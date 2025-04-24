Valley National Bancorp Reports Q1 2025 Net Income of $106.1 Million

Valley National Bancorp reported Q1 2025 net income of $106.1 million, reflecting stable earnings compared to prior quarters.

Full Release



NEW YORK, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (



NASDAQ:VLY



), the holding company for Valley National Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter 2025 of $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 net income of $115.7 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, and net income of $96.3 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2024. Excluding all non-core income and charges, our adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure) was $106.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2025, $75.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter 2024, and $99.4 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, for the first quarter 2024. See further details below, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP adjusted net income, in the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables.





Ira Robbins, CEO, commented, "The first quarter was highlighted by the continued improvement in our funding base. Core deposit growth has enabled us to further reduce our reliance on indirect deposits which benefited our revenue and net interest margin. We anticipate that additional core deposit growth will create a sustainable tailwind despite the volatility in the current operating environment.”





Mr. Robbins continued, “I am generally pleased with the quarter’s results from a credit perspective. The provision for loan losses for the first quarter was at the lowest point in the last four quarters, and we anticipate further improvement throughout the remainder of the year. Non-accrual loans and early stage delinquencies also improved sequentially, and we believe our allowance coverage to total loans is at a comfortable level as of March 31, 2025. We remain on track to achieve our profitability goals for the year as we continue to benefit from the net interest income and credit cost tailwinds that we have discussed previously.”







Key financial highlights for the





first quarter 2025





:











Net Interest Income and Margin:



Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 4 basis points to 2.96 percent in the first quarter 2025 as compared to 2.92 percent for the fourth quarter 2024. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $421.4 million for the first quarter 2025 decreased $2.9 million compared to the fourth quarter 2024 and increased $26.5 million as compared to the first quarter 2024. The moderate decrease in net interest income from the fourth quarter 2024 was due to the impact of two less days during the first quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.



Our net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis increased by 4 basis points to 2.96 percent in the first quarter 2025 as compared to 2.92 percent for the fourth quarter 2024. Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $421.4 million for the first quarter 2025 decreased $2.9 million compared to the fourth quarter 2024 and increased $26.5 million as compared to the first quarter 2024. The moderate decrease in net interest income from the fourth quarter 2024 was due to the impact of two less days during the first quarter 2025. See additional details in the "Net Interest Income and Margin" section below.





Loan Portfolio:



Total loans decreased $142.6 million, or 1.2 percent on an annualized basis, to $48.7 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mostly due to normal repayment activity and selective originations within the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 353 percent at March 31, 2025 from 362 percent at December 31, 2024. Partially offsetting the lower CRE loan balances, commercial and industrial (C&I) and automobile loans grew by $218.8 million and $140.2 million, respectively, at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. Auto loan originations resulting from high quality consumer demand remained strong during the first quarter 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.



Total loans decreased $142.6 million, or 1.2 percent on an annualized basis, to $48.7 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mostly due to normal repayment activity and selective originations within the commercial real estate (CRE) portfolio. As a result, our CRE loan concentration ratio (defined as total commercial real estate loans held for investment and held for sale, excluding owner occupied loans, as a percentage of total risk-based capital) declined to approximately 353 percent at March 31, 2025 from 362 percent at December 31, 2024. Partially offsetting the lower CRE loan balances, commercial and industrial (C&I) and automobile loans grew by $218.8 million and $140.2 million, respectively, at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. Auto loan originations resulting from high quality consumer demand remained strong during the first quarter 2025. See the "Loans" section below for more details.





Allowance and Provision for Credit Losses for Loans



: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $594.1 million and $573.3 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, representing 1.22 percent and 1.17 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the first quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $62.7 million as compared to $107.0 million and $45.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.



: The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $594.1 million and $573.3 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, representing 1.22 percent and 1.17 percent of total loans at each respective date. During the first quarter 2025, we recorded a provision for credit losses for loans of $62.7 million as compared to $107.0 million and $45.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.





Credit Quality:



Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $47.5 million to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025 as compared to $99.2 million, or 0.20 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans totaled $346.5 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025 as compared to $359.5 million, or 0.74 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $41.9 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to $98.3 million and $23.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.



Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $47.5 million to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025 as compared to $99.2 million, or 0.20 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans totaled $346.5 million, or 0.71 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025 as compared to $359.5 million, or 0.74 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024. Net loan charge-offs totaled $41.9 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to $98.3 million and $23.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Credit Quality" section below for more details.





Deposits:



Non-interest bearing deposits increased $199.9 million to $11.6 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 largely due to higher inflows of commercial customer deposits during the first quarter 2025. Savings, NOW, and money market deposits increased $108.6 million to $26.4 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mostly due to new deposits from our online savings deposit product offerings. Total actual deposit balances decreased $110.0 million to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $50.1 billion at December 31, 2024 as the increases in our direct customer deposits were offset by a $726.5 million decrease in indirect customer deposits (consisting largely of brokered CDs) during the first quarter 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.



Non-interest bearing deposits increased $199.9 million to $11.6 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 largely due to higher inflows of commercial customer deposits during the first quarter 2025. Savings, NOW, and money market deposits increased $108.6 million to $26.4 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mostly due to new deposits from our online savings deposit product offerings. Total actual deposit balances decreased $110.0 million to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 as compared to $50.1 billion at December 31, 2024 as the increases in our direct customer deposits were offset by a $726.5 million decrease in indirect customer deposits (consisting largely of brokered CDs) during the first quarter 2025. See the "Deposits" section below for more details.





Non-Interest Income:



Non-interest income increased $7.1 million to $58.3 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024. The increase reflected net gains on sales of loans of $2.2 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to net losses of $4.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024, which included $7.9 million of losses related to the sale of performing CRE loans.



Non-interest income increased $7.1 million to $58.3 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024. The increase reflected net gains on sales of loans of $2.2 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to net losses of $4.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024, which included $7.9 million of losses related to the sale of performing CRE loans.





Non-Interest Exp





ense:



Non-interest expense decreased $2.0 million to $276.6 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 largely due to decreases of $6.1 million in professional and legal expenses; and $5.6 million in technology, furniture and equipment expense, partially offset by higher amortization of tax credit investments and the normal seasonal increases in salary and employee benefits expense related to payroll taxes during the first quarter 2025. The decreases in professional and technology-related expenses were mostly due to elevated fourth quarter 2024 expenses resulting from transformation and enhancement efforts in our bank operations.



Non-interest expense decreased $2.0 million to $276.6 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 largely due to decreases of $6.1 million in professional and legal expenses; and $5.6 million in technology, furniture and equipment expense, partially offset by higher amortization of tax credit investments and the normal seasonal increases in salary and employee benefits expense related to payroll taxes during the first quarter 2025. The decreases in professional and technology-related expenses were mostly due to elevated fourth quarter 2024 expenses resulting from transformation and enhancement efforts in our bank operations.





Income Tax Expense:



Income tax expense was $33.1 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to an income tax benefit of $26.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024, which reflected a $46.4 million total reduction in uncertain tax liability positions and related accrued interest due to statute of limitation expirations. Our effective tax rate was 23.8 percent for the first quarter 2025 compared to a negative 29.9 percent for the fourth quarter 2024.



Income tax expense was $33.1 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to an income tax benefit of $26.7 million for the fourth quarter 2024, which reflected a $46.4 million total reduction in uncertain tax liability positions and related accrued interest due to statute of limitation expirations. Our effective tax rate was 23.8 percent for the first quarter 2025 compared to a negative 29.9 percent for the fourth quarter 2024.





Efficiency Ratio:



Our efficiency ratio was 55.87 percent for the first quarter 2025 as compared to 57.21 percent and 59.10 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.



Our efficiency ratio was 55.87 percent for the first quarter 2025 as compared to 57.21 percent and 59.10 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.





Performance Ratios:



Annualized return on average assets (ROA), shareholders’ equity (ROE) and tangible ROE were 0.69 percent, 5.69 percent and 7.76 percent for the first quarter 2025, respectively. See the "Consolidated Financial Highlights" tables below for additional information regarding our non-GAAP measures.









Net Interest Income and Margin







Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis of $421.4 million for the first quarter 2025 decreased $2.9 million compared to the fourth quarter 2024 and increased $26.5 million as compared to the first quarter 2024. Interest income on a tax equivalent basis decreased $50.1 million to $786.0 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024. The decrease was mostly driven by the impact of (i) two less days in the first quarter 2025, (ii) the bulk sale of certain performing CRE loans during the fourth quarter 2024, and (iii) downward repricing on adjustable rate loans. Total interest expense decreased $47.2 million to $364.6 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 mainly due to (i) the aforementioned reduction in day count, (ii) a $2.0 billion decrease in average time deposit balances (primarily related to the maturity and repayment of higher cost indirect customer CDs), and (iii) lower interest rates on many interest bearing deposit products in the first quarter 2025. See the "Deposits" and "Other Borrowings" sections below for more details.





Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis of 2.96 percent for the first quarter 2025 increased by 4 basis points from 2.92 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 and increased 17 basis points from 2.79 percent for the first quarter 2024. The increase as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 was mostly due to the 29 basis point decline in our cost of total average deposits, largely offset by the lower yield on average interest earning assets. The yield on average interest earning assets decreased by 22 basis points to 5.53 percent on a linked quarter basis largely due to downward repricing of our adjustable rate loans and two less days in the first quarter 2025, partially offset by higher yielding investment purchases. The overall cost of average interest bearing liabilities decreased 31 basis points to 3.54 percent for the first quarter 2025 as compared to the fourth quarter 2024 largely due to a decrease in higher cost time deposits and lower interest rates on most deposit products. Our cost of total average deposits was 2.65 percent for the first quarter 2025 as compared to 2.94 percent and 3.16 percent for the fourth quarter 2024 and the first quarter 2024, respectively.







Loans, Deposits and Other Borrowings











Loans







.



Total loans decreased $142.6 million, or 1.2 percent on an annualized basis, to $48.7 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. Total CRE (including construction) loans decreased $530.4 million to $29.1 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. The decrease was largely driven by repayment activity and continued selective origination activity within the CRE portfolio. Additionally, construction loans decreased $87.8 million to $3.0 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mainly due to the migration of completed projects to permanent financing within the multifamily loan category during the first quarter 2025 and a non-performing loan totaling $10.2 million, net of $638 thousand of charge-offs, transferred to loans held for sale at March 31, 2025, partially offset by new advances. As a result of the completed construction projects, multifamily loans increased $121.1 million to $8.4 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. C&I loans grew by $218.8 million, or 8.8 percent on an annualized basis, to $10.2 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 largely due to our continued strategic focus on growth within this category. Automobile loans increased by $140.2 million, or 29.5 percent on an annualized basis, to $2.0 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mainly due to high quality consumer demand generated by our indirect auto dealer network and low prepayment activity within the portfolio.









Deposits.





Actual ending balances for deposits decreased $110.0 million to $50.0 billion at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mainly due to a $418.5 million decrease in time deposits, partially offset by increases of $199.9 million and $108.6 million in non-interest bearing deposits and savings, NOW and money market deposits, respectively. The decrease in time deposit balances was mainly driven by a decline of approximately $661 million in indirect (i.e., brokered) customer CDs, partially offset by deposit inflows from new retail CD offerings during the first quarter 2025. The increase in non-interest bearing was mostly due to higher commercial customer deposit inflows late in the first quarter 2025. Savings, NOW and money market deposit balances increased at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 largely due to new deposits from our online savings deposit product offerings, partially offset by lower governmental deposits account balances. Total indirect customer deposits (including both brokered money market and time deposits) totaled $6.3 billion and $7.0 billion in March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-interest bearing deposits; savings, NOW and money market deposits; and time deposits represented approximately 23 percent, 53 percent and 24 percent of total deposits as of March 31, 2025, respectively, as compared to 23 percent, 52 percent and 25 percent of total deposits as of December 31, 2024, respectively.









Other Borro









wings.





Short-term borrowings, consisting of securities sold under agreements to repurchase, decreased $13.7 million to $59.0 million at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024. Long-term borrowings totaled $2.9 billion at March 31, 2025 and decreased $269.6 million as compared to December 31, 2024 due to the maturity and repayment of certain FHLB advances.







Credit Quality











Non-Performing Assets (NPAs).





Total NPAs, consisting of non-accrual loans, other real estate owned (OREO) and other repossessed assets, decreased $17.1 million to $356.2 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024. Non-accrual loans decreased $13.0 million to $346.5 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to $359.5 million at December 31, 2024 largely driven by partial charge-offs of two non-performing C&I loan relationships during the first quarter 2025, partially offset by a moderate increase in non-performing CRE loans at March 31, 2025. Non-accrual loans represented 0.71 percent of total loans at March 31, 2025 as compared to 0.74 percent of total loans at December 31, 2024. OREO decreased $4.4 million to $7.7 million at March 31, 2025 from December 31, 2024 mostly due to the sale of one CRE property, which resulted in a $2.9 million loss for the first quarter 2025.









Accruing Past Due Loans.





Total accruing past due loans (i.e., loans past due 30 days or more and still accruing interest) decreased $47.5 million to $51.7 million, or 0.11 percent of total loans, at March 31, 2025 as compared to $99.2 million, or 0.20 percent of total loans, at December 31, 2024.





Loans 30 to 59 days past due decreased $23.7 million to $33.4 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024 largely due to a previously reported delinquent CRE loan totaling $15.4 million that was current to its contractual payments at March 31, 2025, as well as a general improvement in residential mortgage loan delinquencies in this category. Loans 60 to 89 days past due decreased $25.6 million to $10.5 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024 mostly due to the renewal of an $18.6 million matured performing CRE loan reported in this delinquency category at December 31, 2024 and two CRE loans totaling $6.9 million that were reclassified to the non-accrual category during the first quarter 2025. Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest increased $1.9 million to $7.8 million at March 31, 2025 as compared to December 31, 2024 mainly due to an increase in residential mortgage loans delinquencies. All loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest are well-secured and in the process of collection.









Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Unfunded Commitments.





The following table summarizes the allocation of the allowance for credit losses to loan categories and the allocation as a percentage of each loan category at March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024:















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

























Allocation





















Allocation





















Allocation

























as a % of





















as a % of





















as a % of

















Allowance













Loan













Allowance













Loan













Allowance













Loan

















Allocation













Category













Allocation













Category













Allocation













Category

















($ in thousands)











Loan Category:





















































Commercial and industrial loans





$





184,700









1.82





%









$





173,002









1.74





%









$





138,593









1.52





%









Commercial real estate loans:





















































Commercial real estate









266,938









1.02

















251,351









0.95

















209,355









0.74













Construction









54,724









1.81

















52,797









1.70

















56,492









1.59













Total commercial real estate loans









321,662









1.10

















304,148









1.03

















265,847









0.84













Residential mortgage loans









48,906









0.87

















58,895









1.05

















44,377









0.79













Consumer loans:





















































Home equity









3,401









0.56

















3,379









0.56

















2,809









0.50













Auto and other consumer









19,531









0.62

















19,426









0.65

















17,622









0.60













Total consumer loans









22,932









0.61

















22,805









0.64

















20,431









0.58













Allowance for loan losses









578,200









1.19

















558,850









1.15

















469,248









0.94













Allowance for unfunded credit commitments









15,854





















14,478





















18,021

















Total allowance for credit losses for loans





$





594,054

















$





573,328

















$





487,269

















Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % total of loans













1.22





%

















1.17





%

















0.98





%









































































Our loan portfolio, totaling $48.7 billion at March 31, 2025, had net loan charge-offs totaling $41.9 million for the first quarter 2025 as compared to $98.3 million and $23.6 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and the first quarter 2024, respectively. Gross loan charge-offs totaled $44.0 million for the first quarter 2025 and included $24.1 million of partial and full charge-offs related to two non-performing C&I loan relationships with combined specific reserves of $16.0 million at December 31, 2024.





The allowance for credit losses for loans, comprised of our allowance for loan losses and unfunded credit commitments, as a percentage of total loans was 1.22 percent at March 31, 2025, 1.17 percent at December 31, 2024, and 0.98 percent at March 31, 2024. For the first quarter 2025, the provision for credit losses for loans totaled $62.7 million as compared to $107.0 million and $45.3 million for the fourth quarter 2024 and first quarter 2024, respectively. The first quarter 2025 provision reflects, among other factors, the impact of loan charge-offs, increased quantitative reserves and continued growth in the C&I loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in specific reserves associated with collateral dependent loans at March 31, 2025.







Capital Adequacy







Valley's total risk-based capital, Tier 1 capital, common equity Tier 1 capital, and Tier 1 leverage capital ratios were 13.91 percent, 11.53 percent, 10.80 percent and 9.41 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2025 as compared to 13.87 percent, 11.55 percent, 10.82 percent and 9.16 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2024.







Investor Conference Call







Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins, will host a conference call with investors and the financial community at 11:00 AM (ET) today to discuss Valley's first quarter 2025 earnings. Interested parties should preregister using this link:





https://register.vevent.com/register





to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call. The teleconference will also be webcast live:





https://edge.media-server.com





and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, May 26, 2025. Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at





valley.com





.







About Valley







As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to





valley.com





or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.







Forward-Looking Statements







The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about our business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “would,” “could,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:







the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;



the impact of market interest rates and monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. federal government and its agencies in connection with prolonged inflationary pressures, which could have a material adverse effect on our clients, our business, our employees, and our ability to provide services to our customers;



the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs, any retaliatory actions, related market uncertainty, or other factors; debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as legislation and policy changes under the new U.S. presidential administration, geopolitical instabilities or events, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;



the impact of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions or downturns, including instability or volatility in financial markets resulting from the impact of tariffs, any retaliatory actions, related market uncertainty, or other factors; debt default or rating downgrade; unanticipated loan delinquencies; loss of collateral; decreased service revenues; increased business disruptions or failures; reductions in employment; and other potential negative effects on our business, employees or clients caused by factors outside of our control, such as legislation and policy changes under the new U.S. presidential administration, geopolitical instabilities or events, natural and other disasters, including severe weather events, health emergencies, acts of terrorism, or other external events;



the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived soundness, or concerns about the creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;



the impact of any potential instability within the U.S. financial sector or future bank failures, including the possibility of a run on deposits by a coordinated deposit base, and the impact of the actual or perceived soundness, or concerns about the creditworthiness, of other financial institutions, including any resulting disruption within the financial markets, increased expenses, including Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessments, or adverse impact on our stock price, deposits or our ability to borrow or raise capital;



the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;



the impact of negative public opinion regarding Valley or banks in general that damages our reputation and adversely impacts business and revenues;



changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, or enforcement priorities of the federal bank regulatory agencies;



changes in the statutes, regulations, policies, or enforcement priorities of the federal bank regulatory agencies;



the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;



the loss of or decrease in lower-cost funding sources within our deposit base;



damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;



damage verdicts or settlements or restrictions related to existing or potential class action litigation or individual litigation arising from claims of violations of laws or regulations, contractual claims, breach of fiduciary responsibility, negligence, fraud, environmental laws, patent, trademark or other intellectual property infringement, misappropriation or other violation, employment related claims, and other matters;



a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;



a prolonged downturn and contraction in the economy, as well as an unexpected decline in commercial real estate values collateralizing a significant portion of our loan portfolio;



higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;



higher or lower than expected income tax expense or tax rates, including increases or decreases resulting from changes in uncertain tax position liabilities, tax laws, regulations, and case law;



the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;



the inability to grow customer deposits to keep pace with the level of loan growth;



a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;



a material change in our allowance for credit losses under CECL due to forecasted economic conditions and/or unexpected credit deterioration in our loan and investment portfolios;



the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;



the need to supplement debt or equity capital to maintain or exceed internal capital thresholds;



changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;



changes in our business, strategy, market conditions or other factors that may negatively impact the estimated fair value of our goodwill and other intangible assets and result in future impairment charges;



greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;



greater than expected technology-related costs due to, among other factors, prolonged or failed implementations, additional project staffing and obsolescence caused by continuous and rapid market innovations;



increased competitive challenges, including our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes in the financial services industry;



increased competitive challenges, including our ability to stay current with rapid technological changes in the financial services industry;



cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks;



cyberattacks, ransomware attacks, computer viruses, malware or other cybersecurity incidents that may breach the security of our websites or other systems or networks to obtain unauthorized access to personal, confidential, proprietary or sensitive information, destroy data, disable or degrade service, or sabotage our systems or networks, and the increasing sophistication of such attacks;



results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;



results of examinations by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve Bank, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and other regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require us to increase our allowance for credit losses, write-down assets, reimburse customers, change the way we do business, or limit or eliminate certain other banking activities;



application of the OCC heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;



application of the OCC heightened regulatory standards for certain large insured national banks, and the expenses we will incur to develop policies, programs, and systems that comply with the enhanced standards applicable to us;



our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;



our inability or determination not to pay dividends at current levels, or at all, because of inadequate earnings, regulatory restrictions or limitations, changes in our capital requirements, or a decision to increase capital by retaining more earnings;



unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;



unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other public health crises, acts of terrorism or other external events;



our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and



our ability to successfully execute our business plan and strategic initiatives; and



unexpected significant declines in the loan portfolio due to the lack of economic expansion, increased competition, large prepayments, risk mitigation strategies, changes in regulatory lending guidance or other factors.







A detailed discussion of factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, including Item 1A. "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.





We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations, except as required by law. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.





-Tables to Follow-











VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP













CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS





















SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,











($ in thousands, except for share data and stock price)







2025













2024













2024















FINANCIAL DATA:

































Net interest income - FTE



(1)







$





421,378













$





424,277













$





394,847













Net interest income





$





420,105













$





422,977













$





393,548













Non-interest income









58,294

















51,202

















61,415













Total revenue









478,399

















474,179

















454,963













Non-interest expense









276,618

















278,582

















280,310













Pre-provision net revenue









201,781

















195,597

















174,653













Provision for credit losses









62,661

















106,536

















45,200













Income tax expense (benefit)









33,062

















(26,650





)













33,173













Net income









106,058

















115,711

















96,280













Dividends on preferred stock









6,955

















7,025

















4,119













Net income available to common shareholders





$





99,103













$





108,686













$





92,161













Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





























Basic









559,613,272

















536,159,463

















508,340,719













Diluted









563,305,525

















540,087,600

















510,633,945













Per common share data:





























Basic earnings





$





0.18













$





0.20













$





0.18













Diluted earnings









0.18

















0.20

















0.18













Cash dividends declared









0.11

















0.11

















0.11













Closing stock price - high









10.42

















10.78

















10.80













Closing stock price - low









8.56

















8.70

















7.43

















FINANCIAL RATIOS:

































Net interest margin









2.95





%













2.91





%













2.78





%









Net interest margin - FTE



(1)











2.96

















2.92

















2.79













Annualized return on average assets









0.69

















0.74

















0.63













Annualized return on avg. shareholders' equity









5.69

















6.38

















5.73

















NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS:







(2)































Basic earnings per share, as adjusted





$





0.18













$





0.13













$





0.19













Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted









0.18

















0.13

















0.19













Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted









0.69





%













0.48





%













0.65





%









Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted









5.69

















4.17

















5.91













Annualized return on avg. tangible shareholders' equity









7.76

















8.81

















8.19













Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted









7.76

















5.76

















8.46













Efficiency ratio









55.87

















57.21

















59.10













































AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:

































Assets





$





61,502,768













$





62,865,338













$





61,256,868













Interest earning assets









56,891,691

















58,214,783

















56,618,797













Loans









48,654,921

















49,730,130

















50,246,591













Interest bearing liabilities









41,230,709

















42,765,949

















41,556,588













Deposits









49,139,303

















50,726,080

















48,575,974













Shareholders' equity









7,458,177

















7,255,159

















6,725,695



















































































As Of















BALANCE SHEET ITEMS:











March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,











(In thousands)







2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024















Assets





$





61,865,655













$





62,491,691













$





62,092,332













$





62,058,974













$





61,000,188













Total loans









48,657,128

















48,799,711

















49,355,319

















50,311,702

















49,922,042













Deposits









49,965,844

















50,075,857

















50,395,966

















50,112,177

















49,077,946













Shareholders' equity









7,499,897

















7,435,127

















6,972,380

















6,737,737

















6,727,139





























































LOANS:

















































(In thousands)













































Commercial and industrial





$





10,150,205













$





9,931,400













$





9,799,287













$





9,479,147













$





9,104,193













Commercial real estate:













































Non-owner occupied









11,945,222

















12,344,355

















12,647,649

















13,710,015

















14,962,851













Multifamily









8,420,385

















8,299,250

















8,612,936

















8,976,264

















8,818,263













Owner occupied









5,722,014

















5,886,620

















5,654,147

















5,536,844

















4,367,839













Construction









3,026,935

















3,114,733

















3,487,464

















3,545,723

















3,556,511













Total commercial real estate









29,114,556

















29,644,958

















30,402,196

















31,768,846

















31,705,464













Residential mortgage









5,636,407

















5,632,516

















5,684,079

















5,627,113

















5,618,355













Consumer:













































Home equity









602,161

















604,433

















581,181

















566,467

















564,083













Automobile









2,041,227

















1,901,065

















1,823,738

















1,762,852

















1,700,508













Other consumer









1,112,572

















1,085,339

















1,064,838

















1,107,277

















1,229,439













Total consumer loans









3,755,960

















3,590,837

















3,469,757

















3,436,596

















3,494,030













Total loans





$





48,657,128













$





48,799,711













$





49,355,319













$





50,311,702













$





49,922,042





























































CAPITAL RATIOS:

















































Book value per common share





$





12.76













$





12.67













$





13.00













$





12.82













$





12.81













Tangible book value per common share



(2)











9.21

















9.10

















9.06

















8.87

















8.84













Tangible common equity to tangible assets



(2)











8.61





%













8.40





%













7.68





%













7.52





%













7.62





%









Tier 1 leverage capital









9.41

















9.16

















8.40

















8.19

















8.20













Common equity tier 1 capital









10.80

















10.82

















9.57

















9.55

















9.34













Tier 1 risk-based capital









11.53

















11.55

















10.29

















9.98

















9.78













Total risk-based capital









13.91

















13.87

















12.56

















12.17

















11.88



















































































































Three Months Ended















ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES:











March 31,













December 31,













March 31,











($ in thousands)







2025













2024













2024













Allowance for credit losses for loans































Beginning balance - Allowance for credit losses for loans





$





573,328













$





564,671













$





465,550













Loans charged-off:





























Commercial and industrial









(28,456





)













(31,784





)













(14,293





)









Commercial real estate









(12,260





)













(69,218





)













(1,204





)









Construction









(1,163





)













—

















(7,594





)









Residential mortgage









—

















(29





)













—













Total consumer









(2,140





)













(2,621





)













(1,809





)









Total loans charged-off









(44,019





)













(103,652





)













(24,900





)









Charged-off loans recovered:





























Commercial and industrial









810

















1,452

















682













Commercial real estate









249

















3,138

















241













Residential mortgage









168

















81

















25













Total consumer









843

















673

















397













Total loans recovered









2,070

















5,344

















1,345













Total net charge-offs









(41,949





)













(98,308





)













(23,555





)









Provision for credit losses for loans









62,675

















106,965

















45,274













Ending balance





$





594,054













$





573,328













$





487,269















Components of allowance for credit losses for loans:































Allowance for loan losses





$





578,200













$





558,850













$





469,248













Allowance for unfunded credit commitments









15,854

















14,478

















18,021













Allowance for credit losses for loans





$





594,054













$





573,328













$





487,269















Components of provision for credit losses for loans:































Provision for credit losses for loans





$





61,299













$





108,831













$





46,723













Provision (credit) for unfunded credit commitments









1,376

















(1,866





)













(1,449





)









Total provision for credit losses for loans





$





62,675













$





106,965













$





45,274













Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans









0.34





%













0.79





%













0.19





%









Allowance for credit losses for loans as a % of total loans









1.22





%













1.17





%













0.98





%















































































As Of















ASSET QUALITY:











March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,











($ in thousands)







2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024















Accruing past due loans:













































30 to 59 days past due:













































Commercial and industrial





$





3,609













$





2,389













$





4,537













$





5,086













$





6,202













Commercial real estate









170

















20,902

















76,370

















1,879

















5,791













Residential mortgage









16,747

















21,295

















19,549

















17,389

















20,819













Total consumer









12,887

















12,552

















14,672

















21,639

















14,032













Total 30 to 59 days past due









33,413

















57,138

















115,128

















45,993

















46,844













60 to 89 days past due:













































Commercial and industrial









420

















1,007

















1,238

















1,621

















2,665













Commercial real estate









—

















24,903

















43,926

















—

















3,720













Residential mortgage









7,700

















5,773

















6,892

















6,632

















5,970













Total consumer









2,408

















4,484

















2,732

















3,671

















1,834













Total 60 to 89 days past due









10,528

















36,167

















54,788

















11,924

















14,189













90 or more days past due:













































Commercial and industrial









—

















1,307

















1,786

















2,739

















5,750













Commercial real estate









—

















—

















—

















4,242

















—













Construction









—

















—

















—

















3,990

















3,990













Residential mortgage









6,892

















3,533

















1,931

















2,609

















2,884













Total consumer









864

















1,049

















1,063

















898

















731













Total 90 or more days past due









7,756

















5,889

















4,780

















14,478

















13,355













Total accruing past due loans





$





51,697













$





99,194













$





174,696













$





72,395













$





74,388













Non-accrual loans:













































Commercial and industrial





$





110,146













$





136,675













$





120,575













$





102,942













$





102,399













Commercial real estate









172,011

















157,231

















113,752

















123,011

















100,052













Construction









24,275

















24,591

















24,657

















45,380

















51,842













Residential mortgage









35,393

















36,786

















33,075

















28,322

















28,561













Total consumer









4,626

















4,215

















4,260

















3,624

















4,438













Total non-accrual loans









346,451

















359,498

















296,319

















303,279

















287,292













Other real estate owned (OREO)









7,714

















12,150

















7,172

















8,059

















88













Other repossessed assets









2,054

















1,681

















1,611

















1,607

















1,393













Total non-performing assets





$





356,219













$





373,329













$





305,102













$





312,945













$





288,773













Total non-accrual loans as a % of loans









0.71





%













0.74





%













0.60





%













0.60





%













0.58





%









Total accruing past due and non-accrual loans as a % of loans









0.82

















0.94





%













0.95





%













0.75





%













0.72





%









Allowance for losses on loans as a % of non-accrual loans









166.89

















155.45





%













185.05





%













171.23





%













163.33





%































































































NOTES TO SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA











(1)









Net interest income and net interest margin are presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate. Valley believes that this presentation provides comparability of net interest income and net interest margin arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice and SEC rules.









(2)











Non-GAAP Reconciliations.



This press release contains certain supplemental financial information, described in the Notes below, which has been determined by methods other than U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") that management uses in its analysis of Valley's performance. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to both management and investors in understanding Valley’s underlying operational performance, business and performance trends, and may facilitate comparisons of our current and prior performance with the performance of others in the financial services industry. Management utilizes these measures for internal planning, forecasting and analysis purposes. Management believes that Valley’s presentation and discussion of this supplemental information, together with the accompanying reconciliations to the GAAP financial measures, also allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also be calculated differently from similar measures disclosed by other companies.











































Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,











($ in thousands, except for share data)







2025

















2024

















2024

















Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (non-GAAP):































Net income, as reported (GAAP)





$





106,058













$





115,711













$





96,280













Add: FDIC special assessment



(a)











—

















—

















7,394













Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity debt securities, net



(b)











11

















3

















7













Add: Restructuring charge



(c)











—

















1,085

















620













Add: Net losses on the sale of commercial real estate loans



(d)











—

















7,866

















—













Less: Gain on sale of commercial premium finance lending division



(e)











—

















—

















(3,629





)









Less: Income tax benefit



(f)











—

















(46,431





)













—













Total non-GAAP adjustments to net income









11

















(37,477





)













4,392













Income tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments



(g)











(3





)













(2,520





)













(1,224





)









Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





106,066













$





75,714













$





99,448













Dividends on preferred stock









6,955

















7,025

















4,119













Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





99,111













$





68,689













$





95,329









































(a) Included in the FDIC insurance assessment.









(b) Included in gains on securities transactions, net.









(c) Represents severance expense related to workforce reductions within salary and employee benefits expense.









(d) Represents actual and mark to market losses on commercial real estate loan sales included in gains (losses) on sales of loans, net.









(e) Included in gains (losses) on sales of assets, net within non-interest income.









(f) Represents the income tax benefit from the reduction in uncertain tax liability positions and accrued interest due to statute of limitation expirations included in income tax expense (benefit).









(g) Calculated using the appropriate blended statutory tax rate for the applicable period.



















Adjusted per common share data (non-GAAP):































Net income available to common shareholders, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





99,111













$





68,689













$





95,329













Average number of shares outstanding









559,613,272

















536,159,463

















508,340,719













Basic earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





0.18













$





0.13













$





0.19













Average number of diluted shares outstanding









563,305,525

















540,087,600

















510,633,945













Diluted earnings, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





0.18













$





0.13













$





0.19















Adjusted annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):































Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





106,066













$





75,714













$





99,448













Average shareholders' equity





$





7,458,177













$





7,255,159













$





6,725,695













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets









1,994,061

















2,000,574

















2,024,999













Average tangible shareholders' equity





$





5,464,116













$





5,254,585













$





4,700,696













Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)









7.76





%













5.76





%













8.46





%











Adjusted annualized return on average assets (non-GAAP):































Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





106,066













$





75,714













$





99,448













Average assets





$





61,502,768













$





62,865,338













$





61,256,868













Annualized return on average assets, as adjusted (non-GAAP)









0.69





%













0.48





%













0.65





%















































































Non-GAAP Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)

























Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,











($ in thousands, except for share data)







2025

















2024

















2024

















Adjusted annualized return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):































Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





106,066













$





75,714













$





99,448













Average shareholders' equity





$





7,458,177













$





7,255,159













$





6,725,695













Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, as adjusted (non-GAAP)









5.69





%













4.17





%













5.91





%











Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP):































Net income, as reported (GAAP)





$





106,058













$





115,711













$





96,280













Average shareholders' equity





$





7,458,177













$





7,255,159













$





6,725,695













Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets









1,994,061

















2,000,574

















2,024,999













Average tangible shareholders' equity





$





5,464,116













$





5,254,585













$





4,700,696













Annualized return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)









7.76





%













8.81





%













8.19





%







































Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP):































Non-interest expense, as reported (GAAP)





$





276,618













$





278,582













$





280,310













Less: FDIC special assessment (pre-tax)









—

















—

















7,394













Less: Restructuring charge (pre-tax)









—

















1,085

















620













Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (pre-tax)









9,320

















1,740

















5,562













Non-interest expense, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





267,298













$





275,757













$





266,734













Net interest income, as reported (GAAP)









420,105

















422,977

















393,548













Non-interest income, as reported (GAAP)









58,294

















51,202

















61,415













Add: Losses on available for sale and held to maturity securities transactions, net (pre-tax)









11

















3

















7













Add: Net losses on the sale of commercial real estate loans (pre-tax)









—

















7,866

















—













Less: Gain on sale of premium finance division (pre-tax)









—

















—

















(3,629





)









Non-interest income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





58,305













$





59,071













$





57,793













Gross operating income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)





$





478,410













$





482,048













$





451,341













Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)









55.87





%













57.21





%













59.10





%



























As of

















March 31,













December 31,













September 30,













June 30,













March 31,











($ in thousands, except for share data)







2025

















2024

















2024

















2024

















2024

















Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP):















































Common shares outstanding









560,028,101

















558,786,093

















509,252,936

















509,205,014

















508,893,059













Shareholders' equity (GAAP)





$





7,499,897













$





7,435,127













$





6,972,380













$





6,737,737













$





6,727,139













Less: Preferred stock









354,345

















354,345

















354,345

















209,691

















209,691













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets









1,990,276

















1,997,597

















2,004,414

















2,012,580

















2,020,405













Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





$





5,155,276













$





5,083,185













$





4,613,621













$





4,515,466













$





4,497,043













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)





$





9.21













$





9.10













$





9.06













$





8.87













$





8.84















Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP):















































Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)





$





5,155,276













$





5,083,185













$





4,613,621













$





4,515,466













$





4,497,043













Total assets (GAAP)









61,865,655

















62,491,691

















62,092,332

















62,058,974

















61,000,188













Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets









1,990,276

















1,997,597

















2,004,414

















2,012,580

















2,020,405













Tangible assets (non-GAAP)





$





59,875,379













$





60,494,094













$





60,087,918













$





60,046,394













$





58,979,783













Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)









8.61





%













8.40





%













7.68





%













7.52





%













7.62





%































































































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









(in thousands, except for share data)





































March 31,













December 31,

















2025













2024

















(Unaudited)





















Assets























Cash and due from banks





$





508,887













$





411,412













Interest bearing deposits with banks









714,810

















1,478,713













Investment securities:





















Equity securities









74,425

















71,513













Available for sale debt securities









3,658,704

















3,369,724













Held to maturity debt securities (net of allowance for credit losses of $633 at March 31, 2025 and $647 at December 31, 2024)









3,545,328

















3,531,573













Total investment securities









7,278,457

















6,972,810













Loans held for sale (includes fair value of $8,427 at March 31, 2025 and $16,931 at December 31, 2024 for loans originated for sale)









27,377

















25,681













Loans









48,657,128

















48,799,711













Less: Allowance for loan losses









(578,200





)













(558,850





)









Net loans









48,078,928

















48,240,861













Premises and equipment, net









344,123

















350,796













Lease right of use assets









334,013

















328,475













Bank owned life insurance









733,135

















731,574













Accrued interest receivable









238,326

















239,941













Goodwill









1,868,936

















1,868,936













Other intangible assets, net









121,340

















128,661













Other assets









1,617,323

















1,713,831















Total Assets







$





61,865,655













$





62,491,691















Liabilities























Deposits:





















Non-interest bearing





$





11,628,578













$





11,428,674













Interest bearing:





















Savings, NOW and money market









26,413,258

















26,304,639













Time









11,924,008

















12,342,544













Total deposits









49,965,844

















50,075,857













Short-term borrowings









59,026

















72,718













Long-term borrowings









2,904,567

















3,174,155













Junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts









57,542

















57,455













Lease liabilities









394,334

















388,303













Accrued expenses and other liabilities









984,445

















1,288,076















Total Liabilities











54,365,758

















55,056,564















Shareholders’ Equity























Preferred stock, no par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares:





















Series A (4,600,000 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)









111,590

















111,590













Series B (4,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)









98,101

















98,101













Series C (6,000,000 shares issued at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024)









144,654

















144,654













Common stock (no par value, authorized 650,000,000 shares; issued 560,278,101 shares at March 31, 2025 and 558,786,093 shares at December 31, 2024)









196,520

















195,998













Surplus









5,444,756

















5,442,070













Retained earnings









1,634,690

















1,598,048













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(128,252





)













(155,334





)









Treasury stock, at cost (250,000 common shares at March 31, 2025)









(2,162





)













—















Total Shareholders’ Equity











7,499,897

















7,435,127















Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity







$





61,865,655













$





62,491,691



















































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)









(in thousands, except for share data)

















Three Months Ended

















March 31,













December 31,













March 31,

















2025













2024













2024













Interest Income































Interest and fees on loans





$





703,609













$





750,667













$





771,553













Interest and dividends on investment securities:





























Taxable









63,898

















55,983

















35,797













Tax-exempt









4,702

















4,803

















4,796













Dividends









5,664

















5,860

















6,828













Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments









6,879

















17,513

















9,682













Total interest income









784,752

















834,826

















828,656















Interest Expense































Interest on deposits:





























Savings, NOW and money market









200,221

















214,489

















232,506













Time









125,069

















158,716

















151,065













Interest on short-term borrowings









2,946

















293

















20,612













Interest on long-term borrowings and junior subordinated debentures









36,411

















38,351

















30,925













Total interest expense









364,647

















411,849

















435,108















Net Interest Income











420,105

















422,977

















393,548













(Credit) provision for credit losses for available for sale and held to maturity securities









(14





)













(429





)













(74





)









Provision for credit losses for loans









62,675

















106,965

















45,274















Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses











357,444

















316,441

















348,348















Non-Interest Income































Wealth management and trust fees









15,031

















16,425

















17,930













Insurance commissions









3,402

















3,705

















2,251













Capital markets









6,940

















7,425

















5,670













Service charges on deposit accounts









12,726

















12,989

















11,249













Gains on securities transactions, net









46

















1

















49













Fees from loan servicing









3,215

















3,071

















3,188













Gains (losses) on sales of loans, net









2,197

















(4,698





)













1,618













Gains (losses) on sales of assets, net









43

















(20





)













3,694













Bank owned life insurance









4,777

















3,775

















3,235













Other









9,917

















8,529

















12,531













Total non-interest income









58,294

















51,202

















61,415















Non-Interest Expense































Salary and employee benefits expense









142,618

















137,117

















141,831













Net occupancy expense









25,888

















26,576

















24,323













Technology, furniture and equipment expense









29,896

















35,482

















35,462













FDIC insurance assessment









12,867

















14,002

















18,236













Amortization of other intangible assets









8,019

















8,373

















9,412













Professional and legal fees









15,670

















21,794

















16,465













Amortization of tax credit investments









9,320

















1,740

















5,562













Other









32,340

















33,498

















29,019













Total non-interest expense









276,618

















278,582

















280,310















Income Before Income Taxes











139,120

















89,061

















129,453













Income tax expense (benefit)









33,062

















(26,650





)













33,173















Net Income











106,058

















115,711

















96,280













Dividends on preferred stock









6,955

















7,025

















4,119















Net Income Available to Common Shareholders







$





99,103













$





108,686













$





92,161



































































VALLEY NATIONAL BANCORP









Quarterly Analysis of Average Assets, Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity and









Net Interest Income on a Tax Equivalent Basis

















Three Months Ended

















March 31, 2025













December 31, 2024













March 31, 2024

















Average





















Avg.













Average





















Avg.













Average





















Avg.











($ in thousands)







Balance













Interest













Rate













Balance













Interest













Rate













Balance













Interest













Rate













Assets















































































Interest earning assets:





































































Loans



(1)(2)







$





48,654,921









$





703,632













5.78





%









$





49,730,130









$





750,690













6.04





%









$





50,246,591









$





771,577













6.14





%









Taxable investments



(3)











7,100,958













69,562













3.92

















6,504,106













61,843













3.80

















5,094,978













42,625













3.35













Tax-exempt investments



(1)(3)











552,291













5,952













4.31

















565,877













6,080













4.30

















579,842













6,071













4.19













Interest bearing deposits with banks









583,521













6,879













4.72

















1,414,670













17,513













4.95

















697,386













9,682













5.55













Total interest earning assets









56,891,691













786,025













5.53

















58,214,783













836,126













5.75

















56,618,797













829,955













5.86













Other assets









4,611,077





























4,650,555





























4,638,071

























Total assets





$





61,502,768

























$





62,865,338

























$





61,256,868



























Liabilities and shareholders' equity















































































Interest bearing liabilities:













































































Savings, NOW and money market deposits





$





26,345,983









$





200,221













3.04













$





25,928,201









$





214,489













3.31





%









$





24,793,452









$





232,506













3.75





%









Time deposits









11,570,758













125,069













4.32

















13,530,980













158,716













4.69

















12,599,395













151,065













4.80













Short-term borrowings









307,637













2,946













3.83

















72,504













293













1.62

















1,537,879













20,612













5.36













Long-term borrowings



(4)











3,006,331













36,411













4.84

















3,234,264













38,351













4.74

















2,625,862













30,925













4.71













Total interest bearing liabilities









41,230,709













364,647













3.54

















42,765,949













411,849













3.85

















41,556,588













435,108













4.19













Non-interest bearing deposits









11,222,562





























11,266,899





























11,183,127

























Other liabilities









1,591,320





























1,577,331





























1,791,458

























Shareholders' equity









7,458,177





























7,255,159





























6,725,695

























Total liabilities and shareholders' equity





$





61,502,768

























$





62,865,338

























$





61,256,868





































































































Net interest income/interest rate spread



(5)















$





421,378













1.99





%

















$





424,277













1.90





%

















$





394,847













1.67





%









Tax equivalent adjustment

















(1,273





)





























(1,300





)





























(1,299





)

















Net interest income, as reported













$





420,105





























$





422,977





























$





393,548





















Net interest margin



(6)























2.95





























2.91





























2.78













Tax equivalent effect





















0.01





























0.01





























0.01













Net interest margin on a fully tax equivalent basis



(6)























2.96





%

























2.92





%

























2.79





%

































































































_________









(1)





Interest income is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a 21 percent federal tax rate.









(2)





Loans are stated net of unearned income and include non-accrual loans.









(3)





The yield for securities that are classified as available for sale is based on the average historical amortized cost.









(4)





Includes junior subordinated debentures issued to capital trusts which are presented separately on the consolidated statements of financial condition.









(5)





Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest earning assets and the average cost of interest bearing liabilities and is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis.









(6)





Net interest income as a percentage of total average interest earning assets.























SHAREHOLDERS RELATIONS







Requests for copies of reports and/or other inquiries should be directed to Tina Zarkadas, Assistant Vice President, Shareholder Relations Specialist, Valley National Bancorp, 70 Speedwell Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey, 07960, by telephone at (973) 305-3380, by fax at (973) 305-1364 or by e-mail at tzarkadas@valley.com.









Contact:





Travis Lan













Senior Executive Vice President and













Chief Financial Officer













973-686-5007







