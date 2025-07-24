Valley National (VLY) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Valley National (VLY) reported $496.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.62% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $493.23 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans : 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average.

: 0.3% versus 0.2% estimated by five analysts on average. Net Interest Margin : 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 3% compared to the 3% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $57.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $55.83 billion.

: $57.55 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $55.83 billion. Efficiency Ratio : 55.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 56.8%.

: 55.2% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 56.8%. Net interest income - FTE : $433.68 million versus $434.64 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $433.68 million versus $434.64 million estimated by five analysts on average. Total non-interest Income : $62.6 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $60.42 million.

: $62.6 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $60.42 million. Insurance commissions : $3.43 million compared to the $3.94 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $3.43 million compared to the $3.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. Bank owned life insurance : $6.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.24 million.

: $6.02 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.24 million. Wealth management and trust fees : $14.06 million compared to the $15.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $14.06 million compared to the $15.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $14.71 million versus $13.46 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $14.71 million versus $13.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Fees from loan servicing : $3.67 million compared to the $3.22 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.67 million compared to the $3.22 million average estimate based on three analysts. Capital markets: $9.77 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.82 million.

Here is how Valley National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Valley National have returned +10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

