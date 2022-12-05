Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.03, changing hands as low as $11.84 per share. Valley National Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.01 per share, with $15.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.85.

