Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Valley National Bancorp said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.77%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.15%, the lowest has been 3.00%, and the highest has been 6.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.90 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 702 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLY is 0.16%, a decrease of 12.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.72% to 360,746K shares. The put/call ratio of VLY is 2.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.82% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp is 11.05. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 44.82% from its latest reported closing price of 7.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Valley National Bancorp is 2,227MM, an increase of 16.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Macquarie Group holds 18,703K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,762K shares, representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 29.13% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 13,839K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,743K shares, representing an increase of 65.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 116.52% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,119K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,862K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 1.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 12,966K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,979K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 21.88% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,089K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,928K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Valley National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.