Valley National (VLY) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Valley National (VLY) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 55.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $529.95 million, increasing 10.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Valley National metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 55.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' should come in at $59.58 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $56.89 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-accrual loans' will reach $431.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $346.45 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio' will reach 11.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 11.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-performing Assets' at $437.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $356.22 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total risk-based capital ratio' will reach 13.8%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income - FTE' to come in at $462.83 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $421.38 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total non-interest Income' stands at $67.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $58.29 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Insurance commissions' should arrive at $3.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Bank owned life insurance' reaching $4.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $4.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Wealth management and trust fees' to reach $16.75 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Service charges on deposit accounts' will likely reach $16.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Valley National have demonstrated returns of +9.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VLY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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