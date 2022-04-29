Valley National (VLY) Up as Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise

Valley National Bancorp VLY gained 1.2% in response to better-than-expected first-quarter 2022 results. Adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line was stable on a year-over-year basis.



Results were aided by a rise in net interest income, higher fee income and lower provisions. Loans and deposit balances witnessed a rise, which was another positive. However, an increase in expenses was the major drag.



Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $113.6 million or 27 cents per share compared with $112.5 million or 28 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues were $356.9 million, up 10.2% year over year. The top line also surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352 million.



Net interest income (fully-taxable-equivalent or FTE basis) was $318.4 million, up 8.4% year over year. Net interest margin (FTE basis) grew 2 basis points (bps) to 3.16%.



Non-interest income was $39.3 million, jumping 25.7%. The increase was largely driven by higher other fee income, trust and investment services, insurance commissions and service charges on deposit accounts.



Non-interest expenses were $197.3 million, up 23.2% year over year. The rise was mainly due to an increase in salary and employee benefits expenses.



The efficiency ratio was 55.29%, up from 49.46% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.



As of Mar 31, 2022, total loans were $35.4 billion, up 3.5% sequentially. As of the same date, total deposits amounted to $34.5 billion, up marginally.

Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

At the end of the reported quarter, total non-performing assets were $232.7 million, up 10.5% year over year.



However, the provision for credit losses was $3.6 million, plunging 58.9% year over year. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.07%, down from 1.08% recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Profitability & Capital Ratios Solid

At the end of the first quarter, annualized return on average assets was 1.10%, down from 1.14% in the year-earlier quarter. Return on annualized average shareholders’ equity was 9.43%, down from 9.97%.



VLY's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.96% as of Mar 31, 2022, up from 7.55% in the corresponding period of 2021. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 10.27%, down from 10.79%.

Our Take

Valley National’s organic growth trajectory, strategic acquisitions and digitization efforts will keep supporting financials. Persistently increasing costs remain a major concern.



Valley National currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Performance of Other Banks

Commerce Bancshares Inc.’s CBSH first-quarter 2022 earnings of 97 cents per share easily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 89 cents. The bottom line, however, declined 8.5% from the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from an improvement in net interest income, a slight rise in loan balance and provision benefit. However, an increase in non-interest expenses and lower non-interest income were the major headwinds for CBSH.



Hancock Whitney Corporation’s HWC first-quarter 2022 earnings of $1.40 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.32. The bottom line improved 15.7% from the prior-year quarter.



HWC’s results benefited from a fall in non-interest expenses, a slight rise in loan balance and provision benefit. However, a decline in net interest income, which reflected relatively lower interest rates and reduced non-interest income, was an undermining factor.

