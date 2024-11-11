News & Insights

Valley National upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

November 11, 2024 — 05:15 am EST

JPMorgan upgraded Valley National (VLY) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $11, up from $10.50, post the Q3 report. The firm walked away more encouraged by the progress Valley National has made on reducing its commercial real estate concentration as well as a path to continue building capital with its CET1 ratio increasing from 9.55% to 9.73% in Q3. The shares trading on an 2025 implied cost of equity now in the 9% range presents an opportunity to upgrade to name, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on VLY:

Stocks mentioned

VLY

