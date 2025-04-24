VALLEY NATIONAL BAN Earnings Results: $VLY Reports Quarterly Earnings

VALLEY NATIONAL BAN ($VLY) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $479,670,000, missing estimates of $488,754,483 by $-9,084,483.

VALLEY NATIONAL BAN Insider Trading Activity

VALLEY NATIONAL BAN insiders have traded $VLY stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LEUMI LE ISRAEL BM BANK purchased 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $9,350,000

JOSEPH CHILLURA (SEVP, CML Banking President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $1,030,500 .

. NITZAN SANDOR purchased 110 shares for an estimated $1,126

VALLEY NATIONAL BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of VALLEY NATIONAL BAN stock to their portfolio, and 127 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VALLEY NATIONAL BAN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VLY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $VLY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Elian from National Bank set a target price of $11.0 on 11/11/2024

