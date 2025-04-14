Markets

Vallourec In Negotiations With Aldebaran To Sell Serimax For EUR 79 Mln

April 14, 2025 — 02:49 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vallourec S.A. (VLOWY, VLOUF, VK.PA), a French manufacturer of tubular solutions, Monday announced that it has entered into negotiations with Aldebaran Capital Partners for the sale of its welding solutions unit Serimax for an enterprise value of 79 million euros.

The deal is expected to close in the next few months.

In the total consideration, 7 million euros will be paid through an earn-out.

The deal with the French investment company is part of New Vallourec's plan to use its proceeds more efficiently and concentrate on its main business of providing high-quality seamless tubular solutions.

Under the New Vallourec plan, Serimax improved its operations and now runs profitably on its own. The firm generated around 105 million euros in revenue in 2024, the company said.

It is expected that Aldebaran will help Serimax, a provider of automated welding solutions to focus on its growth plans.

Friday, Vallourec had closed 0.14% lesser at EUR 14.65 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

