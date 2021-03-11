Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that VLY has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of VLY was $13.77, representing a -0.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.84 and a 129.5% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

VLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). VLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports VLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.08%, compared to an industry average of 9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the VLY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to VLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VLY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund (DIVA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 73.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VLY at 1.92%.

