Valley National upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Valley National (VLY) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $11, up from $10.50, post the Q3 report. The firm walked away more encouraged by the progress Valley National has made on reducing its commercial real estate concentration as well as a path to continue building capital with its CET1 ratio increasing from 9.55% to 9.73% in Q3. The shares trading on an 2025 implied cost of equity now in the 9% range presents an opportunity to upgrade to name, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.