Valley National Bancorp Announces CFO Departure and Transition

Valley National Bancorp announced the upcoming departure of their CFO, Michael Hagedorn, effective November 30, 2024, with Travis Lan stepping in as interim CFO. Lan, who joined the company in 2020, brings extensive experience from his previous roles in investment banking and equity research. The company is exploring both internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement, ensuring a smooth transition during this leadership change.

