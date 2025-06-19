Markets

Vallourec Gets Contract To Supply Oil Country Tubular Goods For Drilling Operations In Qatar

June 19, 2025 — 02:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vallourec said it has secured a large contract to supply Oil Country Tubular Goods for drilling operations in Qatar. The contract represents over $50 million in potential revenue. The deal includes the supply of carbon steel OCTG products with premium connections, to be delivered in 2026.

Philippe Guillemot, CEO of the Vallourec Group, said: "Vallourec has been a reliable supplier to operators in Qatar for decades. Vallourec will remain a key strategic partner in oil, gas or carbon capture, utilization and storage projects in Qatar for the coming years."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.