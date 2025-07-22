Valley National Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends for Preferred and Common Shares

Valley National Bancorp announces quarterly dividends for preferred and common stock, payable September 30 and October 1, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Valley National Bancorp announced the declaration of its regular preferred and common dividends for shareholders of record on September 15, 2025. The company will pay a cash dividend of $0.537128 per share on its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series A, $0.519750 for Series B, and $0.515625 for Series C, all payable on September 30, 2025. Additionally, a common stock cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid on October 1, 2025, remaining unchanged from the previous quarter. Valley National Bank, with approximately $62 billion in assets, operates throughout several states and emphasizes its commitment to supporting community growth and providing accessible banking services. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future strategies and market conditions, noting the risks and uncertainties involved.

Potential Positives

The declaration of regular dividends reinforces Valley National Bancorp's financial stability and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Maintaining the common stock cash dividend amount indicates consistent performance and fiscal reliability, providing confidence to investors.

The issuance of dividends for multiple series of preferred stock reflects a diversified financial structure and potentially strengthens investor confidence in the company.

Potential Negatives

The common stock cash dividend amount per share remained unchanged from the previous quarter, indicating a lack of growth or improvement in shareholder returns.



The press release includes a caution about forward-looking statements, which may imply uncertainty in future performance and the potential for risk factors affecting the company's outlook.



The use of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock dividends may suggest that the bank is not generating sufficient profits to provide for cumulative dividends, reflecting potential financial constraints.

FAQ

What are the declared dividends for Valley National Bancorp in September 2025?

The declared dividends include $0.537128 for Series A, $0.519750 for Series B, and $0.515625 for Series C preferred stocks, plus $0.11 for common stock.

When will the dividends be paid to shareholders?

The dividends will be paid on September 30, 2025, for preferred stocks and on October 1, 2025, for common stock.

Who is eligible for the dividends announced by Valley National Bancorp?

Shareholders of record on September 15, 2025, are eligible for the announced dividends from Valley National Bancorp.

Has the common stock dividend changed from the previous quarter?

No, the cash dividend amount for common stock remains unchanged compared to the previous quarter.

How can I learn more about Valley National Bancorp?

You can visit their website at www.valley.com or call their Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100 for more information.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$VLY Insider Trading Activity

$VLY insiders have traded $VLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH CHILLURA (SEVP, CML Banking President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,030,500 .

. EYAL EFRAT purchased 196 shares for an estimated $1,795

NITZAN SANDOR purchased 110 shares for an estimated $1,126

$VLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 194 institutional investors add shares of $VLY stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$VLY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $VLY in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

$VLY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLY recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $VLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $11.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $11.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $11.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $10.0 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler set a target price of $11.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 Ben Gerlinger from Citigroup set a target price of $11.0 on 01/27/2025

on 01/27/2025 Karl Shepard from RBC Capital set a target price of $12.0 on 01/24/2025

Full Release



NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valley National Bancorp (



NASDAQ:VLY



) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced today its regular preferred and common dividends. The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on September 15, 2025 are as follows:







A cash dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid October 1, 2025 on Valley’s common stock.











The common stock cash dividend amount per share was unchanged as compared to the previous quarter dividend. The common cash dividend should not be used as an indicator of future dividends to Valley’s common stockholders.







About Valley







As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $62 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations and commercial banking offices in New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California, and Illinois and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.







Forward Looking Statements







The foregoing contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are not historical facts and include expressions about management’s confidence and strategies and management’s expectations about Valley’s business, new and existing programs and products, acquisitions, relationships, opportunities, taxation, technology, market conditions and economic expectations. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “intend,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “view,” “opportunity,” “allow,” “continues,” “reflects,” “typically,” “usually,” “anticipate,” “may,” “estimate,” “outlook,” “project,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Such forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Valley’s actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to those risk factors disclosed in Valley’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.











Contact:









Travis Lan





















Senior Executive Vice President and





















Chief Financial Officer





















(973) 686-5007













The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.