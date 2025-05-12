Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.14, changing hands as high as $9.34 per share. Valley National Bancorp shares are currently trading up about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.47 per share, with $11.095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.24.

