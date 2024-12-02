News & Insights

Vallianz Holdings Conducts Successful EGM with Electronic Voting

December 02, 2024 — 06:24 am EST

Vallianz Holdings Limited (SG:WPC) has released an update.

Vallianz Holdings Limited held its Extraordinary General Meeting on November 4, 2024, with key resolutions voted on by shareholders using electronic polling. The meeting was chaired by Osman Ibrahim, who facilitated the proceedings and ensured the voting process was carried out smoothly with the help of appointed agents.

