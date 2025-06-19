Vallourec Gets Contract To Supply Oil Country Tubular Goods For Drilling Operations In Qatar

(RTTNews) - Vallourec said it has secured a large contract to supply Oil Country Tubular Goods for drilling operations in Qatar. The contract represents over $50 million in potential revenue. The deal includes the supply of carbon steel OCTG products with premium connections, to be delivered in 2026.

Philippe Guillemot, CEO of the Vallourec Group, said: "Vallourec has been a reliable supplier to operators in Qatar for decades. Vallourec will remain a key strategic partner in oil, gas or carbon capture, utilization and storage projects in Qatar for the coming years."

