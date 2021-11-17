Vallourec narrows FY outlook as iron ore prices decline

French steel pipe maker Vallourec narrowed down its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday, citing a recent decline in iron ore prices.

The group said it now expects 2021 EBITDA close to the lower end of the 475-525 million euro range ($537-$594 million) communicated last July, and a negative cash flow consumption between 380 and 300 million euros.

($1 = 0.8840 euros)

