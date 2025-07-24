Valley National Bancorp Reports Strong Q2 2025 Net Income Growth to $133.2 Million

Valley National Bancorp's Q2 2025 net income increased to $133.2 million, showing strong commercial loan growth and improved credit quality.

Valley National Bancorp announced a net income of $133.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase from $106.1 million, or $0.18 per share, in the previous quarter and from $70.4 million, or $0.13 per share, in the same quarter last year. The bank's adjusted net income, which excludes non-core items, stood at $134.4 million. Growth was driven by a significant rise in net interest income, which increased due to higher loan yields and a growth in loans, particularly in commercial and industrial sectors. Total loans grew to $49.4 billion, while total deposits rose to $50.7 billion. The bank's provision for credit losses dropped significantly to $37.8 million, indicating improvements in credit quality, though some metrics, like non-accrual loans, showed slight increases. CEO Ira Robbins highlighted the bank’s strong balance sheet and ongoing focus on low-cost deposits, while a conference call was scheduled to discuss the earnings further.

Potential Positives

Net income increased to $133.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, up from $106.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $70.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, demonstrating strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth.

Adjusted net income also rose to $134.4 million, reinforcing the improvement in profitability metrics.

Total loans increased by $734.3 million (6.0 percent on an annualized basis) to $49.4 billion, driven primarily by a significant rise in commercial and industrial loans.

Deposits saw an increase of $759.4 million to $50.7 billion, including growth in both time deposits and non-interest bearing deposits, indicating enhanced customer trust and a stronger deposit base.

Potential Negatives

There was a loss of $922 thousand reported as a result of the early redemption of subordinated debt, reflecting negatively on the company's financial management.

The decrease in total commercial real estate loans could indicate potential challenges in this segment of their business, raising concerns about the company's loan diversification and risk exposure.

Significant increase in accruing past due loans, from $51.7 million to $199.2 million, which may pose a risk to overall asset quality and future profitability.

FAQ

What was Valley National Bancorp's net income for Q2 2025?

Valley National Bancorp reported a net income of $133.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How does Q2 2025 net income compare to previous quarters?

The net income of $133.2 million in Q2 2025 increased from $106.1 million in Q1 2025 and $70.4 million in Q2 2024.

What were the total loans reported for June 30, 2025?

Total loans rose to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $734.3 million.

What was the efficiency ratio for Valley National Bancorp in Q2 2025?

The efficiency ratio for Q2 2025 was 55.20 percent, an improvement from previous quarters.

How did non-interest income change in Q2 2025?

Non-interest income increased by $4.3 million to $62.6 million in Q2 2025, compared to Q1 2025.

$VLY insiders have traded $VLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH CHILLURA (SEVP, CML Banking President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,030,500 .

. EYAL EFRAT purchased 196 shares for an estimated $1,795

NITZAN SANDOR purchased 110 shares for an estimated $1,126

$VLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 193 institutional investors add shares of $VLY stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

$VLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $10.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Ben Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 01/27/2025

NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (



NASDAQ:VLY



), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter 2025 of $133.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, as compared to the first quarter 2025 net income of $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, and net income of $70.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2024. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $134.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2025, $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2025, and $71.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2024. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.





Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "I am pleased by the continued balance sheet strength and commercial loan growth exhibited during the second quarter. Our profitability metrics are trending positively, consistent with our expectations for improvement throughout the year. We remain focused on growing low-cost deposits, which we expect will support our aspirations in 2025 and beyond.”





Mr. Robbins continued, “Our quarterly credit results continued to improve as illustrated by the significant reduction in our provision for loan losses on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis. Our allowance coverage ratio remains at a comfortable level, and we expect general stability going forward.”







Key financial highlights for the





second quarter 2025





:











Net Interest Income and Margin:



Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 5 basis points to 3.01 percent in the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter 2025 was mainly driven by higher yields on new loan originations, increases in average loans and taxable investments and one additional day during the second quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.



Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 5 basis points to 3.01 percent in the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter 2025 was mainly driven by higher yields on new loan originations, increases in average loans and taxable investments and one additional day during the second quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.





Loan Portfolio:



Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to increases of $719.8 million and $137.6 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) and automobile loans, respectively. Total commercial real estate (CRE) loans (including construction loans) decreased $288.6 million from March 31, 2025 largely due to normal repayments and continued selective origination activity. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 349 percent at June 30, 2025 from 353 percent at March 31, 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.



Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to increases of $719.8 million and $137.6 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) and automobile loans, respectively. Total commercial real estate (CRE) loans (including construction loans) decreased $288.6 million from March 31, 2025 largely due to normal repayments and continued selective origination activity. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 349 percent at June 30, 2025 from 353 percent at March 31, 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.





Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans



: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $594.0 million and $594.1 million at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, representing 1.20 percent and 1.22 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the second quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.



: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $594.0 million and $594.1 million at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, representing 1.20 percent and 1.22 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the second quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.





Credit Quality:



Net loan charge-offs totaled $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. Non-accrual loans totaled $354.4 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The majority of this increase related to three CRE loans, of which two were no longer past due in July 2025. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.



Net loan charge-offs totaled $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. Non-accrual loans totaled $354.4 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The majority of this increase related to three CRE loans, of which two were no longer past due in July 2025. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.





Deposits:



Total deposit balances increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in both direct and indirect (brokered) customer time deposits during the second quarter 2025, partially offset by the outflows of certain indirect customer deposits in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $118.2 million to $11.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.



Total deposit balances increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in both direct and indirect (brokered) customer time deposits during the second quarter 2025, partially offset by the outflows of certain indirect customer deposits in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $118.2 million to $11.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.





Subordinated Debt Redemptions:



On June 15, 2025, we redeemed in full $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes issued in June 2020 and due in June 2030. The transaction was accounted for as an early debt extinguishment and resulted in a $922 thousand pre-tax loss reported within non-interest expense for the second quarter 2025. In addition, we repaid $100 million of 4.55 percent fixed rate subordinated notes that matured on June 30, 2025.



On June 15, 2025, we redeemed in full $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes issued in June 2020 and due in June 2030. The transaction was accounted for as an early debt extinguishment and resulted in a $922 thousand pre-tax loss reported within non-interest expense for the second quarter 2025. In addition, we repaid $100 million of 4.55 percent fixed rate subordinated notes that matured on June 30, 2025.





Non-Interest Income:



Non-interest income increased $4.3 million to $62.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mainly due to increases of $2.8 million and $2.0 million in capital markets income and service charges on deposit accounts, respectively. The increase in capital markets income was largely driven by a higher volume of interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers during the second quarter 2025.



Non-interest income increased $4.3 million to $62.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mainly due to increases of $2.8 million and $2.0 million in capital markets income and service charges on deposit accounts, respectively. The increase in capital markets income was largely driven by a higher volume of interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers during the second quarter 2025.





Non-Interest Exp





ense:



Non-interest expense increased $7.5 million to $284.1 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to an increase of $4.3 million in professional and legal fees driven by higher consulting and legal expenses. Salary and employee benefits expense also increased $2.8 million from the first quarter 2025 mainly due to annual salary merit increases late in the first quarter 2025 and higher cash incentive compensation and severance related expenses. These items were partially offset by lower payroll taxes.



Non-interest expense increased $7.5 million to $284.1 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to an increase of $4.3 million in professional and legal fees driven by higher consulting and legal expenses. Salary and employee benefits expense also increased $2.8 million from the first quarter 2025 mainly due to annual salary merit increases late in the first quarter 2025 and higher cash incentive compensation and severance related expenses. These items were partially offset by lower payroll taxes.





Efficiency Ratio:



Our efficiency ratio was 55.20 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 55.87 percent and 59.62 percent for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



Our efficiency ratio was 55.20 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 55.87 percent and 59.62 percent for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.





Performance Ratios:



Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.86 percent, 7.08 percent and 9.62 percent for the second quarter 2025, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 0.87 percent, 7.15 percent and 9.71 percent for the second quarter 2025, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.









Net Interest Income and Margin







Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $20.3 million to $806.3 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025. The increase was mostly driven by (i) higher yields on new loan originations, (ii) increased average loan balances driven by new organic loan originations largely within the C&I loan portfolio, (iii) additional interest income from purchases of taxable investments mainly within the available for sale portfolio during the first half of 2025 and (iv) one additional day in the second quarter 2025. Total interest expense increased $8.0 million to $372.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to (i) a $548.7 million increase in average time deposit balances, (ii) the increased cost of certain non-maturity deposits and (iii) the aforementioned increase in day count. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.





Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.01 percent for the second quarter 2025 increased by 5 basis points from 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025 and increased 17 basis points from 2.84 percent for the second quarter 2024. The increase as compared to the first quarter 2025 was mostly due to the 7 basis point increase in the yield on average interest earning assets largely caused by higher interest rates on new loan originations in the second quarter 2025 and higher yielding investment purchases. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 2 basis points to 3.56 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mostly due to higher interest rates on certain non-maturity deposit products, partially offset by a lower overall cost of time deposits driven by both new volumes and maturities. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.67 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.65 percent and 3.18 percent for the first quarter 2025 and the second quarter 2024, respectively.







Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings











Loans.





Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in the C&I and automobile loan portfolios, partially offset by lower CRE loan balances. C&I loans grew by $719.8 million, or 28.4 percent on an annualized basis, to $10.9 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to our continued strategic focus on organic growth within this category. Automobile loans increased by $137.6 million, or 27.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to high quality consumer demand generated by our indirect auto dealer network and low prepayment activity within the portfolio. Residential mortgage loans also moderately increased $73.6 million to $5.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 as new loan originations outpaced repayment activity. Total CRE (including construction) loans decreased $288.6 million to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. The decrease was largely driven by runoff from repayment activity and our efforts to focus new CRE loan originations on more profitable holistic banking clients. Additionally, construction loans decreased $172.1 million to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to the migration of completed projects to permanent financing within the multifamily loan category of the CRE loan portfolio during the second quarter 2025.









Deposits.





Actual ending balances for deposits increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 due to increases of $962.9 million and $118.2 million in time deposits and non-interest bearing deposits, respectively, partially offset by a $321.6 million decrease in savings, NOW and money market deposit balances. The increase in time deposit balances was mainly driven by continued deposit inflows from new promotional retail CD offerings and additional fully-insured indirect (i.e., brokered) customer CDs during the second quarter 2025. The increase in non-interest bearing deposit balances was mostly due to higher commercial customer deposit inflows in the second quarter 2025. Savings, NOW and money market deposit balances decreased at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to lower indirect customer deposits, as well as some seasonal runoff in governmental deposits account balances. Total indirect customer deposits (including both brokered money market and time deposits) totaled $6.5 billion and $6.3 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 52 percent and 25 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, respectively.









Other Borro









wings.





Short-term borrowings, consisting of securities sold under agreements to repurchase and FHLB advances, increased $103.2 million to $162.2 million at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to an increase in FHLB advances. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to March 31, 2025. In June 2025, we fully redeemed $215 million of subordinated notes that were mostly offset by the issuance of new long-term FHLB advances during the second quarter 2025.







Credit Quality











Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).





Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $4.6 million to $360.8 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans increased $7.9 million to $354.4 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million at March 31, 2025 mainly because of a net increase in non-performing CRE loans during the second quarter 2025, which was partially offset by a decline in non-performing C&I loans. Non-accrual C&I loans decreased largely due to the full charge-offs of four loan relationships totaling $17.4 million during the second quarter 2025. Non-accrual loans represented 0.72 percent of total loans at June 30, 2025 as compared to 0.71 percent of total loans at March 31, 2025. OREO decreased $2.9 million to $4.8 million at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to the fair valuation write-down related to one CRE property recorded during the second quarter 2025.









Accruing Past Due Loans.





Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025.





Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $89.5 million to $123.0 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 due, in large part, to one $39.2 million CRE loan and one $35.0 million construction loan included in this early stage delinquency category at June 30, 2025. The $39.2 million CRE loan 30 to 59 days past due was subsequently paid in full by the borrower in July 2025. Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $62.8 million to $73.3 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 mainly due to a $60.6 million CRE loan. This past due loan was subsequently modified and was brought current to its restructured terms in July 2025. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest decreased $4.8 million to $2.9 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 mainly due to a decrease in residential mortgage loan delinquencies. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.









Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments.





The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024:



















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024





























Allocation





















Allocation





















Allocation





























as a % of





















as a % of





















as a % of





















Allowance













Loan













Allowance













Loan













Allowance













Loan

















Allocation













Category













Allocation













Category













Allocation













Category

















($ in thousands)











Loan Category:





















































Commercial and industrial loans





$





173,415









1.60





%









$





184,700









1.82





%









$





149,243









1.57





%









Commercial real estate loans:

























































Commercial real estate









270,937









1.04

















266,938









1.02

















246,316









0.87

















Construction









64,042









2.24

















54,724









1.81

















54,777









1.54













Total commercial real estate loans









334,979









1.16

















321,662









1.10

















301,093









0.95













Residential mortgage loans









48,830









0.86

















48,906









0.87

















47,697









0.85













Consumer loans:

























































Home equity









3,689









0.58

















3,401









0.56

















3,077









0.54

















Auto and other consumer









18,587









0.55

















19,531









0.62

















18,200









0.63













Total consumer loans









22,276









0.56

















22,932









0.61

















21,277









0.62













Allowance for loan losses









579,500









1.17

















578,200









1.19

















519,310









1.03













Allowance for unfunded credit commitments









14,520





















15,854





















13,231

















Total allowance for credit losses for loans





$





594,020

















$





594,054

















$





532,541

















Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans













1.20





%

















1.22





%

















1.06





%













Our loan portfolio, totaling $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025, had net loan charge-offs totaling $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and the second quarter 2024, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $42.1 million for the second quarter 2025 and included $23.1 million of partial and full charge-offs related to five non-performing C&I loan relationships with combined specific reserves of $11.2 million at March 31, 2025.





The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.20 percent at June 30, 2025, 1.22 percent at March 31, 2025, and 1.06 percent at June 30, 2024. For the second quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. The second quarter 2025 provision reflects, among other factors, the impact of loan growth mainly within the C&I loan portfolio and loan charge-offs, partially offset by a decline in quantitative reserves in certain loan categories and lower specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans at June 30, 2025.







Capital Adequacy







Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.67 percent, 11.57 percent, 10.85 percent and 9.49 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2025 as compared to 13.91 percent, 11.53 percent, 10.80 percent and 9.41 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2025. The reduction in our total risk-based capital ratio reflects the early redemption of our $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in June 2030, which was previously eligible for full regulatory capital treatment.







Investor Conference Call







Investor Conference Call

Valley's CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM (ET) today to discuss Valley's second quarter 2025 earnings.





https://register.vevent.com/register





to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live:





https://edge.media-server.com





and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, August 25, 2025. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at





valley.com





.







About Valley







As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $63 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.







Forward-Looking Statements







The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:







the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;



the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;



the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs, any retaliatory actions, related market uncertainty, or other factors; U.S. government debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as new legislation and policy changes under the current U.S. presidential administration, geopolitical instabilities or events, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;



the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs, any retaliatory actions, related market uncertainty, or other factors; U.S. government debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as new legislation and policy changes under the current U.S. presidential administration, geopolitical instabilities or events, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;



the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived concerns regarding the soundness, or creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;



the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived concerns regarding the soundness, or creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;



the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;



the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;



changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, or enforcement priorities of the federal bank regulatory agencies;



changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, or enforcement priorities of the federal bank regulatory agencies;



the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;



the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;



damage verdicts, settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;



damage verdicts, settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;



a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;



a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;



higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;



higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;



the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;



the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;



a material change in our allowance for credit losses due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;



a material change in our allowance for credit losses due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;



the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;



the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;



changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;



changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;



greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;



greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;



increased competitive challenges, including our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes in the financial services industry;



increased competitive challenges, including our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes in the financial services industry;



cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks;



cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks;



results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;



results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;



application of the OCC heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;



application of the OCC heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;



our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;



our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;



unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;



unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;



our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and



our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and



unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.







A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.





We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.









-Tables to Follow-











VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





















SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA





















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,











($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price)











2025





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024



















FINANCIAL DATA:

















































Net interest income - FTE



(1)







$





433,675













$





421,378













$





402,984













$





855,052













$





797,831













Net interest income





$





432,408













$





420,105













$





401,685













$





852,513













$





795,233













Non-interest income









62,604

















58,294

















51,213

















120,898

















112,628













Total revenue









495,012

















478,399

















452,898

















973,411

















907,861













Non-interest expense









284,122

















276,618

















277,497

















560,740

















557,807













Pre-provision net revenue









210,890

















201,781

















175,401

















412,671

















350,054













Provision for credit losses









37,799

















62,661

















82,070

















100,460

















127,270













Income tax expense









39,924

















33,062

















22,907

















72,986

















56,080













Net income









133,167

















106,058

















70,424

















239,225

















166,704













Dividends on preferred stock









6,948

















6,955

















4,108

















13,903

















8,227













Net income available to common shareholders





$





126,219













$





99,103













$





66,316













$





225,322













$





158,477













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:













































Basic









560,336,610

















559,613,272

















509,141,252

















559,976,939

















508,740,986













Diluted









562,312,330

















563,305,525

















510,338,502

















563,431,390

















510,437,959













Per common share data:













































Basic earnings





$





0.23













$





0.18













$





0.13













$





0.40













$





0.31













Diluted earnings









0.22

















0.18

















0.13

















0.40

















0.31













Cash dividends declared









0.11

















0.11

















0.11

















0.22

















0.22













Closing stock price - high









9.20

















10.42

















8.02

















10.42

















10.80













Closing stock price - low









7.87

















8.56

















6.52

















7.87

















6.52

















FINANCIAL RATIOS:

















































Net interest margin









3.01





%













2.95





%













2.83





%













2.98





%













2.81





%









Net interest margin - FTE



(1)











3.01

















2.96

















2.84

















2.99

















2.81













Annualized return on average assets









0.86

















0.69

















0.46

















0.77

















0.54













Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity









7.08

















5.69

















4.17

















6.39

















4.95

















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS:







(2)















































Basic earnings per share, as adjusted





$





0.23













$





0.18













$





0.13













$





0.40













$





0.32













Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted









0.23

















0.18

















0.13

















0.40

















0.32













Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted









0.87





%













0.69





%













0.47





%













0.78





%













0.56





%









Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted









7.15

















5.69

















4.24

















6.42

















5.08













Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity









9.62

















7.76

















5.95

















8.70

















7.07













Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted









9.71

















7.76

















6.05

















8.74

















7.25













Efficiency ratio









55.20

















55.87

















59.62

















55.53

















59.36





























































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:

















































Assets





$





62,106,945













$





61,502,768













$





61,518,639













$





61,806,614













$





61,387,754













Interest earning assets









57,553,624

















56,891,691

















56,772,950

















57,224,486

















56,695,874













Loans









49,032,637

















48,654,921

















50,020,901

















48,844,823

















50,133,746













Interest bearing liabilities









41,913,735

















41,230,709

















41,576,344

















41,574,732

















41,566,466













Deposits









49,907,124

















49,139,303

















49,383,209

















49,525,957

















48,979,591













Shareholders' equity









7,524,231

















7,458,177

















6,753,981

















7,491,395

















6,739,838



























VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























As Of















BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:











June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,











(In thousands)











2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024















Assets





$





62,705,358













$





61,865,655













$





62,491,691













$





62,092,332













$





62,058,974













Total loans









49,391,420

















48,657,128

















48,799,711

















49,355,319

















50,311,702













Deposits









50,725,284

















49,965,844

















50,075,857

















50,395,966

















50,112,177













Shareholders' equity









7,575,421

















7,499,897

















7,435,127

















6,972,380

















6,737,737





























































LOANS:

















































(In thousands)













































Commercial and industrial





$





10,870,036













$





10,150,205













$





9,931,400













$





9,799,287













$





9,479,147













Commercial real estate:













































Non-owner occupied









11,747,491

















11,945,222

















12,344,355

















12,647,649

















13,710,015













Multifamily









8,434,173

















8,420,385

















8,299,250

















8,612,936

















8,976,264













Owner occupied









5,789,397

















5,722,014

















5,886,620

















5,654,147

















5,536,844













Construction









2,854,859

















3,026,935

















3,114,733

















3,487,464

















3,545,723













Total commercial real estate









28,825,920

















29,114,556

















29,644,958

















30,402,196

















31,768,846













Residential mortgage









5,709,971

















5,636,407

















5,632,516

















5,684,079

















5,627,113













Consumer:













































Home equity









634,553

















602,161

















604,433

















581,181

















566,467













Automobile









2,178,841

















2,041,227

















1,901,065

















1,823,738

















1,762,852













Other consumer









1,172,099

















1,112,572

















1,085,339

















1,064,838

















1,107,277













Total consumer loans









3,985,493

















3,755,960

















3,590,837

















3,469,757

















3,436,596













Total loans





$





49,391,420













$





48,657,128













$





48,799,711













$





49,355,319













$





50,311,702





























































CAPITAL RATIOS:

















































Book value per common share





$





12.89













$





12.76













$





12.67













$





13.00













$





12.82













Tangible book value per common share



(2)











9.35

















9.21

















9.10

















9.06

















8.87













Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(2)











8.63





%













8.61





%













8.40





%













7.68





%













7.52





%









Tier 1 leverage capital









9.49

















9.41

















9.16

















8.40

















8.19













Common equity tier 1 capital









10.85

















10.80

















10.82

















9.57

















9.55













Tier 1 risk-based capital









11.57

















11.53

















11.55

















10.29

















9.98













Total risk-based capital









13.67

















13.91

















13.87

















12.56

















12.17



























VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:











June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,











($ in thousands)











2025





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Allowance for credit losses for loans















































Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses for loans





$





594,054













$





573,328













$





487,269













$





573,328













$





465,550













Loans charged-off:













































Commercial and industrial









(25,189





)













(28,456





)













(14,721





)













(53,645





)













(29,014





)









Commercial real estate









(14,623





)













(12,260





)













(22,144





)













(26,883





)













(23,348





)









Construction









—

















(1,163





)













(212





)













(1,163





)













(7,806





)









Total consumer









(2,259





)













(2,140





)













(1,262





)













(4,399





)













(3,071





)









Total loans charged-off









(42,071





)













(44,019





)













(38,339





)













(86,090





)













(63,239





)









Charged-off loans recovered:













































Commercial and industrial









2,789

















810

















742

















3,599

















1,424













Commercial real estate









188

















249

















150

















437

















391













Construction









455

















—

















—

















455

















—













Residential mortgage









37

















168

















5

















205

















30













Total consumer









773

















843

















603

















1,616

















1,000













Total loans recovered









4,242

















2,070

















1,500

















6,312

















2,845













Total net charge-offs









(37,829





)













(41,949





)













(36,839





)













(79,778





)













(60,394





)









Provision for credit losses for loans









37,795

















62,675

















82,111

















100,470

















127,385













Ending balance





$





594,020













$





594,054













$





532,541













$





594,020













$





532,541















Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:















































Allowance for loan losses





$





579,500













$





578,200













$





519,310













$





579,500













$





519,310













Allowance for unfunded credit commitments









14,520

















15,854

















13,231

















14,520

















13,231













Allowance for credit losses for loans





$





594,020













$





594,054













$





532,541













$





594,020













$





532,541















Components of provision for credit losses for loans:















































Provision for credit losses for loans





$





39,129













$





61,299













$





86,901













$





100,428













$





133,624













(Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments









(1,334





)













1,376

















(4,790





)













42

















(6,239





)









Total provision for credit losses for loans





$





37,795













$





62,675













$





82,111













$





100,470













$





127,385













Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans









0.31





%













0.34





%













0.29





%













0.33





%













0.24





%









Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans









1.20





%













1.22





%













1.06





%













1.20





%













1.06





%























VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP









CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























As Of















ASSET QUALITY:











June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,











($ in thousands)











2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024















Accruing past due loans:













































30 to 59 days past due:













































Commercial and industrial





$





10,451













$





3,609













$





2,389













$





4,537













$





5,086













Commercial real estate









42,884

















170

















20,902

















76,370

















1,879













Construction









35,000

















—

















—

















—

















—













Residential mortgage









21,744

















16,747

















21,295

















19,549

















17,389













Total consumer









12,878

















12,887

















12,552

















14,672

















21,639













Total 30 to 59 days past due









122,957

















33,413

















57,138

















115,128

















45,993













60 to 89 days past due:













































Commercial and industrial









1,095

















420

















1,007

















1,238

















1,621













Commercial real estate









60,601

















—

















24,903

















43,926

















—













Residential mortgage









7,627

















7,700

















5,773

















6,892

















6,632













Total consumer









4,001

















2,408

















4,484

















2,732

















3,671













Total 60 to 89 days past due









73,324

















10,528

















36,167

















54,788

















11,924













90 or more days past due:













































Commercial and industrial









—

















—

















1,307

















1,786

















2,739













Commercial real estate









—

















—

















—

















—

















4,242













Construction









—

















—

















—

















—

















3,990













Residential mortgage









2,062

















6,892

















3,533

















1,931

















2,609













Total consumer









859

















864

















1,049

















1,063

















898













Total 90 or more days past due









2,921

















7,756

















5,889

















4,780

















14,478













Total accruing past due loans





$





199,202













$





51,697













$





99,194













$





174,696













$





72,395













Non-accrual loans:













































Commercial and industrial





$





90,973













$





110,146













$





136,675













$





120,575













$





102,942













Commercial real estate









193,604

















172,011

















157,231

















113,752

















123,011













Construction









24,068

















24,275

















24,591

















24,657

















45,380













Residential mortgage









41,099

















35,393

















36,786

















33,075

















28,322













Total consumer









4,615

















4,626

















4,215

















4,260

















3,624













Total non-accrual loans









354,359

















346,451

















359,498

















296,319

















303,279













Other real estate owned (OREO)









4,783

















7,714

















12,150

















7,172

















8,059













Other repossessed assets









1,642

















2,054

















1,681

















1,611

















1,607













Total non-performing assets





$





360,784













$





356,219













$





373,329













$





305,102













$





312,945













Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans









0.72





%













0.71





%













0.74





%













0.60





%













0.60





%









Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans









1.12





%













0.82





%













0.94





%













0.95





%













0.75





%









Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans









163.53





%













166.89





%













155.45





%













185.05





%













171.23





%















NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA











(1





)





Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.









(2





)







Non-GAAP Reconciliations.



This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.























Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,











($ in thousands, except for share data)











2025





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):















































Net income, as reported (GAAP)





$





133,167













$





106,058













$





70,424













$





239,225













$





166,704













Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt









922

















—

















—

















922

















—













Add: FDIC special assessment



(a)











—

















—

















1,363

















—

















8,757













Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net



(b)











—

















11

















4

















11

















11













Add: Restructuring charge



(c)











800

















—

















334

















800

















954













Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division



(d)











—

















—

















—

















—

















(3,629





)









Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income









1,722

















11

















1,701

















1,733

















6,093













Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments



(e)











(474





)













(3





)













(482





)













(477





)













(1,706





)









Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





134,415













$





106,066













$





71,643













$





240,481













$





171,091













Dividends on preferred stock









6,948

















6,955

















4,108

















13,903

















8,227













Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





127,467













$





99,111













$





67,535













$





226,578













$





162,864













__________













































(a) Included in the FDIC insurance assessment.









(b) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.









(c) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.









(d) Included in other income within non-interest income.









(e) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.



















Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):















































Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





127,467













$





99,111













$





67,535













$





226,578













$





162,864













Average number of shares outstanding









560,336,610

















559,613,272

















509,141,252

















559,976,939

















508,740,986













Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





0.23













$





0.18













$





0.13













$





0.40













$





0.32













Average number of diluted shares outstanding









562,312,330

















563,305,525

















510,338,502

















563,431,390

















510,437,959













Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





0.23













$





0.18













$





0.13













$





0.40













$





0.32















Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):















































Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





134,415













$





106,066













$





71,643













$





240,481













$





171,091













Average shareholders' equity





$





7,524,231













$





7,458,177













$





6,753,981













$





7,491,395













$





6,739,838













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets









1,987,381

















1,994,061

















2,016,766

















1,990,702

















2,020,883













Average tangible shareholders' equity





$





5,536,850













$





5,464,116













$





4,737,215













$





5,500,693













$





4,718,955













Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)









9.71





%













7.76





%













6.05





%













8.74





%













7.25





%











Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):















































Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





134,415













$





106,066













$





71,643













$





240,481













$





171,091













Average assets





$





62,106,945













$





61,502,768













$





61,518,639













$





61,806,614













$





61,387,754













Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)









0.87





%













0.69





%













0.47





%













0.78





%













0.56





%























Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

























Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,











($ in thousands, except for share data)











2025





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):















































Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





134,415













$





106,066













$





71,643













$





240,481













$





171,091













Average shareholders' equity





$





7,524,231













$





7,458,177













$





6,753,981













$





7,491,395













$





6,739,838













Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)









7.15





%













5.69





%













4.24





%













6.42





%













5.08





%











Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):















































Net income, as reported (GAAP)





$





133,167













$





106,058













$





70,424













$





239,225













$





166,704













Average shareholders' equity





$





7,524,231













$





7,458,177













$





6,753,981













$





7,491,395













$





6,739,838













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets









1,987,381

















1,994,061

















2,016,766

















1,990,702

















2,020,883













Average tangible shareholders' equity





$





5,536,850













$





5,464,116













$





4,737,215













$





5,500,693













$





4,718,955













Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)









9.62





%













7.76





%













5.95





%













8.70





%













7.07





%























































Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):















































Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)





$





284,122













$





276,618













$





277,497













$





560,740













$





557,807













Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)









922

















—

















—

















922

















—













Less: FDIC special assessment (pre-tax)









—

















—

















1,363

















—

















8,757













Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax)









800

















—

















334

















800

















954













Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)









9,134

















9,320

















5,791

















18,454

















11,353













Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





273,266













$





267,298













$





270,009













$





540,564













$





536,743













Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)









432,408

















420,105

















401,685

















852,513

















795,233













Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)









62,604

















58,294

















51,213

















120,898

















112,628













Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)









—

















11

















4

















11

















11













Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax)









—

















—

















—

















—

















(3,629





)









Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





62,604













$





58,305













$





51,217













$





120,909













$





109,010













Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





495,012













$





478,410













$





452,902













$





973,422













$





904,243













Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)









55.20





%













55.87





%













59.62





%













55.53





%













59.36





%



































































































As of

















June 30,













March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,











($ in thousands, except for share data)











2025





















2025





















2024





















2024





















2024

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):















































Common shares outstanding









560,281,821

















560,028,101

















558,786,093

















509,252,936

















509,205,014













Shareholders' equity (GAAP)





$





7,575,421













$





7,499,897













$





7,435,127













$





6,972,380













$





6,737,737













Less: Preferred stock









354,345

















354,345

















354,345

















354,345

















209,691













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets









1,983,515

















1,990,276

















1,997,597

















2,004,414

















2,012,580













Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





$





5,237,561













$





5,155,276













$





5,083,185













$





4,613,621













$





4,515,466













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)





$





9.35













$





9.21













$





9.10













$





9.06













$





8.87















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):















































Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





$





5,237,561













$





5,155,276













$





5,083,185













$





4,613,621













$





4,515,466













Total assets (GAAP)





$





62,705,358













$





61,865,655













$





62,491,691













$





62,092,332













$





62,058,974













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets









1,983,515

















1,990,276

















1,997,597

















2,004,414

















2,012,580













Tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





60,721,843













$





59,875,379













$





60,494,094













$





60,087,918













$





60,046,394













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)









8.63





%













8.61





%













8.40





%













7.68





%













7.52





%























VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









(in thousands, except for share data)





















June 30,













December 31,





















2025





















2024





















(Unaudited)





















Assets























Cash and due from banks





$





440,870













$





411,412













Interest bearing deposits with banks









745,547

















1,478,713













Investment securities:





















Equity securities









77,408

















71,513













Available for sale debt securities









3,896,205

















3,369,724













Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $637 at June 30, 2025 and $647 at December 31, 2024)









3,530,924

















3,531,573













Total investment securities









7,504,537

















6,972,810













Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $9,146 at June 30, 2025 and $16,931 at December 31, 2024 for loans originated for sale)









28,096

















25,681













Loans









49,391,420

















48,799,711













Less: Allowance for loan losses









(579,500





)













(558,850





)









Net loans









48,811,920

















48,240,861













Premises and equipment, net









337,371

















350,796













Lease right of use assets









332,324

















328,475













Bank owned life insurance









735,026

















731,574













Accrued interest receivable









238,278

















239,941













Goodwill









1,868,936

















1,868,936













Other intangible assets, net









114,579

















128,661













Other assets









1,547,874

















1,713,831















Total Assets







$





62,705,358













$





62,491,691















Liabilities























Deposits:





















Non-interest bearing





$





11,746,770













$





11,428,674













Interest bearing:





















Savings, NOW and money market









26,091,633

















26,304,639













Time









12,886,881

















12,342,544













Total deposits









50,725,284

















50,075,857













Short-term borrowings









162,244

















72,718













Long-term borrowings









2,903,091

















3,174,155













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









57,629

















57,455













Lease liabilities









392,633

















388,303













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









889,056

















1,288,076















Total Liabilities











55,129,937

















55,056,564















Shareholders’ Equity























Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:





















Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)









111,590

















111,590













Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)









98,101

















98,101













Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)









144,654

















144,654













Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,522,946 shares at June 30, 2025 and 558,786,093 shares at December 31, 2024)









196,606

















195,998













Surplus









5,451,543

















5,442,070













Retained earnings









1,694,903

















1,598,048













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(119,889





)













(155,334





)









Treasury stock, at cost (241,125 common shares at June 30, 2025)









(2,087





)













—















Total Shareholders’ Equity











7,575,421

















7,435,127















Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







$





62,705,358













$





62,491,691



























VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)









(in thousands, except for share data)

















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended

















June 30,













March 31,













June 30,













June 30,





















2025





















2025





















2024





















2025





















2024

















Interest Income















































Interest and fees on loans





$





720,282













$





703,609













$





770,964













$





1,423,891













$





1,542,517













Interest and dividends on investment securities:













































Taxable









67,164

















63,898

















40,460

















131,062

















76,257













Tax-exempt









4,681

















4,702

















4,799

















9,383

















9,595













Dividends









5,528

















5,664

















6,341

















11,192

















13,169













Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments









7,357

















6,879

















10,902

















14,236

















20,584













Total interest income









805,012

















784,752

















833,466

















1,589,764

















1,662,122















Interest Expense















































Interest on deposits:













































Savings, NOW and money market









203,390

















200,221

















231,597

















403,611

















464,103













Time









129,324

















125,069

















160,442

















254,393

















311,507













Interest on short-term borrowings









1,736

















2,946

















691

















4,682

















21,303













Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures









38,154

















36,411

















39,051

















74,565

















69,976













Total interest expense









372,604

















364,647

















431,781

















737,251

















866,889















Net Interest Income











432,408

















420,105

















401,685

















852,513

















795,233













Provision (credit) for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities









4

















(14





)













(41





)













(10





)













(115





)









Provision for credit losses for loans









37,795

















62,675

















82,111

















100,470

















127,385















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses











394,609

















357,444

















319,615

















752,053

















667,963















Non-Interest Income















































Wealth management and trust fees









14,056

















15,031

















13,136

















29,087

















31,066













Insurance commissions









3,430

















3,402

















3,958

















6,832

















6,209













Capital markets









9,767

















6,940

















7,779

















16,707

















13,449













Service charges on deposit accounts









14,705

















12,726

















11,212

















27,431

















22,461













(Losses) gains on securities transactions, net









(1





)













46

















3

















45

















52













Fees from loan servicing









3,671

















3,215

















2,691

















6,886

















5,879













Gains on sales of loans, net









2,025

















2,197

















884

















4,222

















2,502













Bank owned life insurance









6,019

















4,777

















4,545

















10,796

















7,780













Other









8,932

















9,960

















7,005

















18,892

















23,230













Total non-interest income









62,604

















58,294

















51,213

















120,898

















112,628















Non-Interest Expense















































Salary and employee benefits expense









145,422

















142,618

















140,815

















288,040

















282,646













Net occupancy expense









25,483

















25,888

















24,252

















51,371

















48,575













Technology, furniture and equipment expense









30,667

















29,896

















35,203

















60,563

















70,665













FDIC insurance assessment









12,192

















12,867

















14,446

















25,059

















32,682













Amortization of other intangible assets









7,427

















8,019

















8,568

















15,446

















17,980













Professional and legal fees









19,970

















15,670

















17,938

















35,640

















34,403













Loss on extinguishment of debt









922

















—

















—

















922

















—













Amortization of tax credit investments









9,134

















9,320

















5,791

















18,454

















11,353













Other









32,905

















32,340

















30,484

















65,245

















59,503













Total non-interest expense









284,122

















276,618

















277,497

















560,740

















557,807















Income Before Income Taxes











173,091

















139,120

















93,331

















312,211

















222,784













Income tax expense









39,924

















33,062

















22,907

















72,986

















56,080















Net Income











133,167

















106,058

















70,424

















239,225

















166,704













Dividends on preferred stock









6,948

















6,955

















4,108

















13,903

















8,227















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders







$





126,219













$





99,103













$





66,316













$





225,322













$





158,477



























VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP









Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and









Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis





















Three Months Ended

















June 30, 2025













March 31, 2025













June 30, 2024

















Average





















Avg.













Average





















Avg.













Average





















Avg.











($ in thousands)







Balance













Interest













Rate













Balance













Interest













Rate













Balance













Interest













Rate













Assets















































































Interest earning assets:





































































Loans



(1)(2)







$





49,032,637









$





720,305













5.88





%









$





48,654,921









$





703,632













5.78





%









$





50,020,901









$





770,987













6.17





%









Taxable investments



(3)











7,350,792













72,692













3.96

















7,100,958













69,562













3.92

















5,379,101













46,801













3.48













Tax-exempt investments



(1)(3)











544,302













5,925













4.35

















552,291













5,952













4.31

















575,272













6,075













4.22













Interest bearing deposits with banks









625,893













7,357













4.70

















583,521













6,879













4.72

















797,676













10,902













5.47













Total interest earning assets









57,553,624













806,279













5.60

















56,891,691













786,025













5.53

















56,772,950













834,765













5.88













Other assets









4,553,321





























4,611,077





























4,745,689

























Total assets





$





62,106,945

























$





61,502,768

























$





61,518,639



























Liabilities and shareholders' equity















































































Interest bearing liabilities:













































































Savings, NOW and money market deposits





$





26,451,349









$





203,390













3.08





%









$





26,345,983









$





200,221













3.04





%









$





24,848,266









$





231,597













3.73





%









Time deposits









12,119,461













129,324













4.27

















11,570,758













125,069













4.32

















13,311,381













160,442













4.82













Short-term borrowings









196,491













1,736













3.53

















307,637













2,946













3.83

















97,502













691













2.83













Long-term borrowings



(4)











3,146,434













38,154













4.85

















3,006,331













36,411













4.84

















3,319,195













39,051













4.71













Total interest bearing liabilities









41,913,735













372,604













3.56

















41,230,709













364,647













3.54

















41,576,344













431,781













4.15













Non-interest bearing deposits









11,336,314





























11,222,562





























11,223,562

























Other liabilities









1,332,665





























1,591,320





























1,964,752

























Shareholders' equity









7,524,231





























7,458,177





























6,753,981

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





62,106,945

























$





61,502,768

























$





61,518,639





































































































Net interest income/interest rate spread



(5)















$





433,675













2.04





%

















$





421,378













1.99





%

















$





402,984













1.73





%









Tax equivalent adjustment

















(1,267





)





























(1,273





)





























(1,299





)

















Net interest income, as reported













$





432,408





























$





420,105





























$





401,685





















Net interest margin



(6)























3.01





%

























2.95





%

























2.83





%









Tax equivalent effect





















0.00





























0.01





























0.01













Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis



(6)























3.01





%

























2.96





%

























2.84





%









____________





(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.





(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.





(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.





(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.





(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.





(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.







SHAREHOLDER RELATIONS







Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.



tzarkadas@valley.com



.









Contact:









Travis Lan

















Senior Executive Vice President and

















Chief Financial Officer

















973-686-5007







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.