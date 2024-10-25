Valley National price target raised to $10 from $9 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on Valley National (VLY) to $10 from $9 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after third quarter results. Following the “in-line” results and “positive” commentary on the call, Piper increased its 2025 expectation just slightly.
