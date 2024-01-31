Valley National Bancorp's Preferred Securities Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Valley National Bancorp's 7 3/4% Trust Originated Preferred Securities (Symbol: VLYPP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $21.84 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VLYPP was trading at a 9.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.72% in the "Financial" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for VLYPP, showing historical dividend payments on Valley National Bancorp's 7 3/4% Trust Originated Preferred Securities:

In Wednesday trading, Valley National Bancorp's 7 3/4% Trust Originated Preferred Securities (Symbol: VLYPP) is currently off about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VLY) are down about 4.4%.

