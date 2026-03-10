Valley Financial Group Builds EVTR Position as Investors Navigate Interest-Rate Uncertainty

Key Points

Valley Financial Group, Inc. added 358,260 shares of EVTR

Quarter-end position value increased by $18.46 million, reflecting share additions and price moves

Transaction represented a 10.4% shift in reportable assets under management

Post-trade stake: 496,783 shares valued at $25.58 million

The position now accounts for 14.37% of 13F assets, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated February 17, 2026, Valley Financial Group, Inc. acquired 358,260 additional shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF. The quarter-end position value rose by $18.46 million, reflecting both the share increase and market price movement.

What else to know

Valley Financial Group, Inc. increased its stake in EVTR to 14.37% of reportable 13F assets.

Top five holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT: IVV: $39.37 million (22.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QVAL: $15.56 million (8.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: QMOM: $14.86 million (8.3% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: FENI: $11.99 million (6.7% of AUM)

NYSE: BRIE: $11.98 million (6.7% of AUM)

EVTR’s annualized dividend yield was 4.51% as of February 18, 2026, shares were 0.29% below their 52-week high.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM 4.89 billion Price (as of market close 2/18/26) $51.99 Dividend yield 4.50% 1-year total return 1.49%

ETF snapshot

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) provides investors with diversified access to U.S. investment grade fixed-income markets through an actively managed portfolio. It is structured as an exchange-traded fund, the vehicle offers daily liquidity and a competitive yield, with an expense ratio that supports cost-efficient access to actively managed fixed-income exposure.

The fund's strategy emphasizes both income generation and capital preservation, leveraging a mix of government, corporate, and securitized bonds. With a substantial asset base and a competitive yield, EVTR serves as a core fixed-income allocation for institutional and individual investors seeking total return in a liquid ETF format.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF ‘s investment strategy focuses on generating total return through a diversified portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment grade fixed-income securities, including government, corporate, municipal, mortgage- and asset-backed bonds.

The ETF primarily holds investment grade bonds, allocating at least 80% of assets to fixed-income securities to provide broad sector and credit quality diversification.

What this transaction means for investors

Bond investors know that even small shifts in interest rates or credit conditions can change how fixed-income portfolios perform. Fixed-income returns depend on sector exposure, including Treasuries, corporate bonds, and securitized credit, as well as interest-rate sensitivity. Actively managed bond ETFs address these changes by enabling managers to adjust duration and sector allocations instead of following a benchmark index.

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF offers actively managed access to investment-grade fixed-income markets. It invests in government bonds, corporate debt, and securitized assets such as mortgage and asset-backed securities. Unlike passive bond ETFs that track an index, actively managed funds like EVTR let managers move money between sectors such as Treasuries, corporate credit, and mortgage-backed securities, and adjust the fund's sensitivity to interest-rate changes.

For investors, the central question is whether that flexibility can improve performance across interest-rate cycles. Bond markets respond quickly to shifts in monetary policy, inflation expectations, and credit conditions. Funds like EVTR attempt to generate total return by repositioning portfolios while balancing income generation with capital preservation.



