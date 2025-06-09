Valley National Bancorp to Release Second Quarter 2025 Earnings on July 24, 2025

Valley National Bancorp will release Q2 2025 earnings on July 24, 2025, with a conference call scheduled for 11:00 AM ET.

$VLY Insider Trading Activity

$VLY insiders have traded $VLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH CHILLURA (SEVP, CML Banking President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,030,500 .

. EYAL EFRAT purchased 196 shares for an estimated $1,795

NITZAN SANDOR purchased 110 shares for an estimated $1,126

$VLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of $VLY stock to their portfolio, and 179 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)



, the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 24, 2025.





Valley’s CEO, Ira Robbins will host a conference call on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 11:00 AM (ET) to discuss Valley’s second quarter 2025 earnings. Interested parties should pre-register using this link:



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIda64137d4a6b4cb687ae23c44d17acaa



to receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.





The teleconference will also be webcast live:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mwz7wzem



and archived on Valley’s website through Monday, August 25, 2025.





Investor presentation materials will be made available prior to the conference call at



www.valley.com



.







About Valley







As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices across New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.











Contact:







Travis Lan













Senior Executive Vice President and













Chief Financial Officer













973-686-5007







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.