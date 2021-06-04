Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will pay a dividend of US$0.11 on the 1st of July. This makes the dividend yield 3.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Valley National Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Valley National Bancorp's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 15.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 38% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:VLY Historic Dividend June 4th 2021

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.65 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.44. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 3.9% per year. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see Valley National Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 19% a year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

We Really Like Valley National Bancorp's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Valley National Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

