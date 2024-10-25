Valley National price target raised to $9 from $8 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw raised the firm’s price target on Valley National (VLY) to $9 from $8 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the bank’s progress toward a balance sheet transformation accelerated with a commercial real etsate loan sale announced.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VLY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.