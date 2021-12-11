Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Has Re-Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.11 per share on the 3rd of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Valley National Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. However, Valley National Bancorp's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 7.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 44%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Dividend Volatility

NasdaqGS:VLY Historic Dividend December 11th 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the dividend has gone from US$0.65 to US$0.44. This works out to be a decline of approximately 3.9% per year over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see Valley National Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past five years. Valley National Bancorp definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Valley National Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Valley National Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Valley National Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

