Valley National (VLY) Hurt by Rising Costs, Loan Concentration

Valley National Bancorp VLY is expected to witness a persistent rise in operating expenses. This along with concentrated loan portfolio, is a major headwind.



The company's major part of the loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate and residential mortgages. As of Dec 31, 2022, more than 65% of the company's loan portfolio was exposed to these sectors. The housing and real estate sectors have performed reasonably well, but any deterioration in real estate prices could pose a threat to the company's financials.



VLY has continued to record a rise in non-interest expenses over the past several years. The metric has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 13.6% over the past seven years (2016-2022). The rise was primarily due to an increase in equipment expenses and net occupancy. Overall costs are expected to remain high in the near term as the company continues to expand through acquisitions and invest in revenue growth areas.



Analysts seem pessimistic regarding the company’s growth potential. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLY’s current-year earnings has been revised 1.4% lower over the last seven days. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Over the past six months, shares of Valley National have fallen 20.4% compared with the industry's 16% decline.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite the above-mentioned concerns, VLY is well placed to grow organically and inorganically. Revenue growth is likely to continue, driven by strategic acquisitions, higher interest rates and a decent rise in loan demand. Further, given a solid balance sheet position, it remains well-positioned to expand on the back of opportunistic buyouts.

Stocks Worth Considering

A couple of better-ranked stocks from the banking space are CB Financial Services CBFV and Byline Bancorp BY.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CB Financials' current-year earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. CBFV's shares have gained 2% over the past three months. Currently, CBFV sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Byline Bancorp currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. Over the past six months, BY’s shares have gained 1.8%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.