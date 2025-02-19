Valley National Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividends for Preferred and Common Stock

Valley National Bancorp declares preferred and common dividends, with payments scheduled for March and April 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Valley National Bancorp has announced its regular quarterly dividends for both preferred and common stock, with amounts payable on March 31 and April 1, 2025, respectively. The cash dividends include $0.390625 for Series A preferred stock, $0.516197 for Series B, $0.515625 for Series C, and $0.11 for common stock, which remains unchanged from the previous quarter. Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $62 billion in assets and is focused on supporting the growth of individuals and businesses across multiple states. The release also includes a cautionary note about forward-looking statements relating to the company's management strategies and expectations, highlighting potential risks that could affect actual outcomes.

Potential Positives

Valley National Bancorp announced a consistent dividend payout for its common stock, demonstrating stability in its financial performance.

The company is issuing cash dividends on multiple series of its non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, indicating ongoing investor returns.

Valley National Bank's significant asset base of over $62 billion reflects its strong position in the regional banking sector.

Potential Negatives

The common cash dividend remained unchanged compared to the previous quarter, which may signal stagnation in the company's growth or profitability.

The disclaimer regarding the common cash dividend not being an indicator of future dividends could raise concerns among investors about potential cuts or instability in future payouts.

The reliance on forward-looking statements in the release emphasizes the uncertainty surrounding the company's future performance, which may lead to investor skepticism.

FAQ

What are the recent dividend announcements by Valley National Bancorp?

Valley National Bancorp declared cash dividends for its preferred and common stock to be paid on March 31 and April 1, 2025.

When will the dividends be paid to shareholders?

The dividends will be paid on March 31, 2025, for preferred stocks and April 1, 2025, for common stocks.

What is the amount of the common stock dividend?

The common stock cash dividend is $0.11 per share, unchanged from the previous quarter.

What types of preferred stocks are involved in this dividend announcement?

The announcement includes dividends for Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A, B, and C.

How can I learn more about Valley National Bancorp?

To learn more, visit www.valley.com or contact their Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$VLY Insider Trading Activity

$VLY insiders have traded $VLY stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH CHILLURA (SEVP, CML Banking President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,030,500 .

. NITZAN SANDOR purchased 110 shares for an estimated $1,126

$VLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 212 institutional investors add shares of $VLY stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (



NASDAQ:VLY



) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced today its regular preferred and common dividends. The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on March 14, 2025 are as follows:







A cash dividend of $0.516197 per share to be paid March 31, 2025 on Valley’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series B;











A cash dividend of $0.515625 per share to be paid March 31, 2025 on Valley’s Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series C; and











A cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid April 1, 2025 on Valley’s common stock.











The common stock cash dividend amount per share was unchanged as compared to the previous quarter dividend. The common cash dividend should not be used as an indicator of future dividends to Valley’s common stockholders.







About Valley







As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with over $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.







Forward Looking Statements







The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about Valley’s business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Valley’s actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those risk factors disclosed in Valley’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023.























Contact:









Travis Lan









Executive Vice President and









Interim Chief Financial Officer









(973) 686-5007





















