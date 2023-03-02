Vallourec targets further earnings growth in 2023

Adds quote, detail

March 2 (Reuters) - French steelmaker Vallourec VLLP.PA on Thursday forecast further core profit growth this year driven by its Tubes division and Mine and Forest business, even as it carries out a restructuring plan including site closures and job losses.

The company reported full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 715 million euros ($760.62 million), up 43% from 492 million in 2021.

Fourth-quarter EBITDA surged 129% to 312 million euros helped by industrial margin improvement, Vallourec said.

The company also said it aimed to achieve a positive free cash flow this year, despite higher-than-usual capital expenditures of around 220 million euros, and one-off cash outflows of about 350 million linked to its restructuring plan.

Vallourec last year said it would close its German manufacturing sites, its heat treatment line in Saint-Saulve in France, and a site in Scotland as part of the restructuring.

"Employees at the sites to be closed or downsized will begin to leave the company in Q1 of 2023 with the last wave of departures in 2024," the company said in a statement.

It also said it expected to further reduce its net debt this year.

($1 = 0.9400 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho and Vittorio Maresca di Serracapriola in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

