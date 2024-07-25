Valley National (VLY) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Valley National (VLY) reported $454.2 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $458.67 million, representing a surprise of -0.98%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -35.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Valley National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 59.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 59.8%.

: 59.6% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 59.8%. Net Interest Margin : 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 2.8% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on six analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $56.77 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $56.68 billion.

: $56.77 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $56.68 billion. Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans : 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Net interest income - FTE : $402.98 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $402.12 million.

: $402.98 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $402.12 million. Total non-interest Income : $51.21 million versus $56.69 million estimated by six analysts on average.

: $51.21 million versus $56.69 million estimated by six analysts on average. Bank owned life insurance : $4.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.93 million.

: $4.55 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.93 million. Gains on sales of loans, net : $0.88 million versus $1.96 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $0.88 million versus $1.96 million estimated by five analysts on average. Insurance commissions : $3.96 million compared to the $2.65 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.96 million compared to the $2.65 million average estimate based on five analysts. Wealth management and trust fees : $13.14 million compared to the $15.17 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $13.14 million compared to the $15.17 million average estimate based on five analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $11.21 million versus $11.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $11.21 million versus $11.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Fees from loan servicing: $2.69 million compared to the $3.20 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Valley National have returned +18.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

