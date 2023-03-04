Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Valley National Bancorp said on March 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.40 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.86%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.07%, the lowest has been 3.00%, and the highest has been 6.91%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.24 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.39. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.13% Upside

As of March 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Valley National Bancorp is $13.92. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $16.28. The average price target represents an increase of 22.13% from its latest reported closing price of $11.40.

The projected annual revenue for Valley National Bancorp is $2,227MM, an increase of 24.19%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 708 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valley National Bancorp. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLY is 0.17%, an increase of 4.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.30% to 352,847K shares. The put/call ratio of VLY is 0.86, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Macquarie Group holds 16,762K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,826K shares, representing a decrease of 0.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 0.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,119K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,862K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 1.35% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 12,979K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,281K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 3.40% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,256K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,883K shares, representing an increase of 3.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 99.99% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,089K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,928K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLY by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Valley National Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley's corporate citizenship philosophy.

