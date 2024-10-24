News & Insights

Stocks

Valley National Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 24, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An announcement from Valley National Bancorp ( (VLY) ) is now available.

Valley National Bancorp announced a robust financial performance for Q3 2024, reporting a net income increase to $97.9 million from $70.4 million in Q2. The company continued to enhance its strategic balance sheet, highlighted by a significant agreement to sell over $800 million in commercial real estate loans. Despite challenges from weather events, Valley’s net interest income and non-interest income improved, reflecting solid growth and financial flexibility. The company’s focus remains on supporting communities affected by recent hurricanes while pursuing strategic growth opportunities.

See more insights into VLY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.