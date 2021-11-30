Valley National Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for VLY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Valley National Bancorp (Symbol: VLY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.51, changing hands as low as $13.50 per share. Valley National Bancorp shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VLY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VLY's low point in its 52 week range is $9.27 per share, with $14.845 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.49.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.