Valley National Bancorp Reports Strong Q2 2025 Net Income Growth to $133.2 Million

July 24, 2025 — 07:13 am EDT

Valley National Bancorp's Q2 2025 net income increased to $133.2 million, showing strong commercial loan growth and improved credit quality.

Valley National Bancorp announced a net income of $133.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase from $106.1 million, or $0.18 per share, in the previous quarter and from $70.4 million, or $0.13 per share, in the same quarter last year. The bank's adjusted net income, which excludes non-core items, stood at $134.4 million. Growth was driven by a significant rise in net interest income, which increased due to higher loan yields and a growth in loans, particularly in commercial and industrial sectors. Total loans grew to $49.4 billion, while total deposits rose to $50.7 billion. The bank's provision for credit losses dropped significantly to $37.8 million, indicating improvements in credit quality, though some metrics, like non-accrual loans, showed slight increases. CEO Ira Robbins highlighted the bank’s strong balance sheet and ongoing focus on low-cost deposits, while a conference call was scheduled to discuss the earnings further.

Potential Positives

  • Net income increased to $133.2 million for the second quarter of 2025, up from $106.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $70.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, demonstrating strong year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter growth.
  • Adjusted net income also rose to $134.4 million, reinforcing the improvement in profitability metrics.
  • Total loans increased by $734.3 million (6.0 percent on an annualized basis) to $49.4 billion, driven primarily by a significant rise in commercial and industrial loans.
  • Deposits saw an increase of $759.4 million to $50.7 billion, including growth in both time deposits and non-interest bearing deposits, indicating enhanced customer trust and a stronger deposit base.

Potential Negatives

  • There was a loss of $922 thousand reported as a result of the early redemption of subordinated debt, reflecting negatively on the company's financial management.
  • The decrease in total commercial real estate loans could indicate potential challenges in this segment of their business, raising concerns about the company's loan diversification and risk exposure.
  • Significant increase in accruing past due loans, from $51.7 million to $199.2 million, which may pose a risk to overall asset quality and future profitability.

FAQ

What was Valley National Bancorp's net income for Q2 2025?

Valley National Bancorp reported a net income of $133.2 million for the second quarter of 2025.

How does Q2 2025 net income compare to previous quarters?

The net income of $133.2 million in Q2 2025 increased from $106.1 million in Q1 2025 and $70.4 million in Q2 2024.

What were the total loans reported for June 30, 2025?

Total loans rose to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025, an increase of $734.3 million.

What was the efficiency ratio for Valley National Bancorp in Q2 2025?

The efficiency ratio for Q2 2025 was 55.20 percent, an improvement from previous quarters.

How did non-interest income change in Q2 2025?

Non-interest income increased by $4.3 million to $62.6 million in Q2 2025, compared to Q1 2025.

$VLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $VLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 07/03/2025
  • David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $10.0 on 05/21/2025
  • David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/24/2025
  • Ben Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 01/27/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (

NASDAQ:VLY

), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the second quarter 2025 of $133.2 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share, as compared to the first quarter 2025 net income of $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, and net income of $70.4 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2024. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $134.4 million, or $0.23 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2025, $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2025, and $71.6 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the second quarter 2024. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.



Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "I am pleased by the continued balance sheet strength and commercial loan growth exhibited during the second quarter. Our profitability metrics are trending positively, consistent with our expectations for improvement throughout the year. We remain focused on growing low-cost deposits, which we expect will support our aspirations in 2025 and beyond.”



Mr. Robbins continued, “Our quarterly credit results continued to improve as illustrated by the significant reduction in our provision for loan losses on both a quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year basis. Our allowance coverage ratio remains at a comfortable level, and we expect general stability going forward.”




Key financial highlights for the


second quarter 2025


:





  • Net Interest Income and Margin:

    Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 5 basis points to 3.01 percent in the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter 2025 was mainly driven by higher yields on new loan originations, increases in average loans and taxable investments and one additional day during the second quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.



  • Loan Portfolio:

    Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to increases of $719.8 million and $137.6 million in commercial and industrial (C&I) and automobile loans, respectively. Total commercial real estate (CRE) loans (including construction loans) decreased $288.6 million from March 31, 2025 largely due to normal repayments and continued selective origination activity. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 349 percent at June 30, 2025 from 353 percent at March 31, 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.



  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans

    : The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $594.0 million and $594.1 million at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively, representing 1.20 percent and 1.22 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the second quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.



  • Credit Quality:

    Net loan charge-offs totaled $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. Non-accrual loans totaled $354.4 million, or 0.72 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025. The majority of this increase related to three CRE loans, of which two were no longer past due in July 2025. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.



  • Deposits:

    Total deposit balances increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 as compared to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in both direct and indirect (brokered) customer time deposits during the second quarter 2025, partially offset by the outflows of certain indirect customer deposits in the savings, NOW and money market deposit category. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $118.2 million to $11.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.



  • Subordinated Debt Redemptions:

    On June 15, 2025, we redeemed in full $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes issued in June 2020 and due in June 2030. The transaction was accounted for as an early debt extinguishment and resulted in a $922 thousand pre-tax loss reported within non-interest expense for the second quarter 2025. In addition, we repaid $100 million of 4.55 percent fixed rate subordinated notes that matured on June 30, 2025.



  • Non-Interest Income:

    Non-interest income increased $4.3 million to $62.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mainly due to increases of $2.8 million and $2.0 million in capital markets income and service charges on deposit accounts, respectively. The increase in capital markets income was largely driven by a higher volume of interest rate swap transactions executed for commercial loan customers during the second quarter 2025.



  • Non-Interest Exp


    ense:

    Non-interest expense increased $7.5 million to $284.1 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to an increase of $4.3 million in professional and legal fees driven by higher consulting and legal expenses. Salary and employee benefits expense also increased $2.8 million from the first quarter 2025 mainly due to annual salary merit increases late in the first quarter 2025 and higher cash incentive compensation and severance related expenses. These items were partially offset by lower payroll taxes.



  • Efficiency Ratio:

    Our efficiency ratio was 55.20 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 55.87 percent and 59.62 percent for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



  • Performance Ratios:

    Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.86 percent, 7.08 percent and 9.62 percent for the second quarter 2025, respectively. Annualized ROA, ROE, and tangible ROE, adjusted for non-core income and charges, were 0.87 percent, 7.15 percent and 9.71 percent for the second quarter 2025, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.




Net Interest Income and Margin



Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $433.7 million for the second quarter 2025 increased $12.3 million compared to the first quarter 2025 and increased $30.7 million as compared to the second quarter 2024. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis increased $20.3 million to $806.3 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025. The increase was mostly driven by (i) higher yields on new loan originations, (ii) increased average loan balances driven by new organic loan originations largely within the C&I loan portfolio, (iii) additional interest income from purchases of taxable investments mainly within the available for sale portfolio during the first half of 2025 and (iv) one additional day in the second quarter 2025. Total interest expense increased $8.0 million to $372.6 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 largely due to (i) a $548.7 million increase in average time deposit balances, (ii) the increased cost of certain non-maturity deposits and (iii) the aforementioned increase in day count. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.



Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 3.01 percent for the second quarter 2025 increased by 5 basis points from 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025 and increased 17 basis points from 2.84 percent for the second quarter 2024. The increase as compared to the first quarter 2025 was mostly due to the 7 basis point increase in the yield on average interest earning assets largely caused by higher interest rates on new loan originations in the second quarter 2025 and higher yielding investment purchases. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities increased 2 basis points to 3.56 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to the first quarter 2025 mostly due to higher interest rates on certain non-maturity deposit products, partially offset by a lower overall cost of time deposits driven by both new volumes and maturities. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.67 percent for the second quarter 2025 as compared to 2.65 percent and 3.18 percent for the first quarter 2025 and the second quarter 2024, respectively.




Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings





Loans.


Total loans increased $734.3 million, or 6.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to increases in the C&I and automobile loan portfolios, partially offset by lower CRE loan balances. C&I loans grew by $719.8 million, or 28.4 percent on an annualized basis, to $10.9 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to our continued strategic focus on organic growth within this category. Automobile loans increased by $137.6 million, or 27.0 percent on an annualized basis, to $2.2 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to high quality consumer demand generated by our indirect auto dealer network and low prepayment activity within the portfolio. Residential mortgage loans also moderately increased $73.6 million to $5.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 as new loan originations outpaced repayment activity. Total CRE (including construction) loans decreased $288.6 million to $28.8 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025. The decrease was largely driven by runoff from repayment activity and our efforts to focus new CRE loan originations on more profitable holistic banking clients. Additionally, construction loans decreased $172.1 million to $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mainly due to the migration of completed projects to permanent financing within the multifamily loan category of the CRE loan portfolio during the second quarter 2025.





Deposits.


Actual ending balances for deposits increased $759.4 million to $50.7 billion at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 due to increases of $962.9 million and $118.2 million in time deposits and non-interest bearing deposits, respectively, partially offset by a $321.6 million decrease in savings, NOW and money market deposit balances. The increase in time deposit balances was mainly driven by continued deposit inflows from new promotional retail CD offerings and additional fully-insured indirect (i.e., brokered) customer CDs during the second quarter 2025. The increase in non-interest bearing deposit balances was mostly due to higher commercial customer deposit inflows in the second quarter 2025. Savings, NOW and money market deposit balances decreased at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to lower indirect customer deposits, as well as some seasonal runoff in governmental deposits account balances. Total indirect customer deposits (including both brokered money market and time deposits) totaled $6.5 billion and $6.3 billion at June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 52 percent and 25 percent of total deposits as of June 30, 2025, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, respectively.





Other Borro




wings.


Short-term borrowings, consisting of securities sold under agreements to repurchase and FHLB advances, increased $103.2 million to $162.2 million at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 largely due to an increase in FHLB advances. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025 and remained relatively unchanged as compared to March 31, 2025. In June 2025, we fully redeemed $215 million of subordinated notes that were mostly offset by the issuance of new long-term FHLB advances during the second quarter 2025.




Credit Quality





Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).


Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, increased $4.6 million to $360.8 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans increased $7.9 million to $354.4 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to $346.5 million at March 31, 2025 mainly because of a net increase in non-performing CRE loans during the second quarter 2025, which was partially offset by a decline in non-performing C&I loans. Non-accrual C&I loans decreased largely due to the full charge-offs of four loan relationships totaling $17.4 million during the second quarter 2025. Non-accrual loans represented 0.72 percent of total loans at June 30, 2025 as compared to 0.71 percent of total loans at March 31, 2025. OREO decreased $2.9 million to $4.8 million at June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 mostly due to the fair valuation write-down related to one CRE property recorded during the second quarter 2025.





Accruing Past Due Loans.


Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) increased $147.5 million to $199.2 million, or 0.40 percent of total loans, at June 30, 2025 as compared to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025.



Loans 30 to 59 days past due increased $89.5 million to $123.0 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 due, in large part, to one $39.2 million CRE loan and one $35.0 million construction loan included in this early stage delinquency category at June 30, 2025. The $39.2 million CRE loan 30 to 59 days past due was subsequently paid in full by the borrower in July 2025. Loans 60 to 89 days past due increased $62.8 million to $73.3 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 mainly due to a $60.6 million CRE loan. This past due loan was subsequently modified and was brought current to its restructured terms in July 2025. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest decreased $4.8 million to $2.9 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to March 31, 2025 mainly due to a decrease in residential mortgage loan delinquencies. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.





Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments.


The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024:


June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024






Allocation




Allocation




Allocation






as a % of




as a % of




as a % of




Allowance


Loan


Allowance


Loan


Allowance


Loan



Allocation


Category


Allocation


Category


Allocation


Category



($ in thousands)

Loan Category:











Commercial and industrial loans
$
173,415

1.60
%

$
184,700

1.82
%

$
149,243

1.57
%

Commercial real estate loans:












Commercial real estate

270,937

1.04



266,938

1.02



246,316

0.87


Construction

64,042

2.24



54,724

1.81



54,777

1.54

Total commercial real estate loans

334,979

1.16



321,662

1.10



301,093

0.95

Residential mortgage loans

48,830

0.86



48,906

0.87



47,697

0.85

Consumer loans:












Home equity

3,689

0.58



3,401

0.56



3,077

0.54


Auto and other consumer

18,587

0.55



19,531

0.62



18,200

0.63

Total consumer loans

22,276

0.56



22,932

0.61



21,277

0.62

Allowance for loan losses

579,500

1.17



578,200

1.19



519,310

1.03

Allowance for unfunded credit commitments

14,520




15,854




13,231


Total allowance for credit losses for loans
$
594,020



$
594,054



$
532,541


Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans


1.20
%



1.22
%



1.06
%




Our loan portfolio, totaling $49.4 billion at June 30, 2025, had net loan charge-offs totaling $37.8 million for the second quarter 2025 as compared to $41.9 million and $36.8 million for the first quarter 2025 and the second quarter 2024, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $42.1 million for the second quarter 2025 and included $23.1 million of partial and full charge-offs related to five non-performing C&I loan relationships with combined specific reserves of $11.2 million at March 31, 2025.



The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.20 percent at June 30, 2025, 1.22 percent at March 31, 2025, and 1.06 percent at June 30, 2024. For the second quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $37.8 million as compared to $62.7 million and $82.1 million for the first quarter 2025 and second quarter 2024, respectively. The second quarter 2025 provision reflects, among other factors, the impact of loan growth mainly within the C&I loan portfolio and loan charge-offs, partially offset by a decline in quantitative reserves in certain loan categories and lower specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans at June 30, 2025.




Capital Adequacy



Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.67 percent, 11.57 percent, 10.85 percent and 9.49 percent, respectively, at June 30, 2025 as compared to 13.91 percent, 11.53 percent, 10.80 percent and 9.41 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2025. The reduction in our total risk-based capital ratio reflects the early redemption of our $115 million of 5.25 percent fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due in June 2030, which was previously eligible for full regulatory capital treatment.




Investor Conference Call



Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM (ET) today to discuss Valley's second quarter 2025 earnings. Interested parties should preregister using this link:


https://register.vevent.com/register


to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live:


https://edge.media-server.com


and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, August 25, 2025. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at


valley.com


.




About Valley



As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $63 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.




Forward-Looking Statements



The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:




  • the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;


  • the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs, any retaliatory actions, related market uncertainty, or other factors; U.S. government debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as new legislation and policy changes under the current U.S. presidential administration, geopolitical instabilities or events, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;


  • the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived concerns regarding the soundness, or creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;


  • the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;


  • changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, or enforcement priorities of the federal bank regulatory agencies;


  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;


  • damage verdicts, settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;


  • a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;


  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;


  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;


  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;


  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;


  • changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;


  • greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;


  • increased competitive challenges, including our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes in the financial services industry;


  • cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks;


  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;


  • application of the OCC heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;


  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;


  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;


  • our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and


  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.



A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.



We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.





-Tables to Follow-







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP




CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price)


2025




2025




2024




2025




2024



FINANCIAL DATA:









Net interest income - FTE

(1)
$
433,675


$
421,378


$
402,984


$
855,052


$
797,831

Net interest income
$
432,408


$
420,105


$
401,685


$
852,513


$
795,233

Non-interest income

62,604



58,294



51,213



120,898



112,628

Total revenue

495,012



478,399



452,898



973,411



907,861

Non-interest expense

284,122



276,618



277,497



560,740



557,807

Pre-provision net revenue

210,890



201,781



175,401



412,671



350,054

Provision for credit losses

37,799



62,661



82,070



100,460



127,270

Income tax expense

39,924



33,062



22,907



72,986



56,080

Net income

133,167



106,058



70,424



239,225



166,704

Dividends on preferred stock

6,948



6,955



4,108



13,903



8,227

Net income available to common shareholders
$
126,219


$
99,103


$
66,316


$
225,322


$
158,477

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:









Basic

560,336,610



559,613,272



509,141,252



559,976,939



508,740,986

Diluted

562,312,330



563,305,525



510,338,502



563,431,390



510,437,959

Per common share data:









Basic earnings
$
0.23


$
0.18


$
0.13


$
0.40


$
0.31

Diluted earnings

0.22



0.18



0.13



0.40



0.31

Cash dividends declared

0.11



0.11



0.11



0.22



0.22

Closing stock price - high

9.20



10.42



8.02



10.42



10.80

Closing stock price - low

7.87



8.56



6.52



7.87



6.52



FINANCIAL RATIOS:









Net interest margin

3.01
%


2.95
%


2.83
%


2.98
%


2.81
%

Net interest margin - FTE

(1)

3.01



2.96



2.84



2.99



2.81

Annualized return on average assets

0.86



0.69



0.46



0.77



0.54

Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity

7.08



5.69



4.17



6.39



4.95



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS:



(2)









Basic earnings per share, as adjusted
$
0.23


$
0.18


$
0.13


$
0.40


$
0.32

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

0.23



0.18



0.13



0.40



0.32

Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted

0.87
%


0.69
%


0.47
%


0.78
%


0.56
%

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted

7.15



5.69



4.24



6.42



5.08

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity

9.62



7.76



5.95



8.70



7.07

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted

9.71



7.76



6.05



8.74



7.25

Efficiency ratio

55.20



55.87



59.62



55.53



59.36













AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:









Assets
$
62,106,945


$
61,502,768


$
61,518,639


$
61,806,614


$
61,387,754

Interest earning assets

57,553,624



56,891,691



56,772,950



57,224,486



56,695,874

Loans

49,032,637



48,654,921



50,020,901



48,844,823



50,133,746

Interest bearing liabilities

41,913,735



41,230,709



41,576,344



41,574,732



41,566,466

Deposits

49,907,124



49,139,303



49,383,209



49,525,957



48,979,591

Shareholders' equity

7,524,231



7,458,177



6,753,981



7,491,395



6,739,838































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP




CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



As Of



BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(In thousands)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024

Assets
$
62,705,358


$
61,865,655


$
62,491,691


$
62,092,332


$
62,058,974

Total loans

49,391,420



48,657,128



48,799,711



49,355,319



50,311,702

Deposits

50,725,284



49,965,844



50,075,857



50,395,966



50,112,177

Shareholders' equity

7,575,421



7,499,897



7,435,127



6,972,380



6,737,737













LOANS:









(In thousands)









Commercial and industrial
$
10,870,036


$
10,150,205


$
9,931,400


$
9,799,287


$
9,479,147

Commercial real estate:









Non-owner occupied

11,747,491



11,945,222



12,344,355



12,647,649



13,710,015

Multifamily

8,434,173



8,420,385



8,299,250



8,612,936



8,976,264

Owner occupied

5,789,397



5,722,014



5,886,620



5,654,147



5,536,844

Construction

2,854,859



3,026,935



3,114,733



3,487,464



3,545,723

Total commercial real estate

28,825,920



29,114,556



29,644,958



30,402,196



31,768,846

Residential mortgage

5,709,971



5,636,407



5,632,516



5,684,079



5,627,113

Consumer:









Home equity

634,553



602,161



604,433



581,181



566,467

Automobile

2,178,841



2,041,227



1,901,065



1,823,738



1,762,852

Other consumer

1,172,099



1,112,572



1,085,339



1,064,838



1,107,277

Total consumer loans

3,985,493



3,755,960



3,590,837



3,469,757



3,436,596

Total loans
$
49,391,420


$
48,657,128


$
48,799,711


$
49,355,319


$
50,311,702













CAPITAL RATIOS:









Book value per common share
$
12.89


$
12.76


$
12.67


$
13.00


$
12.82

Tangible book value per common share

(2)

9.35



9.21



9.10



9.06



8.87

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(2)

8.63
%


8.61
%


8.40
%


7.68
%


7.52
%

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.49



9.41



9.16



8.40



8.19

Common equity tier 1 capital

10.85



10.80



10.82



9.57



9.55

Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.57



11.53



11.55



10.29



9.98

Total risk-based capital

13.67



13.91



13.87



12.56



12.17







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP




CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands)


2025




2025




2024




2025




2024


Allowance for credit losses for loans









Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses for loans
$
594,054


$
573,328


$
487,269


$
573,328


$
465,550

Loans charged-off:









Commercial and industrial

(25,189
)


(28,456
)


(14,721
)


(53,645
)


(29,014
)

Commercial real estate

(14,623
)


(12,260
)


(22,144
)


(26,883
)


(23,348
)

Construction






(1,163
)


(212
)


(1,163
)


(7,806
)

Total consumer

(2,259
)


(2,140
)


(1,262
)


(4,399
)


(3,071
)

Total loans charged-off

(42,071
)


(44,019
)


(38,339
)


(86,090
)


(63,239
)

Charged-off loans recovered:









Commercial and industrial

2,789



810



742



3,599



1,424

Commercial real estate

188



249



150



437



391

Construction

455













455






Residential mortgage

37



168



5



205



30

Total consumer

773



843



603



1,616



1,000

Total loans recovered

4,242



2,070



1,500



6,312



2,845

Total net charge-offs

(37,829
)


(41,949
)


(36,839
)


(79,778
)


(60,394
)

Provision for credit losses for loans

37,795



62,675



82,111



100,470



127,385

Ending balance
$
594,020


$
594,054


$
532,541


$
594,020


$
532,541


Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:









Allowance for loan losses
$
579,500


$
578,200


$
519,310


$
579,500


$
519,310

Allowance for unfunded credit commitments

14,520



15,854



13,231



14,520



13,231

Allowance for credit losses for loans
$
594,020


$
594,054


$
532,541


$
594,020


$
532,541


Components of provision for credit losses for loans:









Provision for credit losses for loans
$
39,129


$
61,299


$
86,901


$
100,428


$
133,624

(Credit) provision for unfunded credit commitments

(1,334
)


1,376



(4,790
)


42



(6,239
)

Total provision for credit losses for loans
$
37,795


$
62,675


$
82,111


$
100,470


$
127,385

Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans

0.31
%


0.34
%


0.29
%


0.33
%


0.24
%

Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans

1.20
%


1.22
%


1.06
%


1.20
%


1.06
%

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP




CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



As Of



ASSET QUALITY:

June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024

Accruing past due loans:









30 to 59 days past due:









Commercial and industrial
$
10,451


$
3,609


$
2,389


$
4,537


$
5,086

Commercial real estate

42,884



170



20,902



76,370



1,879

Construction

35,000





















Residential mortgage

21,744



16,747



21,295



19,549



17,389

Total consumer

12,878



12,887



12,552



14,672



21,639

Total 30 to 59 days past due

122,957



33,413



57,138



115,128



45,993

60 to 89 days past due:









Commercial and industrial

1,095



420



1,007



1,238



1,621

Commercial real estate

60,601








24,903



43,926






Residential mortgage

7,627



7,700



5,773



6,892



6,632

Total consumer

4,001



2,408



4,484



2,732



3,671

Total 60 to 89 days past due

73,324



10,528



36,167



54,788



11,924

90 or more days past due:









Commercial and industrial











1,307



1,786



2,739

Commercial real estate





















4,242

Construction





















3,990

Residential mortgage

2,062



6,892



3,533



1,931



2,609

Total consumer

859



864



1,049



1,063



898

Total 90 or more days past due

2,921



7,756



5,889



4,780



14,478

Total accruing past due loans
$
199,202


$
51,697


$
99,194


$
174,696


$
72,395

Non-accrual loans:









Commercial and industrial
$
90,973


$
110,146


$
136,675


$
120,575


$
102,942

Commercial real estate

193,604



172,011



157,231



113,752



123,011

Construction

24,068



24,275



24,591



24,657



45,380

Residential mortgage

41,099



35,393



36,786



33,075



28,322

Total consumer

4,615



4,626



4,215



4,260



3,624

Total non-accrual loans

354,359



346,451



359,498



296,319



303,279

Other real estate owned (OREO)

4,783



7,714



12,150



7,172



8,059

Other repossessed assets

1,642



2,054



1,681



1,611



1,607

Total non-performing assets
$
360,784


$
356,219


$
373,329


$
305,102


$
312,945

Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans

0.72
%


0.71
%


0.74
%


0.60
%


0.60
%

Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans

1.12
%


0.82
%


0.94
%


0.95
%


0.75
%

Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans

163.53
%


166.89
%


155.45
%


185.05
%


171.23
%





NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA














(1
)
Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.

(2
)

Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands, except for share data)


2025




2025




2024




2025




2024


Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):









Net income, as reported (GAAP)
$
133,167


$
106,058


$
70,424


$
239,225


$
166,704

Add: Loss on extinguishment of debt

922













922






Add: FDIC special assessment

(a)











1,363








8,757

Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net

(b)






11



4



11



11

Add: Restructuring charge

(c)

800








334



800



954

Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division

(d)





















(3,629
)

Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income

1,722



11



1,701



1,733



6,093

Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments

(e)

(474
)


(3
)


(482
)


(477
)


(1,706
)

Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
134,415


$
106,066


$
71,643


$
240,481


$
171,091

Dividends on preferred stock

6,948



6,955



4,108



13,903



8,227

Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
127,467


$
99,111


$
67,535


$
226,578


$
162,864

__________









(a) Included in the FDIC insurance assessment.

(b) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.

(c) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.

(d) Included in other income within non-interest income.

(e) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.



Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):









Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
127,467


$
99,111


$
67,535


$
226,578


$
162,864

Average number of shares outstanding

560,336,610



559,613,272



509,141,252



559,976,939



508,740,986

Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.23


$
0.18


$
0.13


$
0.40


$
0.32

Average number of diluted shares outstanding

562,312,330



563,305,525



510,338,502



563,431,390



510,437,959

Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.23


$
0.18


$
0.13


$
0.40


$
0.32


Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):









Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
134,415


$
106,066


$
71,643


$
240,481


$
171,091

Average shareholders' equity
$
7,524,231


$
7,458,177


$
6,753,981


$
7,491,395


$
6,739,838

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

1,987,381



1,994,061



2,016,766



1,990,702



2,020,883

Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,536,850


$
5,464,116


$
4,737,215


$
5,500,693


$
4,718,955

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

9.71
%


7.76
%


6.05
%


8.74
%


7.25
%


Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):









Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
134,415


$
106,066


$
71,643


$
240,481


$
171,091

Average assets
$
62,106,945


$
61,502,768


$
61,518,639


$
61,806,614


$
61,387,754

Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

0.87
%


0.69
%


0.47
%


0.78
%


0.56
%





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands, except for share data)


2025




2025




2024




2025




2024


Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):









Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
134,415


$
106,066


$
71,643


$
240,481


$
171,091

Average shareholders' equity
$
7,524,231


$
7,458,177


$
6,753,981


$
7,491,395


$
6,739,838

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

7.15
%


5.69
%


4.24
%


6.42
%


5.08
%


Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):









Net income, as reported (GAAP)
$
133,167


$
106,058


$
70,424


$
239,225


$
166,704

Average shareholders' equity
$
7,524,231


$
7,458,177


$
6,753,981


$
7,491,395


$
6,739,838

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

1,987,381



1,994,061



2,016,766



1,990,702



2,020,883

Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,536,850


$
5,464,116


$
4,737,215


$
5,500,693


$
4,718,955

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

9.62
%


7.76
%


5.95
%


8.70
%


7.07
%












Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):









Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)
$
284,122


$
276,618


$
277,497


$
560,740


$
557,807

Less: Loss on extinguishment of debt (pre-tax)

922













922






Less: FDIC special assessment (pre-tax)











1,363








8,757

Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax)

800








334



800



954

Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)

9,134



9,320



5,791



18,454



11,353

Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
273,266


$
267,298


$
270,009


$
540,564


$
536,743

Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)

432,408



420,105



401,685



852,513



795,233

Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)

62,604



58,294



51,213



120,898



112,628

Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)






11



4



11



11

Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax)





















(3,629
)

Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
62,604


$
58,305


$
51,217


$
120,909


$
109,010

Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
495,012


$
478,410


$
452,902


$
973,422


$
904,243

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

55.20
%


55.87
%


59.62
%


55.53
%


59.36
%























As of



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

($ in thousands, except for share data)


2025




2025




2024




2024




2024


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):









Common shares outstanding

560,281,821



560,028,101



558,786,093



509,252,936



509,205,014

Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
7,575,421


$
7,499,897


$
7,435,127


$
6,972,380


$
6,737,737

Less: Preferred stock

354,345



354,345



354,345



354,345



209,691

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,983,515



1,990,276



1,997,597



2,004,414



2,012,580

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
5,237,561


$
5,155,276


$
5,083,185


$
4,613,621


$
4,515,466

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
9.35


$
9.21


$
9.10


$
9.06


$
8.87


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):









Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
5,237,561


$
5,155,276


$
5,083,185


$
4,613,621


$
4,515,466

Total assets (GAAP)
$
62,705,358


$
61,865,655


$
62,491,691


$
62,092,332


$
62,058,974

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,983,515



1,990,276



1,997,597



2,004,414



2,012,580

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
60,721,843


$
59,875,379


$
60,494,094


$
60,087,918


$
60,046,394

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.63
%


8.61
%


8.40
%


7.68
%


7.52
%







































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION




(in thousands, except for share data)



June 30,


December 31,




2025




2024



(Unaudited)



Assets



Cash and due from banks
$
440,870


$
411,412

Interest bearing deposits with banks

745,547



1,478,713

Investment securities:



Equity securities

77,408



71,513

Available for sale debt securities

3,896,205



3,369,724

Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $637 at June 30, 2025 and $647 at December 31, 2024)

3,530,924



3,531,573

Total investment securities

7,504,537



6,972,810

Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $9,146 at June 30, 2025 and $16,931 at December 31, 2024 for loans originated for sale)

28,096



25,681

Loans

49,391,420



48,799,711

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(579,500
)


(558,850
)

Net loans

48,811,920



48,240,861

Premises and equipment, net

337,371



350,796

Lease right of use assets

332,324



328,475

Bank owned life insurance

735,026



731,574

Accrued interest receivable

238,278



239,941

Goodwill

1,868,936



1,868,936

Other intangible assets, net

114,579



128,661

Other assets

1,547,874



1,713,831


Total Assets
$
62,705,358


$
62,491,691


Liabilities



Deposits:



Non-interest bearing
$
11,746,770


$
11,428,674

Interest bearing:



Savings, NOW and money market

26,091,633



26,304,639

Time

12,886,881



12,342,544

Total deposits

50,725,284



50,075,857

Short-term borrowings

162,244



72,718

Long-term borrowings

2,903,091



3,174,155

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

57,629



57,455

Lease liabilities

392,633



388,303

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

889,056



1,288,076


Total Liabilities

55,129,937



55,056,564


Shareholders’ Equity



Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:



Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

111,590



111,590

Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

98,101



98,101

Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

144,654



144,654

Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,522,946 shares at June 30, 2025 and 558,786,093 shares at December 31, 2024)

196,606



195,998

Surplus

5,451,543



5,442,070

Retained earnings

1,694,903



1,598,048

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(119,889
)


(155,334
)

Treasury stock, at cost (241,125 common shares at June 30, 2025)

(2,087
)






Total Shareholders’ Equity

7,575,421



7,435,127


Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
62,705,358


$
62,491,691









































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)




(in thousands, except for share data)



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30,




2025




2025




2024




2025




2024


Interest Income









Interest and fees on loans
$
720,282


$
703,609


$
770,964


$
1,423,891


$
1,542,517

Interest and dividends on investment securities:









Taxable

67,164



63,898



40,460



131,062



76,257

Tax-exempt

4,681



4,702



4,799



9,383



9,595

Dividends

5,528



5,664



6,341



11,192



13,169

Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments

7,357



6,879



10,902



14,236



20,584

Total interest income

805,012



784,752



833,466



1,589,764



1,662,122


Interest Expense









Interest on deposits:









Savings, NOW and money market

203,390



200,221



231,597



403,611



464,103

Time

129,324



125,069



160,442



254,393



311,507

Interest on short-term borrowings

1,736



2,946



691



4,682



21,303

Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures

38,154



36,411



39,051



74,565



69,976

Total interest expense

372,604



364,647



431,781



737,251



866,889


Net Interest Income

432,408



420,105



401,685



852,513



795,233

Provision (credit) for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities

4



(14
)


(41
)


(10
)


(115
)

Provision for credit losses for loans

37,795



62,675



82,111



100,470



127,385


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

394,609



357,444



319,615



752,053



667,963


Non-Interest Income









Wealth management and trust fees

14,056



15,031



13,136



29,087



31,066

Insurance commissions

3,430



3,402



3,958



6,832



6,209

Capital markets

9,767



6,940



7,779



16,707



13,449

Service charges on deposit accounts

14,705



12,726



11,212



27,431



22,461

(Losses) gains on securities transactions, net

(1
)


46



3



45



52

Fees from loan servicing

3,671



3,215



2,691



6,886



5,879

Gains on sales of loans, net

2,025



2,197



884



4,222



2,502

Bank owned life insurance

6,019



4,777



4,545



10,796



7,780

Other

8,932



9,960



7,005



18,892



23,230

Total non-interest income

62,604



58,294



51,213



120,898



112,628


Non-Interest Expense









Salary and employee benefits expense

145,422



142,618



140,815



288,040



282,646

Net occupancy expense

25,483



25,888



24,252



51,371



48,575

Technology, furniture and equipment expense

30,667



29,896



35,203



60,563



70,665

FDIC insurance assessment

12,192



12,867



14,446



25,059



32,682

Amortization of other intangible assets

7,427



8,019



8,568



15,446



17,980

Professional and legal fees

19,970



15,670



17,938



35,640



34,403

Loss on extinguishment of debt

922













922






Amortization of tax credit investments

9,134



9,320



5,791



18,454



11,353

Other

32,905



32,340



30,484



65,245



59,503

Total non-interest expense

284,122



276,618



277,497



560,740



557,807


Income Before Income Taxes

173,091



139,120



93,331



312,211



222,784

Income tax expense

39,924



33,062



22,907



72,986



56,080


Net Income

133,167



106,058



70,424



239,225



166,704

Dividends on preferred stock

6,948



6,955



4,108



13,903



8,227


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
126,219


$
99,103


$
66,316


$
225,322


$
158,477

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP




Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and




Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis



Three Months Ended



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024



Average




Avg.


Average




Avg.


Average




Avg.

($ in thousands)

Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Assets

















Interest earning assets:















Loans

(1)(2)
$
49,032,637

$
720,305


5.88
%

$
48,654,921

$
703,632


5.78
%

$
50,020,901

$
770,987


6.17
%

Taxable investments

(3)

7,350,792


72,692


3.96



7,100,958


69,562


3.92



5,379,101


46,801


3.48

Tax-exempt investments

(1)(3)

544,302


5,925


4.35



552,291


5,952


4.31



575,272


6,075


4.22

Interest bearing deposits with banks

625,893


7,357


4.70



583,521


6,879


4.72



797,676


10,902


5.47

Total interest earning assets

57,553,624


806,279


5.60



56,891,691


786,025


5.53



56,772,950


834,765


5.88

Other assets

4,553,321






4,611,077






4,745,689




Total assets
$
62,106,945





$
61,502,768





$
61,518,639





Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Interest bearing liabilities:

















Savings, NOW and money market deposits
$
26,451,349

$
203,390


3.08
%

$
26,345,983

$
200,221


3.04
%

$
24,848,266

$
231,597


3.73
%

Time deposits

12,119,461


129,324


4.27



11,570,758


125,069


4.32



13,311,381


160,442


4.82

Short-term borrowings

196,491


1,736


3.53



307,637


2,946


3.83



97,502


691


2.83

Long-term borrowings

(4)

3,146,434


38,154


4.85



3,006,331


36,411


4.84



3,319,195


39,051


4.71

Total interest bearing liabilities

41,913,735


372,604


3.56



41,230,709


364,647


3.54



41,576,344


431,781


4.15

Non-interest bearing deposits

11,336,314






11,222,562






11,223,562




Other liabilities

1,332,665






1,591,320






1,964,752




Shareholders' equity

7,524,231






7,458,177






6,753,981




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
62,106,945





$
61,502,768





$
61,518,639






















Net interest income/interest rate spread

(5)


$
433,675


2.04
%



$
421,378


1.99
%



$
402,984


1.73
%

Tax equivalent adjustment



(1,267
)






(1,273
)






(1,299
)


Net interest income, as reported


$
432,408






$
420,105






$
401,685



Net interest margin

(6)




3.01
%





2.95
%





2.83
%

Tax equivalent effect




0.00






0.01






0.01

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis

(6)




3.01
%





2.96
%





2.84
%


____________



(1) Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.


(2) Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.


(3) The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.


(4) Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.


(5) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.


(6) Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.




SHAREHOLDER RELATIONS



Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at

tzarkadas@valley.com

.
























Contact:

Travis Lan



Senior Executive Vice President and



Chief Financial Officer



973-686-5007





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

