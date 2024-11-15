Valley National Bancorp Appoints Nitzan Sandor to Board

Valley National Bancorp ( (VLY) ) has provided an announcement.

Valley National Bancorp has appointed Nitzan Sandor as a new board director, bringing her extensive legal and financial expertise from roles at Bank Leumi and Israel Discount Bank. As an independent director, she will also join the Nominating, Governance and Corporate Sustainability Committee and the Risk Committee, enhancing the company’s strategic oversight. This move follows her predecessor’s resignation and aligns with the Investor Rights Agreement with Bank Leumi.

