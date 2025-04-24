Stocks
Valley National Bancorp Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $106.1 Million

April 24, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

Valley National Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $106.1 million, reflecting stable earnings compared to prior quarters.

Quiver AI Summary

Valley National Bancorp announced its first quarter 2025 financial results, reporting a net income of $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, a decrease from the previous quarter's $115.7 million but consistent with Q1 2024 results. Adjusted net income also stands at $106.1 million for Q1 2025. The CEO, Ira Robbins, highlighted progress in core deposit growth, reducing reliance on indirect deposits which positively impacted revenue. The bank saw a decline in total loans by 1.2% and a decrease in the allowance for loan losses, with credit quality improving as net charge-offs were significantly lower than previous quarters. Non-interest income increased due to favorable gains from loan sales, while non-interest expenses decreased slightly. The bank's capital ratios demonstrated stability, meeting regulatory requirements. Valley remains on track to achieve profitability goals, despite challenges in the environment.

Potential Positives

  • Valley National Bancorp achieved a net income of $106.1 million for Q1 2025, which reflects a year-over-year increase compared to the first quarter of 2024.
  • Core deposit growth contributed to the reduction of reliance on indirect deposits, positively impacting revenue and net interest margin.
  • The provision for loan losses was the lowest in the past four quarters, indicating improved credit quality and lower risk in the loan portfolio.
  • Non-interest income increased by $7.1 million compared to the previous quarter, showing improvements in sales and service activities.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income for the first quarter 2025 decreased from the fourth quarter 2024, indicating a decline in profitability.
  • Total loans decreased by $142.6 million, or 1.2 percent on an annualized basis, which may raise concerns about the bank's lending activities and growth potential.
  • The decline in total deposits by $110.0 million, primarily due to a significant drop in indirect customer deposits, could suggest potential liquidity issues or market share loss.

FAQ

What was Valley National Bancorp's net income for Q1 2025?

Valley National Bancorp reported a net income of $106.1 million for the first quarter of 2025.

How does the Q1 2025 net income compare to previous quarters?

The Q1 2025 net income decreased from $115.7 million in Q4 2024 but remained the same as Q1 2024's $96.3 million.

What drove the increase in net interest margin for Q1 2025?

The net interest margin increased to 2.96% due to improved funding base and core deposit growth.

How did Valley manage its loan portfolio in the first quarter?

Total loans decreased by $142.6 million, primarily due to normal repayment activity and selective originations.

What were the trends in non-interest income for Q1 2025?

Non-interest income for Q1 2025 increased by $7.1 million to $58.3 million compared to Q4 2024.

$VLY Insider Trading Activity

$VLY insiders have traded $VLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LEUMI LE ISRAEL BM BANK purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $9,350,000
  • JOSEPH CHILLURA (SEVP, CML Banking President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,030,500.
  • NITZAN SANDOR purchased 110 shares for an estimated $1,126

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$VLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $VLY stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 8,229,412 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $74,558,472
  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 8,088,466 shares (+90.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,281,501
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 7,327,149 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,383,969
  • STATE STREET CORP added 6,068,883 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,984,079
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,398,951 shares (-58.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,854,496
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 4,204,651 shares (+9.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,094,138
  • CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 3,643,000 shares (+2265.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,005,580

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$VLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anthony Elian from National Bank set a target price of $11.0 on 11/11/2024

NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (

NASDAQ:VLY

), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter 2025 of $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 net income of $115.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, and net income of $96.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2024. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2025, $75.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2024, and $99.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2024. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.



Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "The first quarter was highlighted by the continued improvement in our funding base. Core deposit growth has enabled us to further reduce our reliance on indirect deposits which benefited our revenue and net interest margin. We anticipate that additional core deposit growth will create a sustainable tailwind despite the volatility in the current operating environment.”



Mr. Robbins continued, “I am generally pleased with the quarter’s results from a credit perspective. The provision for loan losses for the first quarter was at the lowest point in the last four quarters, and we anticipate further improvement throughout the remainder of the year. Non-accrual loans and early stage delinquencies also improved sequentially, and we believe our allowance coverage to total loans is at a comfortable level as of March 31, 2025. We remain on track to achieve our profitability goals for the year as we continue to benefit from the net interest income and credit cost tailwinds that we have discussed previously.”




Key financial highlights for the


first quarter 2025


:





  • Net Interest Income and Margin:

    Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 4 basis points to 2.96 percent in the first quarter 2025 as compared to 2.92 percent for the fourth quarter 2024. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $421.4 million for the first quarter 2025 decreased $2.9 million compared to the fourth quarter 2024 and increased $26.5 million as compared to the first quarter 2024. The moderate decrease in net interest income from the fourth quarter 2024 was due to the impact of two less days during the first quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.



  • Loan Portfolio:

    Total loans decreased $142.6 million, or 1.2 percent on an annualized basis, to $48.7 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mostly due to normal repayment activity and selective originations within the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 353 percent at March 31, 2025 from 362 percent at December 31, 2024. Partially offsetting the lower CRE loan balances, commercial and industrial (C&I) and automobile loans grew by $218.8 million and $140.2 million, respectively, at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. Auto loan originations resulting from high quality consumer demand remained strong during the first quarter 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.



  • Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans

    : The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $594.1 million and $573.3 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, representing 1.22 percent and 1.17 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the first quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $62.7 million as compared to $107.0 million and $45.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.



  • Credit Quality:

    Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $47.5 million to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025 as compared to $99.2 million, or 0.20 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans totaled $346.5 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025 as compared to $359.5 million, or 0.74 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $41.9 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to $98.3 million and $23.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.



  • Deposits:

    Non-interest bearing deposits increased $199.9 million to $11.6 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 largely due to higher inflows of commercial customer deposits during the first quarter 2025. Savings, NOW, and money market deposits increased $108.6 million to $26.4 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mostly due to new deposits from our online savings deposit product offerings. Total actual deposit balances decreased $110.0 million to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $50.1 billion at December 31, 2024 as the increases in our direct customer deposits were offset by a $726.5 million decrease in indirect customer deposits (consisting largely of brokered CDs) during the first quarter 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.



  • Non-Interest Income:

    Non-interest income increased $7.1 million to $58.3 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024. The increase reflected net gains on sales of loans of $2.2 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to net losses of $4.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024, which included $7.9 million of losses related to the sale of performing CRE loans.



  • Non-Interest Exp


    ense:

    Non-interest expense decreased $2.0 million to $276.6 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 largely due to decreases of $6.1 million in professional and legal expenses; and $5.6 million in technology, furniture and equipment expense, partially offset by higher amortization of tax credit investments and the normal seasonal increases in salary and employee benefits expense related to payroll taxes during the first quarter 2025. The decreases in professional and technology-related expenses were mostly due to elevated fourth quarter 2024 expenses resulting from transformation and enhancement efforts in our bank operations.



  • Income Tax Expense:

    Income tax expense was $33.1 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to an income tax benefit of $26.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024, which reflected a $46.4 million total reduction in uncertain tax liability positions and related accrued interest due to statute of limitation expirations. Our effective tax rate was 23.8 percent for the first quarter 2025 compared to a negative 29.9 percent for the fourth quarter 2024.



  • Efficiency Ratio:

    Our efficiency ratio was 55.87 percent for the first quarter 2025 as compared to 57.21 percent and 59.10 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



  • Performance Ratios:

    Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.69 percent, 5.69 percent and 7.76 percent for the first quarter 2025, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.




Net Interest Income and Margin



Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $421.4 million for the first quarter 2025 decreased $2.9 million compared to the fourth quarter 2024 and increased $26.5 million as compared to the first quarter 2024. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis decreased $50.1 million to $786.0 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024. The decrease was mostly driven by the impact of (i) two less days in the first quarter 2025, (ii) the bulk sale of certain performing CRE loans during the fourth quarter 2024, and (iii) downward repricing on adjustable rate loans. Total interest expense decreased $47.2 million to $364.6 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 mainly due to (i) the aforementioned reduction in day count, (ii) a $2.0 billion decrease in average time deposit balances (primarily related to the maturity and repayment of higher cost indirect customer CDs), and (iii) lower interest rates on many interest bearing deposit products in the first quarter 2025. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.



Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025 increased by 4 basis points from 2.92 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 and increased 17 basis points from 2.79 percent for the first quarter 2024. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 was mostly due to the 29 basis point decline in our cost of total average deposits, largely offset by the lower yield on average interest earning assets. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 22 basis points to 5.53 percent on a linked quarter basis largely due to downward repricing of our adjustable rate loans and two less days in the first quarter 2025, partially offset by higher yielding investment purchases. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities decreased 31 basis points to 3.54 percent for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 largely due to a decrease in higher cost time deposits and lower interest rates on most deposit products. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.65 percent for the first quarter 2025 as compared to 2.94 percent and 3.16 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 and the first quarter 2024, respectively.




Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings





Loans



.

Total loans decreased $142.6 million, or 1.2 percent on an annualized basis, to $48.7 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. Total CRE (including construction) loans decreased $530.4 million to $29.1 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. The decrease was largely driven by repayment activity and continued selective origination activity within the CRE portfolio. Additionally, construction loans decreased $87.8 million to $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mainly due to the migration of completed projects to permanent financing within the multifamily loan category during the first quarter 2025 and a non-performing loan totaling $10.2 million, net of $638 thousand of charge-offs, transferred to loans held for sale at March 31, 2025, partially offset by new advances. As a result of the completed construction projects, multifamily loans increased $121.1 million to $8.4 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. C&I loans grew by $218.8 million, or 8.8 percent on an annualized basis, to $10.2 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 largely due to our continued strategic focus on growth within this category. Automobile loans increased by $140.2 million, or 29.5 percent on an annualized basis, to $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mainly due to high quality consumer demand generated by our indirect auto dealer network and low prepayment activity within the portfolio.





Deposits.


Actual ending balances for deposits decreased $110.0 million to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mainly due to a $418.5 million decrease in time deposits, partially offset by increases of $199.9 million and $108.6 million in non-interest bearing deposits and savings, NOW and money market deposits, respectively. The decrease in time deposit balances was mainly driven by a decline of approximately $661 million in indirect (i.e., brokered) customer CDs, partially offset by deposit inflows from new retail CD offerings during the first quarter 2025. The increase in non-interest bearing was mostly due to higher commercial customer deposit inflows late in the first quarter 2025. Savings, NOW and money market deposit balances increased at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 largely due to new deposits from our online savings deposit product offerings, partially offset by lower governmental deposits account balances. Total indirect customer deposits (including both brokered money market and time deposits) totaled $6.3 billion and $7.0 billion in March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 52 percent and 25 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2024, respectively.





Other Borro




wings.


Short-term borrowings, consisting of securities sold under agreements to repurchase, decreased $13.7 million to $59.0 million at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.9 billion at March 31, 2025 and decreased $269.6 million as compared to December 31, 2024 due to the maturity and repayment of certain FHLB advances.




Credit Quality





Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).


Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, decreased $17.1 million to $356.2 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased $13.0 million to $346.5 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to $359.5 million at December 31, 2024 largely driven by partial charge-offs of two non-performing C&I loan relationships during the first quarter 2025, partially offset by a moderate increase in non-performing CRE loans at March 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans represented 0.71 percent of total loans at March 31, 2025 as compared to 0.74 percent of total loans at December 31, 2024. OREO decreased $4.4 million to $7.7 million at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mostly due to the sale of one CRE property, which resulted in a $2.9 million loss for the first quarter 2025.





Accruing Past Due Loans.


Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $47.5 million to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025 as compared to $99.2 million, or 0.20 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024.



Loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $23.7 million to $33.4 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024 largely due to a previously reported delinquent CRE loan totaling $15.4 million that was current to its contractual payments at March 31, 2025, as well as a general improvement in residential mortgage loan delinquencies in this category. Loans 60 to 89 days past due decreased $25.6 million to $10.5 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024 mostly due to the renewal of an $18.6 million matured performing CRE loan reported in this delinquency category at December 31, 2024 and two CRE loans totaling $6.9 million that were reclassified to the non-accrual category during the first quarter 2025. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest increased $1.9 million to $7.8 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024 mainly due to an increase in residential mortgage loans delinquencies. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.





Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments.


The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024:

March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024





Allocation




Allocation




Allocation





as a % of




as a % of




as a % of



Allowance


Loan


Allowance


Loan


Allowance


Loan



Allocation


Category


Allocation


Category


Allocation


Category



($ in thousands)

Loan Category:











Commercial and industrial loans
$
184,700

1.82
%

$
173,002

1.74
%

$
138,593

1.52
%

Commercial real estate loans:











Commercial real estate

266,938

1.02



251,351

0.95



209,355

0.74

Construction

54,724

1.81



52,797

1.70



56,492

1.59

Total commercial real estate loans

321,662

1.10



304,148

1.03



265,847

0.84

Residential mortgage loans

48,906

0.87



58,895

1.05



44,377

0.79

Consumer loans:











Home equity

3,401

0.56



3,379

0.56



2,809

0.50

Auto and other consumer

19,531

0.62



19,426

0.65



17,622

0.60

Total consumer loans

22,932

0.61



22,805

0.64



20,431

0.58

Allowance for loan losses

578,200

1.19



558,850

1.15



469,248

0.94

Allowance for unfunded credit commitments

15,854




14,478




18,021


Total allowance for credit losses for loans
$
594,054



$
573,328



$
487,269


Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % total of loans


1.22
%



1.17
%



0.98
%

















Our loan portfolio, totaling $48.7 billion at March 31, 2025, had net loan charge-offs totaling $41.9 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to $98.3 million and $23.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and the first quarter 2024, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $44.0 million for the first quarter 2025 and included $24.1 million of partial and full charge-offs related to two non-performing C&I loan relationships with combined specific reserves of $16.0 million at December 31, 2024.



The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.22 percent at March 31, 2025, 1.17 percent at December 31, 2024, and 0.98 percent at March 31, 2024. For the first quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $62.7 million as compared to $107.0 million and $45.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. The first quarter 2025 provision reflects, among other factors, the impact of loan charge-offs, increased quantitative reserves and continued growth in the C&I loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans at March 31, 2025.




Capital Adequacy



Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.91 percent, 11.53 percent, 10.80 percent and 9.41 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2025 as compared to 13.87 percent, 11.55 percent, 10.82 percent and 9.16 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2024.




Investor Conference Call



Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM (ET) today to discuss Valley's first quarter 2025 earnings. Interested parties should preregister using this link:


https://register.vevent.com/register


to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live:


https://edge.media-server.com


and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, May 26, 2025. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at


valley.com


.




About Valley



As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to


valley.com


or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.




Forward-Looking Statements



The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:




  • the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;


  • the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs, any retaliatory actions, related market uncertainty, or other factors; debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as legislation and policy changes under the new U.S. presidential administration, geopolitical instabilities or events, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;


  • the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived soundness, or concerns about the creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;


  • the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;


  • changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, or enforcement priorities of the federal bank regulatory agencies;


  • the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;


  • damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;


  • a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;


  • higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;


  • the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;


  • a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;


  • the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;


  • changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;


  • greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;


  • increased competitive challenges, including our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes in the financial services industry;


  • cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks;


  • results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;


  • application of the OCC heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;


  • our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;


  • unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;


  • our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and


  • unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.



A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.



We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.



-Tables to Follow-
























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,

($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price)

2025


2024


2024



FINANCIAL DATA:





Net interest income - FTE

(1)
$
421,378


$
424,277


$
394,847

Net interest income
$
420,105


$
422,977


$
393,548

Non-interest income

58,294



51,202



61,415

Total revenue

478,399



474,179



454,963

Non-interest expense

276,618



278,582



280,310

Pre-provision net revenue

201,781



195,597



174,653

Provision for credit losses

62,661



106,536



45,200

Income tax expense (benefit)

33,062



(26,650
)


33,173

Net income

106,058



115,711



96,280

Dividends on preferred stock

6,955



7,025



4,119

Net income available to common shareholders
$
99,103


$
108,686


$
92,161

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





Basic

559,613,272



536,159,463



508,340,719

Diluted

563,305,525



540,087,600



510,633,945

Per common share data:





Basic earnings
$
0.18


$
0.20


$
0.18

Diluted earnings

0.18



0.20



0.18

Cash dividends declared

0.11



0.11



0.11

Closing stock price - high

10.42



10.78



10.80

Closing stock price - low

8.56



8.70



7.43



FINANCIAL RATIOS:





Net interest margin

2.95
%


2.91
%


2.78
%

Net interest margin - FTE

(1)

2.96



2.92



2.79

Annualized return on average assets

0.69



0.74



0.63

Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity

5.69



6.38



5.73



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS:



(2)





Basic earnings per share, as adjusted
$
0.18


$
0.13


$
0.19

Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted

0.18



0.13



0.19

Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted

0.69
%


0.48
%


0.65
%

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted

5.69



4.17



5.91

Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity

7.76



8.81



8.19

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted

7.76



5.76



8.46

Efficiency ratio

55.87



57.21



59.10









AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:





Assets
$
61,502,768


$
62,865,338


$
61,256,868

Interest earning assets

56,891,691



58,214,783



56,618,797

Loans

48,654,921



49,730,130



50,246,591

Interest bearing liabilities

41,230,709



42,765,949



41,556,588

Deposits

49,139,303



50,726,080



48,575,974

Shareholders' equity

7,458,177



7,255,159



6,725,695





















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































As Of



BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:

March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

(In thousands)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Assets
$
61,865,655


$
62,491,691


$
62,092,332


$
62,058,974


$
61,000,188

Total loans

48,657,128



48,799,711



49,355,319



50,311,702



49,922,042

Deposits

49,965,844



50,075,857



50,395,966



50,112,177



49,077,946

Shareholders' equity

7,499,897



7,435,127



6,972,380



6,737,737



6,727,139













LOANS:









(In thousands)









Commercial and industrial
$
10,150,205


$
9,931,400


$
9,799,287


$
9,479,147


$
9,104,193

Commercial real estate:









Non-owner occupied

11,945,222



12,344,355



12,647,649



13,710,015



14,962,851

Multifamily

8,420,385



8,299,250



8,612,936



8,976,264



8,818,263

Owner occupied

5,722,014



5,886,620



5,654,147



5,536,844



4,367,839

Construction

3,026,935



3,114,733



3,487,464



3,545,723



3,556,511

Total commercial real estate

29,114,556



29,644,958



30,402,196



31,768,846



31,705,464

Residential mortgage

5,636,407



5,632,516



5,684,079



5,627,113



5,618,355

Consumer:









Home equity

602,161



604,433



581,181



566,467



564,083

Automobile

2,041,227



1,901,065



1,823,738



1,762,852



1,700,508

Other consumer

1,112,572



1,085,339



1,064,838



1,107,277



1,229,439

Total consumer loans

3,755,960



3,590,837



3,469,757



3,436,596



3,494,030

Total loans
$
48,657,128


$
48,799,711


$
49,355,319


$
50,311,702


$
49,922,042













CAPITAL RATIOS:









Book value per common share
$
12.76


$
12.67


$
13.00


$
12.82


$
12.81

Tangible book value per common share

(2)

9.21



9.10



9.06



8.87



8.84

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

(2)

8.61
%


8.40
%


7.68
%


7.52
%


7.62
%

Tier 1 leverage capital

9.41



9.16



8.40



8.19



8.20

Common equity tier 1 capital

10.80



10.82



9.57



9.55



9.34

Tier 1 risk-based capital

11.53



11.55



10.29



9.98



9.78

Total risk-based capital

13.91



13.87



12.56



12.17



11.88









































































































































































































































































































































































































































Three Months Ended



ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:

March 31,


December 31,


March 31,

($ in thousands)

2025


2024


2024


Allowance for credit losses for loans





Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses for loans
$
573,328


$
564,671


$
465,550

Loans charged-off:





Commercial and industrial

(28,456
)


(31,784
)


(14,293
)

Commercial real estate

(12,260
)


(69,218
)


(1,204
)

Construction

(1,163
)







(7,594
)

Residential mortgage






(29
)





Total consumer

(2,140
)


(2,621
)


(1,809
)

Total loans charged-off

(44,019
)


(103,652
)


(24,900
)

Charged-off loans recovered:





Commercial and industrial

810



1,452



682

Commercial real estate

249



3,138



241

Residential mortgage

168



81



25

Total consumer

843



673



397

Total loans recovered

2,070



5,344



1,345

Total net charge-offs

(41,949
)


(98,308
)


(23,555
)

Provision for credit losses for loans

62,675



106,965



45,274

Ending balance
$
594,054


$
573,328


$
487,269


Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:





Allowance for loan losses
$
578,200


$
558,850


$
469,248

Allowance for unfunded credit commitments

15,854



14,478



18,021

Allowance for credit losses for loans
$
594,054


$
573,328


$
487,269


Components of provision for credit losses for loans:





Provision for credit losses for loans
$
61,299


$
108,831


$
46,723

Provision (credit) for unfunded credit commitments

1,376



(1,866
)


(1,449
)

Total provision for credit losses for loans
$
62,675


$
106,965


$
45,274

Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans

0.34
%


0.79
%


0.19
%

Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans

1.22
%


1.17
%


0.98
%

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































As Of



ASSET QUALITY:

March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

($ in thousands)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024

Accruing past due loans:









30 to 59 days past due:









Commercial and industrial
$
3,609


$
2,389


$
4,537


$
5,086


$
6,202

Commercial real estate

170



20,902



76,370



1,879



5,791

Residential mortgage

16,747



21,295



19,549



17,389



20,819

Total consumer

12,887



12,552



14,672



21,639



14,032

Total 30 to 59 days past due

33,413



57,138



115,128



45,993



46,844

60 to 89 days past due:









Commercial and industrial

420



1,007



1,238



1,621



2,665

Commercial real estate






24,903



43,926








3,720

Residential mortgage

7,700



5,773



6,892



6,632



5,970

Total consumer

2,408



4,484



2,732



3,671



1,834

Total 60 to 89 days past due

10,528



36,167



54,788



11,924



14,189

90 or more days past due:









Commercial and industrial






1,307



1,786



2,739



5,750

Commercial real estate
















4,242






Construction
















3,990



3,990

Residential mortgage

6,892



3,533



1,931



2,609



2,884

Total consumer

864



1,049



1,063



898



731

Total 90 or more days past due

7,756



5,889



4,780



14,478



13,355

Total accruing past due loans
$
51,697


$
99,194


$
174,696


$
72,395


$
74,388

Non-accrual loans:









Commercial and industrial
$
110,146


$
136,675


$
120,575


$
102,942


$
102,399

Commercial real estate

172,011



157,231



113,752



123,011



100,052

Construction

24,275



24,591



24,657



45,380



51,842

Residential mortgage

35,393



36,786



33,075



28,322



28,561

Total consumer

4,626



4,215



4,260



3,624



4,438

Total non-accrual loans

346,451



359,498



296,319



303,279



287,292

Other real estate owned (OREO)

7,714



12,150



7,172



8,059



88

Other repossessed assets

2,054



1,681



1,611



1,607



1,393

Total non-performing assets
$
356,219


$
373,329


$
305,102


$
312,945


$
288,773

Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans

0.71
%


0.74
%


0.60
%


0.60
%


0.58
%

Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans

0.82



0.94
%


0.95
%


0.75
%


0.72
%

Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans

166.89



155.45
%


185.05
%


171.23
%


163.33
%























NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



















(1)

Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.

(2)


Non-GAAP Reconciliations.

This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.



















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,

($ in thousands, except for share data)

2025


2024


2024


Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):





Net income, as reported (GAAP)
$
106,058


$
115,711


$
96,280

Add: FDIC special assessment

(a)











7,394

Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net

(b)

11



3



7

Add: Restructuring charge

(c)






1,085



620

Add: Net losses on the sale of commercial real estate loans

(d)






7,866






Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division

(e)











(3,629
)

Less: Income tax benefit

(f)






(46,431
)





Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income

11



(37,477
)


4,392

Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments

(g)

(3
)


(2,520
)


(1,224
)

Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
106,066


$
75,714


$
99,448

Dividends on preferred stock

6,955



7,025



4,119

Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
99,111


$
68,689


$
95,329







(a) Included in the FDIC insurance assessment.

(b) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.

(c) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.

(d) Represents actual and mark to market losses on commercial real estate loan sales included in gains (losses) on sales of loans, net.

(e) Included in gains (losses) on sales of assets, net within non-interest income.

(f)  Represents the income tax benefit from the reduction in uncertain tax liability positions and accrued interest due to statute of limitation expirations included in income tax expense (benefit).

(g) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.



Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):





Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
99,111


$
68,689


$
95,329

Average number of shares outstanding

559,613,272



536,159,463



508,340,719

Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.18


$
0.13


$
0.19

Average number of diluted shares outstanding

563,305,525



540,087,600



510,633,945

Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
0.18


$
0.13


$
0.19


Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):





Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
106,066


$
75,714


$
99,448

Average shareholders' equity
$
7,458,177


$
7,255,159


$
6,725,695

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

1,994,061



2,000,574



2,024,999

Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,464,116


$
5,254,585


$
4,700,696

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

7.76
%


5.76
%


8.46
%


Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):





Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
106,066


$
75,714


$
99,448

Average assets
$
61,502,768


$
62,865,338


$
61,256,868

Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

0.69
%


0.48
%


0.65
%






















































































































































































































































































































































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)




Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,

($ in thousands, except for share data)

2025


2024


2024


Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):





Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
106,066


$
75,714


$
99,448

Average shareholders' equity
$
7,458,177


$
7,255,159


$
6,725,695

Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)

5.69
%


4.17
%


5.91
%


Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):





Net income, as reported (GAAP)
$
106,058


$
115,711


$
96,280

Average shareholders' equity
$
7,458,177


$
7,255,159


$
6,725,695

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

1,994,061



2,000,574



2,024,999

Average tangible shareholders' equity
$
5,464,116


$
5,254,585


$
4,700,696

Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

7.76
%


8.81
%


8.19
%








Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):





Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)
$
276,618


$
278,582


$
280,310

Less: FDIC special assessment (pre-tax)











7,394

Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax)






1,085



620

Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)

9,320



1,740



5,562

Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
267,298


$
275,757


$
266,734

Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)

420,105



422,977



393,548

Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)

58,294



51,202



61,415

Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)

11



3



7

Add: Net losses on the sale of commercial real estate loans (pre-tax)






7,866






Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax)











(3,629
)

Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
58,305


$
59,071


$
57,793

Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)
$
478,410


$
482,048


$
451,341

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

55.87
%


57.21
%


59.10
%





































































































































































































































































































































As of



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,

($ in thousands, except for share data)

2025


2024


2024


2024


2024


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):









Common shares outstanding

560,028,101



558,786,093



509,252,936



509,205,014



508,893,059

Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
7,499,897


$
7,435,127


$
6,972,380


$
6,737,737


$
6,727,139

Less: Preferred stock

354,345



354,345



354,345



209,691



209,691

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,990,276



1,997,597



2,004,414



2,012,580



2,020,405

Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
5,155,276


$
5,083,185


$
4,613,621


$
4,515,466


$
4,497,043

Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
9.21


$
9.10


$
9.06


$
8.87


$
8.84


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):









Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$
5,155,276


$
5,083,185


$
4,613,621


$
4,515,466


$
4,497,043

Total assets (GAAP)

61,865,655



62,491,691



62,092,332



62,058,974



61,000,188

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

1,990,276



1,997,597



2,004,414



2,012,580



2,020,405

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
59,875,379


$
60,494,094


$
60,087,918


$
60,046,394


$
58,979,783

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

8.61
%


8.40
%


7.68
%


7.52
%


7.62
%























VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION




(in thousands, except for share data)





March 31,


December 31,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)



Assets



Cash and due from banks
$
508,887


$
411,412

Interest bearing deposits with banks

714,810



1,478,713

Investment securities:



Equity securities

74,425



71,513

Available for sale debt securities

3,658,704



3,369,724

Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $633 at March 31, 2025 and $647 at December 31, 2024)

3,545,328



3,531,573

Total investment securities

7,278,457



6,972,810

Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $8,427 at March 31, 2025 and $16,931 at December 31, 2024 for loans originated for sale)

27,377



25,681

Loans

48,657,128



48,799,711

Less: Allowance for loan losses

(578,200
)


(558,850
)

Net loans

48,078,928



48,240,861

Premises and equipment, net

344,123



350,796

Lease right of use assets

334,013



328,475

Bank owned life insurance

733,135



731,574

Accrued interest receivable

238,326



239,941

Goodwill

1,868,936



1,868,936

Other intangible assets, net

121,340



128,661

Other assets

1,617,323



1,713,831


Total Assets
$
61,865,655


$
62,491,691


Liabilities



Deposits:



Non-interest bearing
$
11,628,578


$
11,428,674

Interest bearing:



Savings, NOW and money market

26,413,258



26,304,639

Time

11,924,008



12,342,544

Total deposits

49,965,844



50,075,857

Short-term borrowings

59,026



72,718

Long-term borrowings

2,904,567



3,174,155

Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts

57,542



57,455

Lease liabilities

394,334



388,303

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

984,445



1,288,076


Total Liabilities

54,365,758



55,056,564


Shareholders’ Equity



Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:



Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

111,590



111,590

Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

98,101



98,101

Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)

144,654



144,654

Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,278,101 shares at March 31, 2025 and 558,786,093 shares at December 31, 2024)

196,520



195,998

Surplus

5,444,756



5,442,070

Retained earnings

1,634,690



1,598,048

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(128,252
)


(155,334
)

Treasury stock, at cost (250,000 common shares at March 31, 2025)

(2,162
)






Total Shareholders’ Equity

7,499,897



7,435,127


Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
$
61,865,655


$
62,491,691











VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP




CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)




(in thousands, except for share data)

Three Months Ended



March 31,


December 31,


March 31,



2025


2024


2024


Interest Income





Interest and fees on loans
$
703,609


$
750,667


$
771,553

Interest and dividends on investment securities:





Taxable

63,898



55,983



35,797

Tax-exempt

4,702



4,803



4,796

Dividends

5,664



5,860



6,828

Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments

6,879



17,513



9,682

Total interest income

784,752



834,826



828,656


Interest Expense





Interest on deposits:





Savings, NOW and money market

200,221



214,489



232,506

Time

125,069



158,716



151,065

Interest on short-term borrowings

2,946



293



20,612

Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures

36,411



38,351



30,925

Total interest expense

364,647



411,849



435,108


Net Interest Income

420,105



422,977



393,548

(Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities

(14
)


(429
)


(74
)

Provision for credit losses for loans

62,675



106,965



45,274


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

357,444



316,441



348,348


Non-Interest Income





Wealth management and trust fees

15,031



16,425



17,930

Insurance commissions

3,402



3,705



2,251

Capital markets

6,940



7,425



5,670

Service charges on deposit accounts

12,726



12,989



11,249

Gains on securities transactions, net

46



1



49

Fees from loan servicing

3,215



3,071



3,188

Gains (losses) on sales of loans, net

2,197



(4,698
)


1,618

Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net

43



(20
)


3,694

Bank owned life insurance

4,777



3,775



3,235

Other

9,917



8,529



12,531

Total non-interest income

58,294



51,202



61,415


Non-Interest Expense





Salary and employee benefits expense

142,618



137,117



141,831

Net occupancy expense

25,888



26,576



24,323

Technology, furniture and equipment expense

29,896



35,482



35,462

FDIC insurance assessment

12,867



14,002



18,236

Amortization of other intangible assets

8,019



8,373



9,412

Professional and legal fees

15,670



21,794



16,465

Amortization of tax credit investments

9,320



1,740



5,562

Other

32,340



33,498



29,019

Total non-interest expense

276,618



278,582



280,310


Income Before Income Taxes

139,120



89,061



129,453

Income tax expense (benefit)

33,062



(26,650
)


33,173


Net Income

106,058



115,711



96,280

Dividends on preferred stock

6,955



7,025



4,119


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
99,103


$
108,686


$
92,161















VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP




Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and




Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

Three Months Ended



March 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


March 31, 2024



Average




Avg.


Average




Avg.


Average




Avg.

($ in thousands)

Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Assets

















Interest earning assets:















Loans

(1)(2)
$
48,654,921

$
703,632


5.78
%

$
49,730,130

$
750,690


6.04
%

$
50,246,591

$
771,577


6.14
%

Taxable investments

(3)

7,100,958


69,562


3.92



6,504,106


61,843


3.80



5,094,978


42,625


3.35

Tax-exempt investments

(1)(3)

552,291


5,952


4.31



565,877


6,080


4.30



579,842


6,071


4.19

Interest bearing deposits with banks

583,521


6,879


4.72



1,414,670


17,513


4.95



697,386


9,682


5.55

Total interest earning assets

56,891,691


786,025


5.53



58,214,783


836,126


5.75



56,618,797


829,955


5.86

Other assets

4,611,077






4,650,555






4,638,071




Total assets
$
61,502,768





$
62,865,338





$
61,256,868





Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Interest bearing liabilities:

















Savings, NOW and money market deposits
$
26,345,983

$
200,221


3.04


$
25,928,201

$
214,489


3.31
%

$
24,793,452

$
232,506


3.75
%

Time deposits

11,570,758


125,069


4.32



13,530,980


158,716


4.69



12,599,395


151,065


4.80

Short-term borrowings

307,637


2,946


3.83



72,504


293


1.62



1,537,879


20,612


5.36

Long-term borrowings

(4)

3,006,331


36,411


4.84



3,234,264


38,351


4.74



2,625,862


30,925


4.71

Total interest bearing liabilities

41,230,709


364,647


3.54



42,765,949


411,849


3.85



41,556,588


435,108


4.19

Non-interest bearing deposits

11,222,562






11,266,899






11,183,127




Other liabilities

1,591,320






1,577,331






1,791,458




Shareholders' equity

7,458,177






7,255,159






6,725,695




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
61,502,768





$
62,865,338





$
61,256,868






















Net interest income/interest rate spread

(5)


$
421,378


1.99
%



$
424,277


1.90
%



$
394,847


1.67
%

Tax equivalent adjustment



(1,273
)






(1,300
)






(1,299
)


Net interest income, as reported


$
420,105






$
422,977






$
393,548



Net interest margin

(6)




2.95






2.91






2.78

Tax equivalent effect




0.01






0.01






0.01

Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis

(6)




2.96
%





2.92
%





2.79
%























_________
































(1)
Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.

(2)
Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.

(3)
The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.

(4)
Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.

(5)
Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.

(6)
Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.





SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS



Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.




















Contact:
Travis Lan


Senior Executive Vice President and


Chief Financial Officer


973-686-5007





This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

