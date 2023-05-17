Vallourec Q1 sales jump 46% driven by tubes, mine & forest

Corrects Q1 2023 revenue figure in paragraph 2

May 17 (Reuters) - French steelmaker Vallourec VLLP.PA on Wednesday reported a 46% rise in quarterly revenue, driven by its tubes and mine & forest divisions.

Vallourec's revenue rose to 1.34 billion euros ($1.48 billion) in the first quarter, from 916 million euros a year earlier. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 320 million euros, compared to 45 million euros last year.

The group reiterated its guidance for 2023 and beyond. For the second quarter, it expects an EBITDA similar to the first quarter and total cash generation around breakeven.

($1 = 0.9084 euros)

(Reporting by Dina Kartit in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com;))

