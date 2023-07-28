Valley National (VLY) Down 2.5% on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Miss

Shares of Valley National Bancorp VLY lost 2.5% following the release of its lower-than-expected second-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line also declined 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.



Results were hurt by a significant rise in interest expenses, which affected the company’s net interest income. Further, capital and profitability ratios worsened. On the other hand, lower expenses, a rise in non-interest income and decent loans and deposit growth were tailwinds. Also, credit quality improved during the quarter.



Net income available to common shareholders (GAAP basis) was $139.1 million or 27 cents per share, up from $96.4 million or 18 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues Improve, Expenses Decline

Total revenues were $479.8 million, rising marginally year over year. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $491.9 million.



NII (fully-taxable-equivalent or FTE basis) was $421.3 million, growing slightly. This was driven by higher loan balances and rising interest rates, majorly offset by a substantial rise in interest expenses. Net interest margin (FTE basis) was 2.94%, down 49 basis points.



Non-interest income grew 2.6% to $60.1 million. The increase was largely driven by a rise in wealth management and trust fees and insurance commissions.



Non-interest expenses of $283 million declined 5.6%. The fall was due to a decrease in all cost components except net occupancy expenses, FDIC insurance assessment, amortization of tax credit investments and other expenses.



The efficiency ratio was 55.59%, up from 50.78% in the prior-year quarter. A rise in the efficiency ratio indicates a deterioration in profitability.



As of Jun 30, 2023, total loans were $49.9 billion, up 2.5% sequentially. As of the same date, total deposits amounted to $49.6 billion, rising 4.3%.

Credit Quality Improves

As of Jun 30, 2023, total non-performing assets were $256.1 million, down 18.6% year over year.



Provision for credit losses for loans was $6.1 million, plunging substantially from $44 million. Also, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.92%, down from 1.13% in the year-ago quarter.

Profitability & Capital Ratios Deteriorate

At the end of the second quarter, adjusted annualized return on average assets was 0.95%, down from 1.25% in the year-earlier quarter. Annualized return on average shareholders’ equity was 8.99%, down from 10.63%.



VLY's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 7.24% as of Jun 30, 2023, down from 7.46% in the corresponding period of 2022. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 9.47%, down from 9.54%. Also, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.03% declined from 9.06% as of Jun 30, 2022.

Our Take

Valley National’s organic growth trajectory, strategic acquisitions and digitization efforts will support financials. However, persistently increasing costs and a challenging macroeconomic backdrop remain major concerns.



