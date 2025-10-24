Valley National Q3 Earnings Top on Y/Y Revenue Increase, Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of Valley National Bancorp VLY rose 4.2% in yesterday’s trading session on better-than-expected quarterly results. Its third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents. Also, the bottom line increased 55.6% on a year-over-year basis.



Results were primarily aided by increased net interest income (NII) and non-interest income. A decline in provisions was another tailwind. However, higher expenses alongside lower loan balances were spoilsports.



Results excluded non-core income and charges. After considering these, net income was $163.4 million, which surged 66.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Valley National’s Revenues Improve, Expenses Rise

Total revenues (fully-taxable-equivalent or FTE basis) were $512.4 million, up 8.4% year over year. However, the top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $513.9 million.



NII (FTE basis) was $447.5 million, up 8.7% year over year. The net interest margin (FTE basis) was 3.05%, which expanded 19 basis points (bps).



Non-interest income increased 6.9% year over year to $64.9 million. The rise was driven by an increase in almost all fee income components, except for fees from loan servicing, net gains on securities transactions, bank-owned life insurance and other income.



Non-interest expenses of $282 million increased 4.6% year over year. Meanwhile, adjusted non-interest expenses rose 3.5% to $272.8 million.



The adjusted efficiency ratio was 53.37%, down from 56.13% in the prior-year quarter. A decline in the efficiency ratio indicates an improvement in profitability.

VLY’s Loans Decline & Deposits Rise

As of Sept 30, 2025, total loans were $49.3 billion, down marginally on a sequential basis. Total deposits were $51.2 billion, up roughly 1% from the previous quarter.

Valley National’s Credit Quality: A Mixed Bag

As of Sept 30, 2025, total non-performing assets were $427.3 million, up 40.1% year over year. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.21%, up 7 bps from the year-ago quarter.



However, provision for credit losses was $19.2 million, down 74.4% year over year.

VLY’s Profitability & Capital Ratios Improve

At the end of the third quarter, adjusted annualized return on average assets was 1.04%, up from 0.62% in the year-earlier quarter. Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders’ equity was 8.62%, up from 5.64%.



VLY's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 8.79% as of Sept. 30, 2025, up from 7.68% in the corresponding period of 2024. Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.72%, up from 10.29%. Also, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11% was up from 9.57% as of Sept. 30, 2024.

Our Take on Valley National

VLY’s organic growth trajectory, strategic acquisitions and solid balance sheet will support its financials. However, persistently increasing costs and deteriorating asset quality are major concerns. The company’s huge commercial real estate loan exposure is worrisome.

Valley National Bancorp Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Valley National Bancorp price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Valley National Bancorp Quote

Valley National currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of VLY’s Peers

Zions Bancorporation’s ZION third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40. Moreover, the bottom line surged 12.4% from the year-ago quarter.



Zions’ results were primarily aided by higher NII and non-interest income. Additionally, a higher deposit balance was a positive. However, a rise in adjusted non-interest expenses and provisions alongside a decline in loans was a major headwind.



Bank OZK’s OZK third-quarter 2025 earnings per share were a record $1.59, which increased 2.6% year over year. However, the bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67.



Results were primarily hurt because of an increase in expenses and provisions. Nevertheless, higher NII and non-interest income were the tailwinds. Increases in loans and deposit balances were other positives for OZK.

