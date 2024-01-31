Valley National Bancorp's Preferred Securities Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Valley National Bancorp's 7 3/4% Trust Originated Preferred Securities (Symbol: VLYPP) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $21.84 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.54% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, VLYPP was trading at a 9.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.72% in the "Financial" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for VLYPP, showing historical dividend payments on Valley National Bancorp's 7 3/4% Trust Originated Preferred Securities:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, Valley National Bancorp's 7 3/4% Trust Originated Preferred Securities (Symbol: VLYPP) is currently off about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: VLY) are down about 4.4%.
Also see: QAI Historical Stock Prices
XCEM Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HSRT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.