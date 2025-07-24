Valley National (VLY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Valley National (VLY) reported revenue of $496.28 million, up 9.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $493.23 million, representing a surprise of +0.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans : 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on five analysts. Net Interest Margin : 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3%.

: 3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $57.55 billion compared to the $55.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $57.55 billion compared to the $55.83 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 55.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 56.8%.

: 55.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 56.8%. Net interest income - FTE : $433.68 million compared to the $434.64 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $433.68 million compared to the $434.64 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total non-interest Income : $62.6 million versus $60.42 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $62.6 million versus $60.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Insurance commissions : $3.43 million versus $3.94 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $3.43 million versus $3.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Bank owned life insurance : $6.02 million versus $4.24 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $6.02 million versus $4.24 million estimated by four analysts on average. Wealth management and trust fees : $14.06 million versus $15.34 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $14.06 million versus $15.34 million estimated by four analysts on average. Service charges on deposit accounts : $14.71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.46 million.

: $14.71 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $13.46 million. Fees from loan servicing : $3.67 million versus $3.22 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $3.67 million versus $3.22 million estimated by three analysts on average. Capital markets: $9.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.82 million.

Here is how Valley National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Valley National have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

