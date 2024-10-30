News & Insights

Stocks

Valley National Bancorp Announces CFO Departure and Transition

October 30, 2024 — 05:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Valley National Bancorp ( (VLY) ).

Valley National Bancorp announced the upcoming departure of their CFO, Michael Hagedorn, effective November 30, 2024, with Travis Lan stepping in as interim CFO. Lan, who joined the company in 2020, brings extensive experience from his previous roles in investment banking and equity research. The company is exploring both internal and external candidates for a permanent replacement, ensuring a smooth transition during this leadership change.

For detailed information about VLY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.