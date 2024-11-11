Valley National upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan upgraded Valley National (VLY) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $11, up from $10.50, post the Q3 report. The firm walked away more encouraged by the progress Valley National has made on reducing its commercial real estate concentration as well as a path to continue building capital with its CET1 ratio increasing from 9.55% to 9.73% in Q3. The shares trading on an 2025 implied cost of equity now in the 9% range presents an opportunity to upgrade to name, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on VLY:
- Valley National 42.8M share Spot Secondary priced at $9.35
- Valley National announces common stock offering, no amount given
- Buy/Sell: Wall Street’s top 10 stock calls this week
- Valley National upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays
- Valley National Bancorp Announces CFO Departure and Transition
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.