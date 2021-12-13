Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased VLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that VLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.93, the dividend yield is 3.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VLY was $13.93, representing a -6.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.85 and a 47.88% increase over the 52 week low of $9.42.

VLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). VLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports VLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.71%, compared to an industry average of 29.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to VLY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have VLY as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is QABA with an increase of 9.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of VLY at 2.05%.

