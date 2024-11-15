News & Insights

Stocks

Valley National Bancorp Appoints Nitzan Sandor to Board

November 15, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Valley National Bancorp ( (VLY) ) has provided an announcement.

Valley National Bancorp has appointed Nitzan Sandor as a new board director, bringing her extensive legal and financial expertise from roles at Bank Leumi and Israel Discount Bank. As an independent director, she will also join the Nominating, Governance and Corporate Sustainability Committee and the Risk Committee, enhancing the company’s strategic oversight. This move follows her predecessor’s resignation and aligns with the Investor Rights Agreement with Bank Leumi.

See more insights into VLY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.