Valley National price target raised to $9 from $8 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Jared Shaw raised the firm’s price target on Valley National (VLY) to $9 from $8 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm says the bank’s progress toward a balance sheet transformation accelerated with a commercial real etsate loan sale announced.
