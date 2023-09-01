Valley National Bancorp's Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Valley National Bancorp's 7 3/4% Trust Originated Preferred Securities (Symbol: VLYPP) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $20.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.00% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VLYPP was trading at a 15.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.15% in the "Financial" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of VLYPP shares, versus VLY:
Below is a dividend history chart for VLYPP, showing historical dividend payments on Valley National Bancorp's 7 3/4% Trust Originated Preferred Securities:
In Friday trading, Valley National Bancorp's 7 3/4% Trust Originated Preferred Securities (Symbol: VLYPP) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VLY) are up about 3%.
