste piles, albeit at lower-than-normal capacity levels. The production sold in 2022 reached 4.0 million tonnes, well below the full potential of 8.7 million tonnes per year.

"Vallourec now confirms that production sold in the first quarter 2023 was in line with guidance for approximately 1.5 million tonnes, and April production sold was approximately 0.6 million tonnes."

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.