Valley National Bancorp Reports Strong Q2 2025 Net Income Growth to $133.2 Million

Valley National Bancorp's Q2 2025 net income increased to $133.2 million, showing strong commercial loan growth and improved credit quality.
Quiver AI Summary
Valley National Bancorp announced a net income of $133.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase from $106.1 million, or $0.18 per share, in the previous quarter and from $70.4 million, or $0.13 per share, in the same quarter last year. The bank's adjusted net income, which excludes non-core items, stood at $134.4 million. Growth was driven by a significant rise in net interest income, which increased due to higher loan yields and a growth in loans, particularly in commercial and industrial sectors. Total loans grew to $49.4 billion, while total deposits rose to $50.7 billion. The bank's provision for credit losses dropped significantly to $37.8 million, indicating improvements in credit quality, though some metrics, like non-accrual loans, showed slight increases. CEO Ira Robbins highlighted the bank’s strong balance sheet and ongoing focus on low-cost deposits, while a conference call was scheduled to discuss the earnings further.
Potential Positives
- Net income increased to $133.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, up from $106.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $70.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, demonstrating strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth.
- Adjusted net income also rose to $134.4 million, reinforcing the improvement in profitability metrics.
- Total loans increased by $734.3 million (6.0 percent on an annualized basis) to $49.4 billion, driven primarily by a significant rise in commercial and industrial loans.
- Deposits saw an increase of $759.4 million to $50.7 billion, including growth in both time deposits and non-interest bearing deposits, indicating enhanced customer trust and a stronger deposit base.
Potential Negatives
- There was a loss of $922 thousand reported as a result of the early redemption of subordinated debt, reflecting negatively on the company's financial management.
- The decrease in total commercial real estate loans could indicate potential challenges in this segment of their business, raising concerns about the company's loan diversification and risk exposure.
- Significant increase in accruing past due loans, from $51.7 million to $199.2 million, which may pose a risk to overall asset quality and future profitability.
FAQ
What was Valley National Bancorp's net income for Q2 2025?
Valley National Bancorp reported a net income of $133.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.
How does Q2 2025 net income compare to previous quarters?
The net income of $133.2 million in Q2 2025 increased from $106.1 million in Q1 2025 and $70.4 million in Q2 2024.
What were the total loans reported for June 30, 2025?
Total loans rose to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $734.3 million.
What was the efficiency ratio for Valley National Bancorp in Q2 2025?
The efficiency ratio for Q2 2025 was 55.20 percent, an improvement from previous quarters.
How did non-interest income change in Q2 2025?
Non-interest income increased by $4.3 million to $62.6 million in Q2 2025, compared to Q1 2025.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
margin: 24px 0;
padding: 20px;
background: linear-gradient(90deg, #c6a3f7 0%, #a8bde3 50%, #7bd4bb 100%);
border: 1px solid #c5e1a5;
border-radius: 10px;
box-shadow: 0 2px 6px rgba(0,0,0,0.08);
text-align: center;
font-family: 'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;
display: none;
">
Receive $VLY Data Alerts
Sign Up
$VLY Insider Trading Activity
$VLY insiders have traded $VLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH CHILLURA (SEVP, CML Banking President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,030,500.
- EYAL EFRAT purchased 196 shares for an estimated $1,795
- NITZAN SANDOR purchased 110 shares for an estimated $1,126
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$VLY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $VLY stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 5,525,782 shares (-67.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,124,201
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 5,147,786 shares (+101.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,763,817
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,807,042 shares (+239.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,734,603
- FREESTONE GROVE PARTNERS LP added 3,998,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $35,550,194
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 3,565,930 shares (-93.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,701,117
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,091,169 shares (+43.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,480,492
- SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,670,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$VLY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $VLY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $VLY forecast page.
$VLY Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 07/08/2025
- Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 07/03/2025
- David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $10.0 on 05/21/2025
- David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/13/2025
- Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/24/2025
- Ben Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 01/27/2025
Full Release
NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (
NASDAQ:VLY
), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter 2025 of $133.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, as compared to the first quarter 2025 net income of $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, and net income of $70.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2024. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $134.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2025, $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2025, and $71.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2024. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.
Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "I am pleased by the continued balance sheet strength and commercial loan growth exhibited during the second quarter. Our profitability metrics are trending positively, consistent with our expectations for improvement throughout the year. We remain focused on growing low-cost deposits, which we expect will support our aspirations in 2025 and beyond.”
Mr. Robbins continued, “Our quarterly credit results continued to improve as illustrated by the significant reduction in our provision for loan losses on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis. Our allowance coverage ratio remains at a comfortable level, and we expect general stability going forward.”
Key financial highlights for the
second quarter 2025
:
Net Interest Income and Margin:
Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 5 basis points to 3.01 percent in the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter 2025 was mainly driven by higher yields on new loan originations, increases in average loans and taxable investments and one additional day during the second quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.
Loan Portfolio:
Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to increases of $719.8 million and $137.6 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) and automobile loans, respectively. Total commercial real estate (CRE) loans (including construction loans) decreased $288.6 million from March 31, 2025 largely due to normal repayments and continued selective origination activity. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 349 percent at June 30, 2025 from 353 percent at March 31, 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.
Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans
: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $594.0 million and $594.1 million at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, representing 1.20 percent and 1.22 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the second quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
Credit Quality:
Net loan charge-offs totaled $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. Non-accrual loans totaled $354.4 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The majority of this increase related to three CRE loans, of which two were no longer past due in July 2025. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.
Deposits:
Total deposit balances increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in both direct and indirect (brokered) customer time deposits during the second quarter 2025, partially offset by the outflows of certain indirect customer deposits in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $118.2 million to $11.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.
Subordinated Debt Redemptions:
On June 15, 2025, we redeemed in full $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes issued in June 2020 and due in June 2030. The transaction was accounted for as an early debt extinguishment and resulted in a $922 thousand pre-tax loss reported within non-interest expense for the second quarter 2025. In addition, we repaid $100 million of 4.55 percent fixed rate subordinated notes that matured on June 30, 2025.
Non-Interest Income:
Non-interest income increased $4.3 million to $62.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mainly due to increases of $2.8 million and $2.0 million in capital markets income and service charges on deposit accounts, respectively. The increase in capital markets income was largely driven by a higher volume of interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers during the second quarter 2025.
Non-Interest Exp
ense:
Non-interest expense increased $7.5 million to $284.1 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to an increase of $4.3 million in professional and legal fees driven by higher consulting and legal expenses. Salary and employee benefits expense also increased $2.8 million from the first quarter 2025 mainly due to annual salary merit increases late in the first quarter 2025 and higher cash incentive compensation and severance related expenses. These items were partially offset by lower payroll taxes.
Efficiency Ratio:
Our efficiency ratio was 55.20 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 55.87 percent and 59.62 percent for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
Performance Ratios:
Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.86 percent, 7.08 percent and 9.62 percent for the second quarter 2025, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 0.87 percent, 7.15 percent and 9.71 percent for the second quarter 2025, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.
Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $20.3 million to $806.3 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025. The increase was mostly driven by (i) higher yields on new loan originations, (ii) increased average loan balances driven by new organic loan originations largely within the C&I loan portfolio, (iii) additional interest income from purchases of taxable investments mainly within the available for sale portfolio during the first half of 2025 and (iv) one additional day in the second quarter 2025. Total interest expense increased $8.0 million to $372.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to (i) a $548.7 million increase in average time deposit balances, (ii) the increased cost of certain non-maturity deposits and (iii) the aforementioned increase in day count. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.
Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.01 percent for the second quarter 2025 increased by 5 basis points from 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025 and increased 17 basis points from 2.84 percent for the second quarter 2024. The increase as compared to the first quarter 2025 was mostly due to the 7 basis point increase in the yield on average interest earning assets largely caused by higher interest rates on new loan originations in the second quarter 2025 and higher yielding investment purchases. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 2 basis points to 3.56 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mostly due to higher interest rates on certain non-maturity deposit products, partially offset by a lower overall cost of time deposits driven by both new volumes and maturities. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.67 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.65 percent and 3.18 percent for the first quarter 2025 and the second quarter 2024, respectively.
Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings
Loans.
Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in the C&I and automobile loan portfolios, partially offset by lower CRE loan balances. C&I loans grew by $719.8 million, or 28.4 percent on an annualized basis, to $10.9 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to our continued strategic focus on organic growth within this category. Automobile loans increased by $137.6 million, or 27.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to high quality consumer demand generated by our indirect auto dealer network and low prepayment activity within the portfolio. Residential mortgage loans also moderately increased $73.6 million to $5.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 as new loan originations outpaced repayment activity. Total CRE (including construction) loans decreased $288.6 million to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. The decrease was largely driven by runoff from repayment activity and our efforts to focus new CRE loan originations on more profitable holistic banking clients. Additionally, construction loans decreased $172.1 million to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to the migration of completed projects to permanent financing within the multifamily loan category of the CRE loan portfolio during the second quarter 2025.
Deposits.
Actual ending balances for deposits increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 due to increases of $962.9 million and $118.2 million in time deposits and non-interest bearing deposits, respectively, partially offset by a $321.6 million decrease in savings, NOW and money market deposit balances. The increase in time deposit balances was mainly driven by continued deposit inflows from new promotional retail CD offerings and additional fully-insured indirect (i.e., brokered) customer CDs during the second quarter 2025. The increase in non-interest bearing deposit balances was mostly due to higher commercial customer deposit inflows in the second quarter 2025. Savings, NOW and money market deposit balances decreased at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to lower indirect customer deposits, as well as some seasonal runoff in governmental deposits account balances. Total indirect customer deposits (including both brokered money market and time deposits) totaled $6.5 billion and $6.3 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 52 percent and 25 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, respectively.
Other Borro
wings.
Short-term borrowings, consisting of securities sold under agreements to repurchase and FHLB advances, increased $103.2 million to $162.2 million at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to an increase in FHLB advances. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to March 31, 2025. In June 2025, we fully redeemed $215 million of subordinated notes that were mostly offset by the issuance of new long-term FHLB advances during the second quarter 2025.
Credit Quality
Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).
Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $4.6 million to $360.8 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans increased $7.9 million to $354.4 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million at March 31, 2025 mainly because of a net increase in non-performing CRE loans during the second quarter 2025, which was partially offset by a decline in non-performing C&I loans. Non-accrual C&I loans decreased largely due to the full charge-offs of four loan relationships totaling $17.4 million during the second quarter 2025. Non-accrual loans represented 0.72 percent of total loans at June 30, 2025 as compared to 0.71 percent of total loans at March 31, 2025. OREO decreased $2.9 million to $4.8 million at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to the fair valuation write-down related to one CRE property recorded during the second quarter 2025.
Accruing Past Due Loans.
Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025.
Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $89.5 million to $123.0 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 due, in large part, to one $39.2 million CRE loan and one $35.0 million construction loan included in this early stage delinquency category at June 30, 2025. The $39.2 million CRE loan 30 to 59 days past due was subsequently paid in full by the borrower in July 2025. Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $62.8 million to $73.3 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 mainly due to a $60.6 million CRE loan. This past due loan was subsequently modified and was brought current to its restructured terms in July 2025. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest decreased $4.8 million to $2.9 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 mainly due to a decrease in residential mortgage loan delinquencies. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments.
The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024:
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Allocation
Allocation
Allocation
as a % of
as a % of
as a % of
Allowance
Loan
Allowance
Loan
Allowance
Loan
Allocation
Category
Allocation
Category
Allocation
Category
($ in thousands)
Loan Category:
Commercial and industrial loans
$
173,415
1.60
%
$
184,700
1.82
%
$
149,243
1.57
%
Commercial real estate loans:
Commercial real estate
270,937
1.04
266,938
1.02
246,316
0.87
Construction
64,042
2.24
54,724
1.81
54,777
1.54
Total commercial real estate loans
334,979
1.16
321,662
1.10
301,093
0.95
Residential mortgage loans
48,830
0.86
48,906
0.87
47,697
0.85
Consumer loans:
Home equity
3,689
0.58
3,401
0.56
3,077
0.54
Auto and other consumer
18,587
0.55
19,531
0.62
18,200
0.63
Total consumer loans
22,276
0.56
22,932
0.61
21,277
0.62
Allowance for loan losses
579,500
1.17
578,200
1.19
519,310
1.03
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
14,520
15,854
13,231
Total allowance for credit losses for loans
$
594,020
$
594,054
$
532,541
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans
1.20
%
1.22
%
1.06
%
Our loan portfolio, totaling $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025, had net loan charge-offs totaling $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and the second quarter 2024, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $42.1 million for the second quarter 2025 and included $23.1 million of partial and full charge-offs related to five non-performing C&I loan relationships with combined specific reserves of $11.2 million at March 31, 2025.
The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.20 percent at June 30, 2025, 1.22 percent at March 31, 2025, and 1.06 percent at June 30, 2024. For the second quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. The second quarter 2025 provision reflects, among other factors, the impact of loan growth mainly within the C&I loan portfolio and loan charge-offs, partially offset by a decline in quantitative reserves in certain loan categories and lower specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans at June 30, 2025.
Capital Adequacy
Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.67 percent, 11.57 percent, 10.85 percent and 9.49 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2025 as compared to 13.91 percent, 11.53 percent, 10.80 percent and 9.41 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2025. The reduction in our total risk-based capital ratio reflects the early redemption of our $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in June 2030, which was previously eligible for full regulatory capital treatment.
Investor Conference Call
Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM (ET) today to discuss Valley's second quarter 2025 earnings. Interested parties should preregister using this link:
https://register.vevent.com/register
to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live:
https://edge.media-server.com
and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, August 25, 2025. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at
valley.com
.
About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $63 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.
Forward-Looking Statements
The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:
the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;
the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs, any retaliatory actions, related market uncertainty, or other factors; U.S. government debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as new legislation and policy changes under the current U.S. presidential administration, geopolitical instabilities or events, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;
the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived concerns regarding the soundness, or creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;
the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;
changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, or enforcement priorities of the federal bank regulatory agencies;
the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;
damage verdicts, settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;
a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;
higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;
the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;
a material change in our allowance for credit losses due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;
the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;
changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;
greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;
increased competitive challenges, including our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes in the financial services industry;
cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks;
results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;
application of the OCC heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;
our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;
unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;
our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and
unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.
A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.
-Tables to Follow-
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price)
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
FINANCIAL DATA:
Net interest income - FTE
(1)
$
433,675
$
421,378
$
402,984
$
855,052
$
797,831
Net interest income
$
432,408
$
420,105
$
401,685
$
852,513
$
795,233
Non-interest income
62,604
58,294
51,213
120,898
112,628
Total revenue
495,012
478,399
452,898
973,411
907,861
Non-interest expense
284,122
276,618
277,497
560,740
557,807
Pre-provision net revenue
210,890
201,781
175,401
412,671
350,054
Provision for credit losses
37,799
62,661
82,070
100,460
127,270
Income tax expense
39,924
33,062
22,907
72,986
56,080
Net income
133,167
106,058
70,424
239,225
166,704
Dividends on preferred stock
6,948
6,955
4,108
13,903
8,227
Net income available to common shareholders
$
126,219
$
99,103
$
66,316
$
225,322
$
158,477
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
560,336,610
559,613,272
509,141,252
559,976,939
508,740,986
Diluted
562,312,330
563,305,525
510,338,502
563,431,390
510,437,959
Per common share data:
Basic earnings
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.13
$
0.40
$
0.31
Diluted earnings
0.22
0.18
0.13
0.40
0.31
Cash dividends declared
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.22
0.22
Closing stock price - high
9.20
10.42
8.02
10.42
10.80
Closing stock price - low
7.87
8.56
6.52
7.87
6.52
FINANCIAL RATIOS:
Net interest margin
3.01
%
2.95
%
2.83
%
2.98
%
2.81
%
Net interest margin - FTE
(1)
3.01
2.96
2.84
2.99
2.81
Annualized return on average assets
0.86
0.69
0.46
0.77
0.54
Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity
7.08
5.69
4.17
6.39
4.95
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS:
(2)
Basic earnings per share, as adjusted
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.13
$
0.40
$
0.32
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted
0.23
0.18
0.13
0.40
0.32
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted
0.87
%
0.69
%
0.47
%
0.78
%
0.56
%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted
7.15
5.69
4.24
6.42
5.08
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity
9.62
7.76
5.95
8.70
7.07
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted
9.71
7.76
6.05
8.74
7.25
Efficiency ratio
55.20
55.87
59.62
55.53
59.36
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
Assets
$
62,106,945
$
61,502,768
$
61,518,639
$
61,806,614
$
61,387,754
Interest earning assets
57,553,624
56,891,691
56,772,950
57,224,486
56,695,874
Loans
49,032,637
48,654,921
50,020,901
48,844,823
50,133,746
Interest bearing liabilities
41,913,735
41,230,709
41,576,344
41,574,732
41,566,466
Deposits
49,907,124
49,139,303
49,383,209
49,525,957
48,979,591
Shareholders' equity
7,524,231
7,458,177
6,753,981
7,491,395
6,739,838
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As Of
BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
(In thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Assets
$
62,705,358
$
61,865,655
$
62,491,691
$
62,092,332
$
62,058,974
Total loans
49,391,420
48,657,128
48,799,711
49,355,319
50,311,702
Deposits
50,725,284
49,965,844
50,075,857
50,395,966
50,112,177
Shareholders' equity
7,575,421
7,499,897
7,435,127
6,972,380
6,737,737
LOANS:
(In thousands)
Commercial and industrial
$
10,870,036
$
10,150,205
$
9,931,400
$
9,799,287
$
9,479,147
Commercial real estate:
Non-owner occupied
11,747,491
11,945,222
12,344,355
12,647,649
13,710,015
Multifamily
8,434,173
8,420,385
8,299,250
8,612,936
8,976,264
Owner occupied
5,789,397
5,722,014
5,886,620
5,654,147
5,536,844
Construction
2,854,859
3,026,935
3,114,733
3,487,464
3,545,723
Total commercial real estate
28,825,920
29,114,556
29,644,958
30,402,196
31,768,846
Residential mortgage
5,709,971
5,636,407
5,632,516
5,684,079
5,627,113
Consumer:
Home equity
634,553
602,161
604,433
581,181
566,467
Automobile
2,178,841
2,041,227
1,901,065
1,823,738
1,762,852
Other consumer
1,172,099
1,112,572
1,085,339
1,064,838
1,107,277
Total consumer loans
3,985,493
3,755,960
3,590,837
3,469,757
3,436,596
Total loans
$
49,391,420
$
48,657,128
$
48,799,711
$
49,355,319
$
50,311,702
CAPITAL RATIOS:
Book value per common share
$
12.89
$
12.76
$
12.67
$
13.00
$
12.82
Tangible book value per common share
(2)
9.35
9.21
9.10
9.06
8.87
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
(2)
8.63
%
8.61
%
8.40
%
7.68
%
7.52
%
Tier 1 leverage capital
9.49
9.41
9.16
8.40
8.19
Common equity tier 1 capital
10.85
10.80
10.82
9.57
9.55
Tier 1 risk-based capital
11.57
11.53
11.55
10.29
9.98
Total risk-based capital
13.67
13.91
13.87
12.56
12.17
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Allowance for credit losses for loans
Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses for loans
$
594,054
$
573,328
$
487,269
$
573,328
$
465,550
Loans charged-off:
Commercial and industrial
(25,189
)
(28,456
)
(14,721
)
(53,645
)
(29,014
)
Commercial real estate
(14,623
)
(12,260
)
(22,144
)
(26,883
)
(23,348
)
Construction
—
(1,163
)
(212
)
(1,163
)
(7,806
)
Total consumer
(2,259
)
(2,140
)
(1,262
)
(4,399
)
(3,071
)
Total loans charged-off
(42,071
)
(44,019
)
(38,339
)
(86,090
)
(63,239
)
Charged-off loans recovered:
Commercial and industrial
2,789
810
742
3,599
1,424
Commercial real estate
188
249
150
437
391
Construction
455
—
—
455
—
Residential mortgage
37
168
5
205
30
Total consumer
773
843
603
1,616
1,000
Total loans recovered
4,242
2,070
1,500
6,312
2,845
Total net charge-offs
(37,829
)
(41,949
)
(36,839
)
(79,778
)
(60,394
)
Provision for credit losses for loans
37,795
62,675
82,111
100,470
127,385
Ending balance
$
594,020
$
594,054
$
532,541
$
594,020
$
532,541
Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:
Allowance for loan losses
$
579,500
$
578,200
$
519,310
$
579,500
$
519,310
Allowance for unfunded credit commitments
14,520
15,854
13,231
14,520
13,231
Allowance for credit losses for loans
$
594,020
$
594,054
$
532,541
$
594,020
$
532,541
Components of provision for credit losses for loans:
Provision for credit losses for loans
$
39,129
$
61,299
$
86,901
$
100,428
$
133,624
(Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments
(1,334
)
1,376
(4,790
)
42
(6,239
)
Total provision for credit losses for loans
$
37,795
$
62,675
$
82,111
$
100,470
$
127,385
Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans
0.31
%
0.34
%
0.29
%
0.33
%
0.24
%
Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans
1.20
%
1.22
%
1.06
%
1.20
%
1.06
%
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
As Of
ASSET QUALITY:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Accruing past due loans:
30 to 59 days past due:
Commercial and industrial
$
10,451
$
3,609
$
2,389
$
4,537
$
5,086
Commercial real estate
42,884
170
20,902
76,370
1,879
Construction
35,000
—
—
—
—
Residential mortgage
21,744
16,747
21,295
19,549
17,389
Total consumer
12,878
12,887
12,552
14,672
21,639
Total 30 to 59 days past due
122,957
33,413
57,138
115,128
45,993
60 to 89 days past due:
Commercial and industrial
1,095
420
1,007
1,238
1,621
Commercial real estate
60,601
—
24,903
43,926
—
Residential mortgage
7,627
7,700
5,773
6,892
6,632
Total consumer
4,001
2,408
4,484
2,732
3,671
Total 60 to 89 days past due
73,324
10,528
36,167
54,788
11,924
90 or more days past due:
Commercial and industrial
—
—
1,307
1,786
2,739
Commercial real estate
—
—
—
—
4,242
Construction
—
—
—
—
3,990
Residential mortgage
2,062
6,892
3,533
1,931
2,609
Total consumer
859
864
1,049
1,063
898
Total 90 or more days past due
2,921
7,756
5,889
4,780
14,478
Total accruing past due loans
$
199,202
$
51,697
$
99,194
$
174,696
$
72,395
Non-accrual loans:
Commercial and industrial
$
90,973
$
110,146
$
136,675
$
120,575
$
102,942
Commercial real estate
193,604
172,011
157,231
113,752
123,011
Construction
24,068
24,275
24,591
24,657
45,380
Residential mortgage
41,099
35,393
36,786
33,075
28,322
Total consumer
4,615
4,626
4,215
4,260
3,624
Total non-accrual loans
354,359
346,451
359,498
296,319
303,279
Other real estate owned (OREO)
4,783
7,714
12,150
7,172
8,059
Other repossessed assets
1,642
2,054
1,681
1,611
1,607
Total non-performing assets
$
360,784
$
356,219
$
373,329
$
305,102
$
312,945
Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans
0.72
%
0.71
%
0.74
%
0.60
%
0.60
%
Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans
1.12
%
0.82
%
0.94
%
0.95
%
0.75
%
Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans
163.53
%
166.89
%
155.45
%
185.05
%
171.23
%
NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
(1
)
Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.
(2
)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data)
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):
Net income, as reported (GAAP)
$
133,167
$
106,058
$
70,424
$
239,225
$
166,704
Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt
922
—
—
922
—
Add: FDIC special assessment
(a)
—
—
1,363
—
8,757
Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net
(b)
—
11
4
11
11
Add: Restructuring charge
(c)
800
—
334
800
954
Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division
(d)
—
—
—
—
(3,629
)
Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income
1,722
11
1,701
1,733
6,093
Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments
(e)
(474
)
(3
)
(482
)
(477
)
(1,706
)
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
134,415
$
106,066
$
71,643
$
240,481
$
171,091
Dividends on preferred stock
6,948
6,955
4,108
13,903
8,227
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
127,467
$
99,111
$
67,535
$
226,578
$
162,864
__________
(a) Included in the FDIC insurance assessment.
(b) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.
(c) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.
(d) Included in other income within non-interest income.
(e) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.
Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):
Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
127,467
$
99,111
$
67,535
$
226,578
$
162,864
Average number of shares outstanding
560,336,610
559,613,272
509,141,252
559,976,939
508,740,986
Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.13
$
0.40
$
0.32
Average number of diluted shares outstanding
562,312,330
563,305,525
510,338,502
563,431,390
510,437,959
Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.23
$
0.18
$
0.13
$
0.40
$
0.32
Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
134,415
$
106,066
$
71,643
$
240,481
$
171,091
Average shareholders' equity
$
7,524,231
$
7,458,177
$
6,753,981
$
7,491,395
$
6,739,838
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
1,987,381
1,994,061
2,016,766
1,990,702
2,020,883
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,536,850
$
5,464,116
$
4,737,215
$
5,500,693
$
4,718,955
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
9.71
%
7.76
%
6.05
%
8.74
%
7.25
%
Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
134,415
$
106,066
$
71,643
$
240,481
$
171,091
Average assets
$
62,106,945
$
61,502,768
$
61,518,639
$
61,806,614
$
61,387,754
Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
0.87
%
0.69
%
0.47
%
0.78
%
0.56
%
Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data)
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
134,415
$
106,066
$
71,643
$
240,481
$
171,091
Average shareholders' equity
$
7,524,231
$
7,458,177
$
6,753,981
$
7,491,395
$
6,739,838
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
7.15
%
5.69
%
4.24
%
6.42
%
5.08
%
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):
Net income, as reported (GAAP)
$
133,167
$
106,058
$
70,424
$
239,225
$
166,704
Average shareholders' equity
$
7,524,231
$
7,458,177
$
6,753,981
$
7,491,395
$
6,739,838
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
1,987,381
1,994,061
2,016,766
1,990,702
2,020,883
Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,536,850
$
5,464,116
$
4,737,215
$
5,500,693
$
4,718,955
Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
9.62
%
7.76
%
5.95
%
8.70
%
7.07
%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):
Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)
$
284,122
$
276,618
$
277,497
$
560,740
$
557,807
Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)
922
—
—
922
—
Less: FDIC special assessment (pre-tax)
—
—
1,363
—
8,757
Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax)
800
—
334
800
954
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)
9,134
9,320
5,791
18,454
11,353
Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
273,266
$
267,298
$
270,009
$
540,564
$
536,743
Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)
432,408
420,105
401,685
852,513
795,233
Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)
62,604
58,294
51,213
120,898
112,628
Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)
—
11
4
11
11
Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax)
—
—
—
—
(3,629
)
Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
62,604
$
58,305
$
51,217
$
120,909
$
109,010
Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
495,012
$
478,410
$
452,902
$
973,422
$
904,243
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
55.20
%
55.87
%
59.62
%
55.53
%
59.36
%
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
($ in thousands, except for share data)
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):
Common shares outstanding
560,281,821
560,028,101
558,786,093
509,252,936
509,205,014
Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
7,575,421
$
7,499,897
$
7,435,127
$
6,972,380
$
6,737,737
Less: Preferred stock
354,345
354,345
354,345
354,345
209,691
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,983,515
1,990,276
1,997,597
2,004,414
2,012,580
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
5,237,561
$
5,155,276
$
5,083,185
$
4,613,621
$
4,515,466
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
9.35
$
9.21
$
9.10
$
9.06
$
8.87
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
5,237,561
$
5,155,276
$
5,083,185
$
4,613,621
$
4,515,466
Total assets (GAAP)
$
62,705,358
$
61,865,655
$
62,491,691
$
62,092,332
$
62,058,974
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
1,983,515
1,990,276
1,997,597
2,004,414
2,012,580
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
60,721,843
$
59,875,379
$
60,494,094
$
60,087,918
$
60,046,394
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.63
%
8.61
%
8.40
%
7.68
%
7.52
%
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
440,870
$
411,412
Interest bearing deposits with banks
745,547
1,478,713
Investment securities:
Equity securities
77,408
71,513
Available for sale debt securities
3,896,205
3,369,724
Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $637 at June 30, 2025 and $647 at December 31, 2024)
3,530,924
3,531,573
Total investment securities
7,504,537
6,972,810
Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $9,146 at June 30, 2025 and $16,931 at December 31, 2024 for loans originated for sale)
28,096
25,681
Loans
49,391,420
48,799,711
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(579,500
)
(558,850
)
Net loans
48,811,920
48,240,861
Premises and equipment, net
337,371
350,796
Lease right of use assets
332,324
328,475
Bank owned life insurance
735,026
731,574
Accrued interest receivable
238,278
239,941
Goodwill
1,868,936
1,868,936
Other intangible assets, net
114,579
128,661
Other assets
1,547,874
1,713,831
Total Assets
$
62,705,358
$
62,491,691
Liabilities
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing
$
11,746,770
$
11,428,674
Interest bearing:
Savings, NOW and money market
26,091,633
26,304,639
Time
12,886,881
12,342,544
Total deposits
50,725,284
50,075,857
Short-term borrowings
162,244
72,718
Long-term borrowings
2,903,091
3,174,155
Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts
57,629
57,455
Lease liabilities
392,633
388,303
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
889,056
1,288,076
Total Liabilities
55,129,937
55,056,564
Shareholders’ Equity
Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:
Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
111,590
111,590
Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
98,101
98,101
Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)
144,654
144,654
Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,522,946 shares at June 30, 2025 and 558,786,093 shares at December 31, 2024)
196,606
195,998
Surplus
5,451,543
5,442,070
Retained earnings
1,694,903
1,598,048
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(119,889
)
(155,334
)
Treasury stock, at cost (241,125 common shares at June 30, 2025)
(2,087
)
—
Total Shareholders’ Equity
7,575,421
7,435,127
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
62,705,358
$
62,491,691
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except for share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans
$
720,282
$
703,609
$
770,964
$
1,423,891
$
1,542,517
Interest and dividends on investment securities:
Taxable
67,164
63,898
40,460
131,062
76,257
Tax-exempt
4,681
4,702
4,799
9,383
9,595
Dividends
5,528
5,664
6,341
11,192
13,169
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments
7,357
6,879
10,902
14,236
20,584
Total interest income
805,012
784,752
833,466
1,589,764
1,662,122
Interest Expense
Interest on deposits:
Savings, NOW and money market
203,390
200,221
231,597
403,611
464,103
Time
129,324
125,069
160,442
254,393
311,507
Interest on short-term borrowings
1,736
2,946
691
4,682
21,303
Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures
38,154
36,411
39,051
74,565
69,976
Total interest expense
372,604
364,647
431,781
737,251
866,889
Net Interest Income
432,408
420,105
401,685
852,513
795,233
Provision (credit) for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities
4
(14
)
(41
)
(10
)
(115
)
Provision for credit losses for loans
37,795
62,675
82,111
100,470
127,385
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
394,609
357,444
319,615
752,053
667,963
Non-Interest Income
Wealth management and trust fees
14,056
15,031
13,136
29,087
31,066
Insurance commissions
3,430
3,402
3,958
6,832
6,209
Capital markets
9,767
6,940
7,779
16,707
13,449
Service charges on deposit accounts
14,705
12,726
11,212
27,431
22,461
(Losses) gains on securities transactions, net
(1
)
46
3
45
52
Fees from loan servicing
3,671
3,215
2,691
6,886
5,879
Gains on sales of loans, net
2,025
2,197
884
4,222
2,502
Bank owned life insurance
6,019
4,777
4,545
10,796
7,780
Other
8,932
9,960
7,005
18,892
23,230
Total non-interest income
62,604
58,294
51,213
120,898
112,628
Non-Interest Expense
Salary and employee benefits expense
145,422
142,618
140,815
288,040
282,646
Net occupancy expense
25,483
25,888
24,252
51,371
48,575
Technology, furniture and equipment expense
30,667
29,896
35,203
60,563
70,665
FDIC insurance assessment
12,192
12,867
14,446
25,059
32,682
Amortization of other intangible assets
7,427
8,019
8,568
15,446
17,980
Professional and legal fees
19,970
15,670
17,938
35,640
34,403
Loss on extinguishment of debt
922
—
—
922
—
Amortization of tax credit investments
9,134
9,320
5,791
18,454
11,353
Other
32,905
32,340
30,484
65,245
59,503
Total non-interest expense
284,122
276,618
277,497
560,740
557,807
Income Before Income Taxes
173,091
139,120
93,331
312,211
222,784
Income tax expense
39,924
33,062
22,907
72,986
56,080
Net Income
133,167
106,058
70,424
239,225
166,704
Dividends on preferred stock
6,948
6,955
4,108
13,903
8,227
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
126,219
$
99,103
$
66,316
$
225,322
$
158,477
VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP
Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and
Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Avg.
Average
Avg.
Average
Avg.
($ in thousands)
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets
Interest earning assets:
Loans
(1)(2)
$
49,032,637
$
720,305
5.88
%
$
48,654,921
$
703,632
5.78
%
$
50,020,901
$
770,987
6.17
%
Taxable investments
(3)
7,350,792
72,692
3.96
7,100,958
69,562
3.92
5,379,101
46,801
3.48
Tax-exempt investments
(1)(3)
544,302
5,925
4.35
552,291
5,952
4.31
575,272
6,075
4.22
Interest bearing deposits with banks
625,893
7,357
4.70
583,521
6,879
4.72
797,676
10,902
5.47
Total interest earning assets
57,553,624
806,279
5.60
56,891,691
786,025
5.53
56,772,950
834,765
5.88
Other assets
4,553,321
4,611,077
4,745,689
Total assets
$
62,106,945
$
61,502,768
$
61,518,639
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest bearing liabilities:
Savings, NOW and money market deposits
$
26,451,349
$
203,390
3.08
%
$
26,345,983
$
200,221
3.04
%
$
24,848,266
$
231,597
3.73
%
Time deposits
12,119,461
129,324
4.27
11,570,758
125,069
4.32
13,311,381
160,442
4.82
Short-term borrowings
196,491
1,736
3.53
307,637
2,946
3.83
97,502
691
2.83
Long-term borrowings
(4)
3,146,434
38,154
4.85
3,006,331
36,411
4.84
3,319,195
39,051
4.71
Total interest bearing liabilities
41,913,735
372,604
3.56
41,230,709
364,647
3.54
41,576,344
431,781
4.15
Non-interest bearing deposits
11,336,314
11,222,562
11,223,562
Other liabilities
1,332,665
1,591,320
1,964,752
Shareholders' equity
7,524,231
7,458,177
6,753,981
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
62,106,945
$
61,502,768
$
61,518,639
Net interest income/interest rate spread
(5)
$
433,675
2.04
%
$
421,378
1.99
%
$
402,984
1.73
%
Tax equivalent adjustment
(1,267
)
(1,273
)
(1,299
)
Net interest income, as reported
$
432,408
$
420,105
$
401,685
Net interest margin
(6)
3.01
%
2.95
%
2.83
%
Tax equivalent effect
0.00
0.01
0.01
Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis
(6)
3.01
%
2.96
%
2.84
%
____________
(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.
(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.
(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.
(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.
(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.
(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.
SHAREHOLDER RELATIONS
Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at
tzarkadas@valley.com
.
Contact:
Travis Lan
Senior Executive Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer
973-686-5007
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.