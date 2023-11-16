Vallourec Q3 Profit Surges, Revenues Down; Lifts FY23 EBITDA Outlook

(RTTNews) - Vallourec S.A. (VLOWD.PK, VLOUF.PK), a French manufacturer of premium tubular solutions, reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income, Group share, was 76 million euros, significantly higher than last year's 6 million euros.

EBITDA amounted to 222 million euros, up from 198 million euros a year ago driven by robust Tubes profitability. Group EBITDA margin reached 19.4 percent, compared to prior year's 15.4 percent.

Vallourec recorded revenues of 1.14 billion euros, down 11 percent from last year's 1.28 billion euros. The revenue drop was 5 percent at constant exchange rates.

The decrease in Group revenues mainly reflected 26 percent volume decrease mainly driven by lower deliveries in Industry in Europe and Oil & Gas Tubes in North America.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company raised its EBITDA outlook to range between 1.075 billion euros and 1.175 billion euros from prior range of 950 million euros to 1.10 billion euros due to continued strong market environment in Eastern Hemisphere and solid operational performance.

The company noted that international tubes demand and pricing continue to increase.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.