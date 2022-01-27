Valley National Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VLY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.66, changing hands as low as $13.18 per share. Valley National Bancorp shares are currently trading down about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLY's low point in its 52 week range is $10.04 per share, with $15.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.35.

