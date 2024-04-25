Valley National (VLY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Valley National (VLY) reported revenue of $454.96 million, down 7.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.19, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.70% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $447.38 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the EPS surprise was -5.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Valley National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 59.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 61.9%.

: 59.1% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 61.9%. Net Interest Margin : 2.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.

: 2.8% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.8%. Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average loans : 0.2% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on five analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $56.62 billion compared to the $56.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $56.62 billion compared to the $56.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net interest income - FTE : $394.85 million compared to the $395.99 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $394.85 million compared to the $395.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. Total non-interest Income : $61.42 million compared to the $54.57 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $61.42 million compared to the $54.57 million average estimate based on six analysts. Bank owned life insurance : $3.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.41 million.

: $3.24 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.41 million. Gains on sales of loans, net : $1.62 million versus $2.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $1.62 million versus $2.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Insurance commissions : $2.25 million versus $3.01 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $2.25 million versus $3.01 million estimated by five analysts on average. Wealth management and trust fees : $17.93 million compared to the $12.19 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $17.93 million compared to the $12.19 million average estimate based on five analysts. Service charges on deposit accounts : $11.25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.02 million.

: $11.25 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $10.02 million. Fees from loan servicing: $3.19 million compared to the $2.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Shares of Valley National have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Free – 5 Dividend Stocks to Fund Your Retirement

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you prepare for retirement with 5 diverse stocks that pay whopping dividends. They cut across property management, upscale outlets, financial institutions, and a couple of strong energy producers.

5 Dividend Stocks to Include in Your Retirement Strategy is packed with unconventional wisdom and insights you won’t get from your neighborhood financial planner.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.