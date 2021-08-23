Valley National Bancorp's (NASDAQ:VLY) Dividend Will Be US$0.11

The board of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.11 per share on the 1st of October. The dividend yield will be 3.4% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Valley National Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Valley National Bancorp's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 8.3% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:VLY Historic Dividend August 23rd 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.65 to US$0.44. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.9% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Valley National Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 19% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Valley National Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Valley National Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

