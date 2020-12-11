Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Valley National Bancorp (VLY) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased VLY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that VLY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.76, the dividend yield is 4.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of VLY was $9.76, representing a -17.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.78 and a 62.67% increase over the 52 week low of $6.

VLY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). VLY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79. Zacks Investment Research reports VLY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 1.3%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

