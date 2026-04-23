Valley National (VLY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2026, Valley National (VLY) reported revenue of $541.64 million, up 12.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.29, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.7% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $532.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.27, the EPS surprise was +7.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Efficiency Ratio : 53.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 55.6%.

: 53.1% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 55.6%. Net Interest Margin : 3.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.

: 3.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.2%. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $59.72 billion versus $59.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average.

: $59.72 billion versus $59.63 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans : 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on six analysts. Total Non-performing Assets : $439.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $433.75 million.

: $439.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $433.75 million. Total non-accrual loans : $432.65 million versus $431.77 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $432.65 million versus $431.77 million estimated by two analysts on average. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio : 11.6% compared to the 11.7% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11.6% compared to the 11.7% average estimate based on two analysts. Total risk-based capital ratio : 13.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.8%.

: 13.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.8%. Total non-interest Income : $68.84 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $67.45 million.

: $68.84 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $67.45 million. Net interest income - FTE : $472.8 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $463.54 million.

: $472.8 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $463.54 million. Service charges on deposit accounts : $18.2 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.85 million.

: $18.2 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $16.85 million. Insurance commissions: $2.87 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.44 million.

Here is how Valley National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Valley National here>>>

Shares of Valley National have returned +8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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Valley National Bancorp (VLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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