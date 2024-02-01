Valley National Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VLY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.86, changing hands as low as $8.49 per share. Valley National Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 11.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLY's low point in its 52 week range is $6.385 per share, with $12.6089 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.64.

