Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp's (NASDAQ:VLY) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.11 per share on 3rd of October. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 3.8%.

Valley National Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time.

Valley National Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Valley National Bancorp's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 44%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 42.4% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 29% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NasdaqGS:VLY Historic Dividend September 8th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.657, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.44. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.9% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Valley National Bancorp May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 4.3% per year. Growth of 4.3% may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunity so it is returning its earnings to shareholders instead. This could mean the dividend doesn't have the growth potential we look for going into the future.

An additional note is that the company has been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 25% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

In Summary

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that Valley National Bancorp has the ability to continue this into the future. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Valley National Bancorp that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Valley National Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

