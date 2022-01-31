Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Just Released Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Shareholders might have noticed that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.7% to US$13.68 in the past week. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$1.3b, statutory earnings were in line with expectations, at US$1.12 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Valley National Bancorp after the latest results.

NasdaqGS:VLY Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2022

Following the latest results, Valley National Bancorp's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.57b in 2022. This would be a decent 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to reduce 3.7% to US$1.05 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.01 in 2022. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been no real change to the average price target of US$15.67, with the lower revenue and higher earnings forecasts not expected to meaningfully impact the company's valuation over a longer timeframe. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Valley National Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$18.00 and the most bearish at US$14.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Valley National Bancorp's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 19% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 14% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Valley National Bancorp is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Valley National Bancorp's earnings potential next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Valley National Bancorp's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. The consensus price target held steady at US$15.67, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Valley National Bancorp analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Valley National Bancorp you should know about.

